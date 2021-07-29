 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Or... just spitballin' here.... DON'T FARKING GO TO LAS VEGAS DURING THE PANDEMIC   (abc7.com) divider line
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get your hookers and blackjack at home

/ easy for me, I'm in south Florida
// between a Hard Rock and a shooting range
/// That's Hollywood!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Get your hookers and blackjack at home

/ easy for me, I'm in south Florida
// between a Hard Rock and a shooting range
/// That's Hollywood!


So between a place and a hard rock?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the ugly girls at the brothels cheaper? I mean if they are all going to be wearing masks, you can save a few bucks here potentially
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got no interest in Las Vegas, but maybe check the contempt a bit subby. It sucks that mask mandates are starting back up again and I don't think people who planned vacations a month ago could have seen this coming. Now they've probably got non-refundable tickets and a shiatty choice to make. Ease up.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not the boss of me!
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegas in July?

I'll pass.

And just sit in my car in the sun with the windows rolled up and the ac off instead.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Are the ugly girls at the brothels cheaper? I mean if they are all going to be wearing masks, you can save a few bucks here potentially


An interview I heard with the brothel owner was they set their own price but there's a vig to use the establishment?

It's been a few years and a pandemic, but that's what I think the system was.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Vegas in July?

I'll pass.

And just sit in my car in the sun with the windows rolled up and the ac off instead.


Ah but you'll miss out on the secondhand smoke.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: I've got no interest in Las Vegas, but maybe check the contempt a bit subby. It sucks that mask mandates are starting back up again and I don't think people who planned vacations a month ago could have seen this coming. Now they've probably got non-refundable tickets and a shiatty choice to make. Ease up.


It has not been smart a single day in the last year and a half to gather with large numbers of people in close quarters.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: Vegas in July?

I'll pass.

And just sit in my car in the sun with the windows rolled up and the ac off instead.


Be sure to toss a hundred-dollar-bill out the window regularly.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: HighlanderRPI: Are the ugly girls at the brothels cheaper? I mean if they are all going to be wearing masks, you can save a few bucks here potentially

An interview I heard with the brothel owner was they set their own price but there's a vig to use the establishment?

It's been a few years and a pandemic, but that's what I think the system was.


would make sense if they run it like a hair salons with the stylists "renting the chair".
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, cause that's were death awaits mankind.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Fishmongers' Daughters: I've got no interest in Las Vegas, but maybe check the contempt a bit subby. It sucks that mask mandates are starting back up again and I don't think people who planned vacations a month ago could have seen this coming. Now they've probably got non-refundable tickets and a shiatty choice to make. Ease up.

It has not been smart a single day in the last year and a half to gather with large numbers of people in close quarters.


I'm sure the Main Tab Plague Rats will be along shortly to tell us why we're wrong.
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was planning on going to a conference in Vegas that mandates vaccination AND masking for all attendees, vendors, even the hotel and conference center staff.

And then Delta happened.

I'm out a couple hundred bucks on tickets, and am pretty damn disappointed... But it just isn't worth it right now. The risk is too high to justify going, especially when half the people I'd want to see have already cancelled their plans too.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh.

I am taking a vacation (albeit not to Vegas) in Sept. Even if I have to mask up, it will still be nice to get away. I would likely have to mask up where I am now anyways. Plus my vacation won't involve large indoor crowds (although it won't be sheltering in place either). I am vaccinated, and the risk is worth it, I need to get away for a bit.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared


Narrator: The pandemic isn't over.
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Vegas and I never stopped wearing a mask.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spent the best part of my lockdown streak in an army jeep.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared


Pandemic is over for the vaxxed. The unvaxxed can die off if they dont understand the concept of diseases.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared


Fark user imageView Full Size

Rates of Community Transmission of COVID
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: I live in Vegas and I never stopped wearing a mask.


Woo hoo. Look at Jesse farking James over here. Rob any stagecoaches lately, partner?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Are the ugly girls at the brothels cheaper? I mean if they are all going to be wearing masks, you can save a few bucks here potentially


No such luck. They closed Larry's Villa years ago.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID


Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JesusIsNowBlind: I live in Vegas and I never stopped wearing a mask.


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's an honor to have you here, Mr. Minion.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID

Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

[Fark user image 425x552]

/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly


Interesting graphic. Although in the top square, the red indicates hospitalizations for unvaccinated people, and for the lower square, the red indicates symptomatic infections for vaccinated people. Which means the vaccines are even more effective than you might figure, going just from the graphic visuals.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID

Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

[Fark user image 425x552]

/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly


Until the unvaxxed breed a variant that's better at evading the vaccines.
 
zulius
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't we "shut" down the country for much less last year?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: ColonelCathcart: Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID

Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

[Fark user image 425x552]

/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly

Interesting graphic. Although in the top square, the red indicates hospitalizations for unvaccinated people, and for the lower square, the red indicates symptomatic infections for vaccinated people. Which means the vaccines are even more effective than you might figure, going just from the graphic visuals.


If you get COVID you are 417 times more likely to die if you haven't been vaccinated.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lolmao500: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

Pandemic is over for the vaxxed. The unvaxxed can die off if they dont understand the concept of diseases.


I dunno.  The delta variant (and potentially other variants) seems to be going after people who are apparently vaccinated.  It looks like so far any illness from such is then mild for 99% of those people, but I'd like further confirmation before I potentially expose my 81 year old mother to such (even though we are both vaccinated).

/and I farking hate face masks, but what can you do?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeff5: ColonelCathcart: Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID

Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

[Fark user image 425x552]

/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly

Until the unvaxxed breed a variant that's better at evading the vaccines.


Like for any disease that becomes endemic in a population and comes back every year and needs a new vaccine...like a (more deadly) seasonal flu?

Where we have this fancy mRNA technology that can spit out boosters and new vaccines every year faster than the old technology?

Ya, I'm not too worried.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I have a cousin who got married and had a kid during the pandemic, and since her Jamaican destination wedding was cancelled is having it in Las Vegas in two months. My family got our invite last week, including a text from my aunt who really wants us to come. No farking way.

I would have considered Jamaica just for the fishing and herbal remedies but that was before Covid and when I would still consider flying.

Also, these people don't really have the money to be doing a destination wedding, but whatevs. Send me a registry link and I'll get them a gift, but I'm not going to vegas.

/rant over
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID

Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

[Fark user image 425x552]

/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly


Wish I saw that before I posted previously.  That certainly is in the "getting struck by lightening while getting run over by a bus and holding the winning lottery ticket" level of worry.  I can handle that.

However, then what's up with the CDC et al recommendation for vaccinated people to still mask up?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ColonelCathcart: Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID

Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

[Fark user image 425x552]

/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly

Wish I saw that before I posted previously.  That certainly is in the "getting struck by lightening while getting run over by a bus and holding the winning lottery ticket" level of worry.  I can handle that.

However, then what's up with the CDC et al recommendation for vaccinated people to still mask up?


Vaccinated people can and do still spread it without symptoms, and we can't yet vaccinate kids under 12.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ColonelCathcart: Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID

Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

[Fark user image 425x552]

/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly

Wish I saw that before I posted previously.  That certainly is in the "getting struck by lightening while getting run over by a bus and holding the winning lottery ticket" level of worry.  I can handle that.

However, then what's up with the CDC et al recommendation for vaccinated people to still mask up?


a) Vaccinated people can still transmit the virus.

b) Unvaccinated people are pretending to be vaccinated, so the mask honor system hasn't worked out.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ColonelCathcart: Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID

Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

[Fark user image 425x552]

/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly

Wish I saw that before I posted previously.  That certainly is in the "getting struck by lightening while getting run over by a bus and holding the winning lottery ticket" level of worry.  I can handle that.

However, then what's up with the CDC et al recommendation for vaccinated people to still mask up?


Some of those "green" people can still have enough viral load to get others (unvaccinated people) sick.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Geotpf: ColonelCathcart: Jeff5: jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared

[Fark user image image 300x168]
Rates of Community Transmission of COVID

Breakthrough cases and hospitalizations:

[Fark user image 425x552]

/it's over for the vaxxed, but sadly the unvaccinated will tax out healthcare and medical professionals terribly

Wish I saw that before I posted previously.  That certainly is in the "getting struck by lightening while getting run over by a bus and holding the winning lottery ticket" level of worry.  I can handle that.

However, then what's up with the CDC et al recommendation for vaccinated people to still mask up?


The CDC hasn't said that vaccinated people are at risk... I think they are hoping that the unvaccinated will mask up if we all do. That's my best guess.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jekfark: Pandemic is over. Stay home if you're scared


Where did you study medicine?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
WELCOME TO FABULOUS LAS VEGAS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If I want to gamble I can always head down the street to One Eyed Jacks, the poker room built in an old Save A Lot. It's classier than you think
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Ya, I'm not too worried.


What - you worry?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ooh, that's eerie!
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just got back from Vegas last week right before the masks came back.

The first salvo I encountered was the Pinball Hall of Fame - they required masks.

Beyond that, didn't see any other place that required masks - and we all know the vaccination rate in Clark County is...

Take the under!
 
Fishmongers' Daughters [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Fishmongers' Daughters: I've got no interest in Las Vegas, but maybe check the contempt a bit subby. It sucks that mask mandates are starting back up again and I don't think people who planned vacations a month ago could have seen this coming. Now they've probably got non-refundable tickets and a shiatty choice to make. Ease up.

It has not been smart a single day in the last year and a half to gather with large numbers of people in close quarters.


Yeah, fair point. I was identifying with them because we're planning vacation too, but ours involves a road trip to Chicago and seeing also-vaccinated friends in homes and cafes, not hours crowded into casinos.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: Just got back from Vegas last week right before the masks came back.

The first salvo I encountered was the Pinball Hall of Fame - they required masks.

Beyond that, didn't see any other place that required masks - and we all know the vaccination rate in Clark County is...

Take the under!


I love the pinball hall of fame, I haven't been to the new location but looking forward to it next time friends come to town.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Get your hookers and blackjack at home

/ easy for me, I'm in south Florida
// between a Hard Rock and a shooting range
/// That's Hollywood!


Big Time?

cdn.episode.ninjaView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PerryWinnwet: What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, cause that's were death awaits mankind.


Cibola bumpity bumpity bump
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: and I don't think people who planned vacations a month ago could have seen this coming.


What the fark

No. nobody is that stupid. Not even grade choolers, and I know a few gradeschoolers who talked about travel.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You are talking about epople who thought taht they could use peer presure, of all thing, to plan to do a very dangerous, very tupid thing - make plans during a pandemic. And they thought the whole farking world would see all that money and planning they did, and think there is no way to stop them.

They were farking idiots, and they knew it, and they hoped mart people, adult, kids, everyone, would be scared to lose their lethal few days of business.

As if, were we to cancel their fun next week, they wouldn't just reschedule it for Decemeber or something.

They get no mercy, for their lies that they didn't see this coming, for their lies about what is normal, basic, planning.
 
