(Local10 WPLG)   I'd like to get a fill-up, a pack of gum, aaaaand maybe this stylish mask to celebrate Nazi heritage and the Third Reich   (local10.com) divider line
27
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that Shell station  is sold out the masks people will have to go to the GOP website gift store to get one.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rabbi Arnie Samlan of the Jewish Federation of Broward: "What we have in the United State is a lack of understanding and knowledge of what Nazism stood for and of the symbols used by the Nazis."

No, Rabbi. The people who would buy something like that know exactly what Nazism was all about and think it's just great.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They are Republican symbols.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Now that Shell station  is sold out the masks people will have to go to the GOP website gift griftstore to get one.


Fixed.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Rabbi Arnie Samlan of the Jewish Federation of Broward: "What we have in the United State is a lack of understanding and knowledge of what Nazism stood for and of the symbols used by the Nazis."

No, Rabbi. The people who would buy something like that know exactly what Nazism was all about and think it's just great.


This.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: Rabbi Arnie Samlan of the Jewish Federation of Broward: "What we have in the United State is a lack of understanding and knowledge of what Nazism stood for and of the symbols used by the Nazis."

No, Rabbi. The people who would buy something like that know exactly what Nazism was all about and think it's just great.


yeahhh, no one's grabbing a swastika mask because they're a fan of 90 degree angles
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A final solution to get the anti-vax crowd to mask up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
C'mon now, they think they're Reich, but they're wrong.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia - Franks CharDee MacDennis Swastika Teamflag - CharDee MacDennis 2
Youtube HWk_AXFReRg

"I didn't know it would come across like that."
"I kinda think you did."
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope these masks are hand-crafted by Native Americans who have infused them with the delta variant.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Whatever. We sell what it is that they give us to sell."

Child porn purveyors now know where to go to peddle their filth.
 
Eravior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd like to sell similar items. Maybe even a mask with Hitler's mouth area on it. Just some fun white supremacist stuff.

On an unrelated matter: Did you know the herpes virus can survive on surfaces for up to 8 weeks? The oil from Poison Ivy plants can last for years.
 
anfrind
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Killing innocent people is a core conservative value.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Local 10 News reached out to Shell, and the good news is we bought the last one of those masks, which also includes Nazi eagle insignia.

Well...I guess that certainly is good news!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It would be sorta cool if the swastika was like a propellor and spun around as you exhaled.

Might almost make up for how stupid it was.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eravior: I'd like to sell similar items. Maybe even a mask with Hitler's mouth area on it.


You mean a mask with a toothbrush mustache?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 300x169] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ah, the gif that makes me wish Fark had animated profile pics.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sumdruncomic21: C'mon now, they think they're Reich, but they're wrong.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eravior: I'd like to sell similar items. Maybe even a mask with Hitler's mouth area on it. Just some fun white supremacist stuff.

On an unrelated matter: Did you know the herpes virus can survive on surfaces for up to 8 weeks? The oil from Poison Ivy plants can last for years.


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size


/just label it "Hitler Mask"
 
kokomo61
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whenever I see this logo, I think it needs a redesign. Looks a little too familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Like anyone along the supply chain noticed or even paid any attention?  Nah.  But let's turn this into yet anoooother Fark OMG NAZIS GOP AMERIKKA AMIRIGHT poutrage thread that accomplishes nothing.

Some clueless Chinese joint made masks with a random fabric print they paid no attention to, which were then shipped along with eleventy thousand other masks with random fabric prints to some distributor, where slack jawed employees threw random bags of them into boxes and shipped them off to equally clueless people, one of which was a convenience store in Broward County and OMFG OUTRAAAAAAAAAAGE

/I'm Jewish and not outraged one bit
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd love to ask with a straight face: Excuse me Mr. Station manager, Jew think this is ok?"
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Like anyone along the supply chain noticed or even paid any attention?  Nah.  But let's turn this into yet anoooother Fark OMG NAZIS GOP AMERIKKA AMIRIGHT poutrage thread that accomplishes nothing.

Some clueless Chinese joint made masks with a random fabric print they paid no attention to, which were then shipped along with eleventy thousand other masks with random fabric prints to some distributor, where slack jawed employees threw random bags of them into boxes and shipped them off to equally clueless people, one of which was a convenience store in Broward County and OMFG OUTRAAAAAAAAAAGE

/I'm Jewish and not outraged one bit


How about as an American?   Maybe a little?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the second i saw this i gave them my opinion and they thought i was kidding, WTF
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least they're not hiding it anymore.  We've known they were Nazis for decades and they're finally admitting it.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr.Hawk: sumdruncomic21: C'mon now, they think they're Reich, but they're wrong.


If lovin' Jews is wrong, I don't wanna be Reich
 
