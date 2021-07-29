 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Those fair rides are totally safe, said no one ever
19
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Star Trooper is perfectly safe. Just stay off of the Weed Whacker Whacky Wheels bumper cars, the Roto Rooter Rocket Flume, and the Block of Flats.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Never be the first person to ride a ride at the fair. You'll just end up a guinea pig for the carnies to see if they set it up right.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Never be the first person to ride a ride at the fair. You'll just end up a guinea pig for the carnies to see if they set it up right.


But.....You also might get 'comp'ed for the night!  Free rides!  Boo Ya!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those wacky carnies. Or do they call them "quarnies?"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You mean the meth addict carnies didn't check to make sure it had profiler clearance before they set it up? Well if you can't trust meth head carnies who can you trust!
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FTA: Nathan Smithers, the general manager of East Coast Amusements, said there was an "operator error"

I mean, I guess, the only other possible option was it being operator intentional
 
morg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Joly said both he and his girlfriend were cut by the tree branches and have sore necks from whiplash.

Sounds like Joly has an injury lawyer in the family.
 
morg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: FTA: Nathan Smithers, the general manager of East Coast Amusements, said there was an "operator error"

I mean, I guess, the only other possible option was it being operator intentional


Things are going to get interesting when they find out the carnival company also had a contract with the city to trim the trees.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

morg: INTERTRON: FTA: Nathan Smithers, the general manager of East Coast Amusements, said there was an "operator error"

I mean, I guess, the only other possible option was it being operator intentional

Things are going to get interesting when they find out the carnival company also had a contract with the city to trim the trees.


or maybe this was the first wave of an Ent uprising
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: FTA: Nathan Smithers, the general manager of East Coast Amusements, said there was an "operator error"

I mean, I guess, the only other possible option was it being operator intentional


More like 'Operator Apathy'

'Meh. Clearance looks good. Fire 'er up.'

/Half a dozen injuries?
//one meth-head carnie is going to get this 'business' sued out of existence.
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: You mean the meth addict carnies didn't check to make sure it had profiler clearance before they set it up? Well if you can't trust meth head carnies who can you trust!


Apparently they didn't even give it a single test run, either.  Seems like the kind of thing they'd notice.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: FTA: Nathan Smithers, the general manager of East Coast Amusements, said there was an "operator error"

I mean, I guess, the only other possible option was it being operator intentional


Release the hounds
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"If the tree branches had been facing in another way someone could have gotten impaled."

Okay but they weren't and nobody was impaled so get over it you drama queen.
 
dave0821
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

morg: Joly said both he and his girlfriend were cut by the tree branches and have sore necks from whiplash.

Sounds like Joly has an injury lawyer in the family.


There's a cap on soft tissue injury in Canada depending on the province.
Multimillion dollar lawsuits don't happen in Canada for things like that
 
palelizard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Joly said it took a while before any passengers got medical help, as the carnival didn't seem to have first-aid equipment handy.

See? Long wait times. That's what socialized medicine gets you.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: "If the tree branches had been facing in another way someone could have gotten impaled."

Okay but they weren't and nobody was impaled so get over it you drama queen.


If the tree was made out of swords and knives this could have been a totally different outcome.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dave0821: morg: Joly said both he and his girlfriend were cut by the tree branches and have sore necks from whiplash.

Sounds like Joly has an injury lawyer in the family.

There's a cap on soft tissue injury in Canada depending on the province.
Multimillion dollar lawsuits don't happen in Canada for things like that


Yep.
Government passed the Saving On Obscene Ridiculous Restitution for Youth Act
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Confabulat: Never be the first person to ride a ride at the fair. You'll just end up a guinea pig for the carnies to see if they set it up right.


You say that, but often times it can take a few dozen runs for the bolt with the missing cotter pin to work its way out.  Personally, I think the risk of death or severe injury just increases the excitement of it all.
 
