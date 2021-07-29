 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Wild parsnip turns out to be a little too wild for area man   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For those who don't want to watch a video:

The sap from wild parsnip makes skin extremely sensitive to sunlight. This poor guy was out playing paintball and unknowingly got a bunch on himself. Subsequently he's got some serious burns and will be dealing with the injuries for several years.  So watch out for the plant, ya'll.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: For those who don't want to watch a video:

The sap from wild parsnip makes skin extremely sensitive to sunlight. This poor guy was out playing paintball and unknowingly got a bunch on himself. Subsequently he's got some serious burns and will be dealing with the injuries for several years.  So watch out for the plant, ya'll.


Is this the same guy we had a month or so ago on here?
 
medius [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parsnips-A-Plenty
Youtube lqallz5Ypog
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But when the oil hits the......wait he didn't eat it?  The isn't Fark worthy at all.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez. That's a pretty common plant out in the woods here.   I just figured you should never try EATING it.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a rash on my arm today from pulling up hogweed.

Invasive species are farking us up, yo.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wahlberg_peering around.gif
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DWTFV, but I've seen signs in forest preserves warning about this stuff (and giant hogweed, which is basically wild parsnip on steroids). Nasty indeed, in a "nuke it from orbit" way.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've heard, don't trust anything in the wild that looks like parsnip/carrot.  It might be edible, or it might kill you dead.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The burns come from sunlight hitting skin that has rubbed against sap from the plant. Was this dude sunbathing after his paintball match? And who plays paintball in shorts?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wild Parsnip does suck. But it has absolutely NOTHING on Giant Hogs Weed for Photosensitive Burns of pure insanity.
Google what happens, or don't if you have a weak stomach.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can eat the root, it's a parsnip. You can pick it at night and get all the juice on you and nothing happens unless you don't wash it off before letting any UV light shine on it.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fubegra: DWTFV, but I've seen signs in forest preserves warning about this stuff (and giant hogweed, which is basically wild parsnip on steroids). Nasty indeed, in a "nuke it from orbit" way.


Fun Fact: Goats can eat hogweed/poison ivy/poison oak etc. without any ill affects.  Eating the band Poison has not been tested however.
 
uncoveror
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
TotallyRealNotFake: Wild Parsnip does suck. But it has absolutely NOTHING on Giant Hogs Weed for Photosensitive Burns of pure insanity.
Google what happens, or don't if you have a weak stomach.


catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Our state DNR has had warnings about this stuff on all state trails and parks for the last 15 years or so. If you see it, report it. Do NOT try to remove it yourself.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There are a bunch of plants that do that, and they don't have to be poisonous to do it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just best to stay away from wild plants.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this one of those archived websites to show us what the internet was like 20 years ago?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: And who plays paintball in shorts?


Noobs or wise old veterans  it can be hard to tell.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wild parsnips, couldn't drag me away...

Hmm, I may have misheard those lyrics.
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I work in landscape construction along the shoreline of Lake Huron. I've had poison ivy, poison oak, and wild parsnip rashes. The wild parsnip is by far the worst. The blisters are friggin' bad,and they leave some decent scars. There's also giant hogweed here,but that's something that is dealt with by specialists in hazmat gear.
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So don't put it on my burgers?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


This is why I don't go out in sunlight. Parsnips are just confirmation of my good choices
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
♫♪♪  Wiiilllddd parsnips...couldn't burn me todaaaayyy. ♫♪♪
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Wild Parsnip does suck. But it has absolutely NOTHING on Giant Hogs Weed for Photosensitive Burns of pure insanity.
Google what happens, or don't if you have a weak stomach.


Very true, scary plant. Same plant family. Though so are edible parsnip and carrot, but those are mostly less murderous.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Huntceet: You can eat the root, it's a parsnip. You can pick it at night and get all the juice on you and nothing happens unless you don't wash it off before letting any UV light shine on it.


Woah, mind blown. Hadn't made the connection to the folk stories.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn, that guy got really emotional discussing how badly he fared.
This effect is called photo sensitization. It's kind of like reverse sunscreen.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

berylman: Damn, that guy got really emotional discussing how badly he fared.
This effect is called photo sensitization. It's kind of like reverse sunscreen.


Am surprised hasn't been turned into a weapon. Humans suck.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CSB: I walked into one of those things without knowing it when visiting a sculpture park over in Minnesota. Didn't actually develop a rash until a couple of days later, and I suspected poison oak or something because it wasn't like poison ivy but I really wasn't sure until someone else I knew went to the same place a couple of weeks later and there were signs up everywhere warning to stay away from the wild parsnips. Didn't know know that was a thing up until then.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's good thing his daughter is there to look after him.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wow, and it's not even native to Australia.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Wow, and it's not even native to Australia.


Probably is. This is a phase one of Australia's plan to take over the world!

Phase one: install toxic plant life in other nations.

Phase two: airdrop Australian wildlife to terminate any survivors.

/IT'S IN REVELATIONS PEOPLE!
//Two
///3
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: TotallyRealNotFake: Wild Parsnip does suck. But it has absolutely NOTHING on Giant Hogs Weed for Photosensitive Burns of pure insanity.
Google what happens, or don't if you have a weak stomach.

Very true, scary plant. Same plant family. Though so are edible parsnip and carrot, but those are mostly less murderous.


Queen Anne's Lace is related to them,as well.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

noitsnot: It's good thing his daughter is there to look after him.


This is not about his daughter and her top. It's about a family of nudists that didn't know what wild parsnip looks like.
 
