(Some Guy)   House for sale. The perfect place to set up secret lab for mad science, a CIA black site, or a blood harvesting hideaway for your vampire coven   (businessnewsindex.com) divider line
24
    More: Weird, Real estate, Diesel fuel, House, Real property, Natural gas, 5,786-square-foot property, natural gas generator, vampire blood farming operation  
•       •       •

824 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 5:29 PM (24 minutes ago)



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a former AT&T colo center that was built in an area where the HOA demanded it "not look commercial", in spite of the fact that the lot was zoned for commercial.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: It's a former AT&T colo center that was built in an area where the HOA demanded it "not look commercial", in spite of the fact that the lot was zoned for commercial.


Yep. It happens all the time.

Even though it could be a former At&T call center. It doesn't really matter. You nailed it.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Gee, the coven could use a new lair.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm in farking heaven! If I had the money, yeah, that'd be my new house, and my new server farm, and my new business, and my new retirement fantasy.

FFS, yes.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If that was in New England and not in an HOA I would buy that in a heartbeat.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: It's a former AT&T colo center that was built in an area where the HOA demanded it "not look commercial", in spite of the fact that the lot was zoned for commercial.


I was thinking some sort of data center disguised as a run of the mill McMansion due to some stupid local ordinance.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I just saw this posted at 4chan, arfcom and reddit. I would say that whoever is shilling this property definitely got their money's worth with so many eyes on the listing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'ma assume the "windows" are actually ill-oriented solar panels over cinder block. At least, that's what they look like. The interior makes me wonder "how'd they get all the blood stains out of the ceilings"?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Zillow link here, so you can look at it directly instead of going through the pictures on some other website.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Werner died to make this a reality.  Buy it to honor Werner!
tvinsider.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'ma assume the "windows" are actually ill-oriented solar panels over cinder block. At least, that's what they look like. The interior makes me wonder "how'd they get all the blood stains out of the ceilings"?


Really don't like those windows.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'm in farking heaven! If I had the money, yeah, that'd be my new house, and my new server farm, and my new business, and my new retirement fantasy.

FFS, yes.


Yeah, but, Texass. Make sure you have your own electricity
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'm in farking heaven! If I had the money, yeah, that'd be my new house, and my new server farm, and my new business, and my new retirement fantasy.

FFS, yes.


Honestly, about the only thing I don't like (apart from the HOA... bleah) is that it's above-ground.

Give me a concrete bunker with isolated power grids, generators, an electronics bay with raised flooring & Halon, etc., etc., and I'd die happy (and entombed!)
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I'm in farking heaven! If I had the money, yeah, that'd be my new house, and my new server farm, and my new business, and my new retirement fantasy.

FFS, yes.


Yeah, if I wanted to live in Texas and I could get a million dollar mortgage, I'd farking buy that in a heartbeat. Big enough inside to put in two or three car lifts, I could restore cars in my own farking living room. It would be awesome. No windows, either! Maybe start a pot farm.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: FormlessOne: I'm in farking heaven! If I had the money, yeah, that'd be my new house, and my new server farm, and my new business, and my new retirement fantasy.

FFS, yes.

Yeah, but, Texass. Make sure you have your own electricity


It's used, it's Texas, it's in an HOA - the reality of that place blows, but the fantasy? The fantasy is lovely.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd call that Storage space for a Prepper.......

Is there an underground living space (AKA Bunker) for when the Shat hits the Fan too????
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Yeah, but, Texass. Make sure you have your own electricity


It DOES!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Natural gas with a diesel backup in case you lose the natural gas line. That's as close to certain as you can get, provided you don't run out of diesel. This is the kind of place you want to have at the end of the world.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In Texas. Looks like a right wing Christian torture lab for captured border immigrants. Maybe where they made 'specialized' Covid vaccines for minorities.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's obviously a server facility. Look at the floor. It's a suspended tile floor so pressurized cold air can pass up through the cabinets. God only knows how many hours I spent crawling around in those, pulling tiles with the suction cup tool, etc.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I'ma assume the "windows" are actually ill-oriented solar panels over cinder block. At least, that's what they look like. The interior makes me wonder "how'd they get all the blood stains out of the ceilings"?

Billy Liar: Really don't like those windows.


They're just run-of-the-mill false windows.

Some are more obvious than others:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.businessinsider.com/8-fake​-buildings-that-hide-substations-and-t​unnels-2016-7#58-joralemon-street-new-​york-city-1
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Godscrack: In Texas. Looks like a right wing Christian torture lab for captured border immigrants. Maybe where they made 'specialized' Covid vaccines for minorities.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Complete with crematorium
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: I just saw this posted at 4chan, arfcom and reddit. I would say that whoever is shilling this property definitely got their money's worth with so many eyes on the listing.


I think I'll do something crazy to the house the next time I sell it, a large mural of Mr Roger's when he was assassinating Hitler, I fully outfitted RPG room or pot smoking room, something off the wall to get eyes on it.

Who needs a realtor then?
 
