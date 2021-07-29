 Skip to content
(CBS Philadelphia)   Holy Triskaidekaphobia, is 13th best hospital in the US a good or bad thing?   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
15
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than 2554th. Or even 156th. So, yeah, it ain't bad.

I live in the Happy Valley, and I have one of the three best hospitals in the state next door. For anything better, I'd have to be in Boston, proper. In going to Bay State, I have some of the best surgeons and teams in the world, and they have access to advice from the best teams in the world. 13th in the country ain't a bad thing. Bay State regularly places in the top 50, so 13th is a damn good team.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a LOT of hospitals so yes.  That's mathematically very good, top 0.1% of all US Hospitals.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone that's been treated there ends up dying, so you do the math.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Everyone that's been treated there ends up dying, so you do the math.


yeah, but everyone dies.  You wanna die at the 13th best hospital or the 14th bet hospital.  THINK, born_yesterday.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Everyone that's been treated there ends up dying, so you do the math.


everyone who's ever been in a hospital does. Study it out sheeple.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Kind of meaningless. Most hospitals (at least around here) are known for a particular strength. Mass General is the "better" hospital according to this list, but if you have cancer you go to Dana Farber.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you think this is bad youve never been to a chinese hospital.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fun fact : the worst hospital in the US is better than the top 10 best hospitals in China.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Nice, Barnes-Jewish made the list.  Surprised not to see University of Washington Medical Center though.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bowen: Kind of meaningless. Most hospitals (at least around here) are known for a particular strength. Mass General is the "better" hospital according to this list, but if you have cancer you go to Dana Farber.


exactly this. You can be a top 1% hospital in med surg, but if you don't have trauma services it doesn't mean anything for people who need that specialty.
 
Bread314
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Its good. There are 147 hospitals in Pennsylvania and 6090 in the US.  13th out of 6090 is something to be proud of.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Everyone that's been treated there ends up dying, so you do the math.


I'm not dead yet!
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
lolmao500:

Have you been in a Chinese hospital? This kinda begs the question.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gotta love 13.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So many phobias, so much time - unless you slip while being chased on a newly waxed floor...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
