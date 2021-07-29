 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Beware young women with Eastern European accents asking for petition signatures in golf club car parks. No word about strange women lying in ponds distributing swords, however   (theguardian.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the watches in question are on their way to Moscow the very day they're ripped. Probably on some gangster's wrist by the weekend.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roma
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Rolex Rippers" will be the name of my new band.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Now you see the violence inherent in the system!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Something, something, "out of my way, I gotta buy a new watch, I've been by three times already today."
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If the internet has taught me anything, it's that eastern European women have impressive tatas...they could take my pants and I probably wouldn't realize it.  ( ._.)
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
...described the pair as "highly trained professionals".

Oh of course, because if you let yourself get ripped by a couple of dumb twats you'd look pretty stupid.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just glad Melania's got an outside interest going on.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey, lady!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh no! They're coming for my luxury Timex.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You can look at my watch and easily tell it's not a Rolex.  Plain face, Arabic numerals, says "TIMEX" under the 12.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've mentioned it before: you will NOT feel the fingers of a pickpocket. In Spain, my wallet got picked from my front jeans pocket -- twice! -- and I didn't feel it either time.

Obviously, I have no idea of the nationality/gender of the dips.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Hey, lady!

[Fark user image image 425x566]


😂😂😂😂😂
Omega that's so the 2000s.

But hey at least it wasn't a Rolex which is so the 1970s '80s and '90s.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I've mentioned it before: you will NOT feel the fingers of a pickpocket. In Spain, my wallet got picked from my front jeans pocket -- twice! -- and I didn't feel it either time.

Obviously, I have no idea of the nationality/gender of the dips.


😮
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I've mentioned it before: you will NOT feel the fingers of a pickpocket. In Spain, my wallet got picked from my front jeans pocket -- twice! -- and I didn't feel it either time.

Obviously, I have no idea of the nationality/gender of the dips.


I have to ask are you skinny I'm fat and I always wear my wallet in my front pocket now I'm curious if I could get taken
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
People still wear watches?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Haha we'll see douchebags got their rollies stolen.

Good.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was in Berlin when I was approached by someone in what I knew was a textbook pickpocket scam (distract and steal).  Miraculously, I didn't lose anything, probably because I started hyperventilating, which probably drew the attention of everybody in the general area.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Please BE WARNED! Over the last month I have become a victim of a clever 'Eastern European' scam whilst out golfing.
Here's how the scam works:
Two very good-looking 20-21 year-old girls of eastern European origin come over to your car as you are packing your golf bag into the boot. They both start cleaning your windscreen, their breasts almost falling out of their skimpy T- shirts. When you thank them and offer them a tip, they'll say 'No' and instead they ask you for a lift. You agree and they both get in the back seat.
On the way they start undressing, until both are completely naked. Then, when you pull over to remonstrate, one of them climbs over into the front seat and starts crawling all over your lap, kissing you, touching you intimately and thrusting herself against you, while the other one steals your watch!
I had my watch stolen on June 4th, 9th,10th, twice on the 15th, 17th, 20th, 24th and 29th. Also on July 1st, 4th, 6th, 9th and 10th and twice yesterday.So please warn all the older men you know to be on the lookout for this scam.
The best times seem to be just before lunch and about 4:30 in the afternoon.

/adapted from reddit
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Please BE WARNED! Over the last month I have become a victim of a clever 'Eastern European' scam whilst out golfing.
Here's how the scam works:
Two very good-looking 20-21 year-old girls of eastern European origin come over to your car as you are packing your golf bag into the boot. They both start cleaning your windscreen, their breasts almost falling out of their skimpy T- shirts. When you thank them and offer them a tip, they'll say 'No' and instead they ask you for a lift. You agree and they both get in the back seat.
On the way they start undressing, until both are completely naked. Then, when you pull over to remonstrate, one of them climbs over into the front seat and starts crawling all over your lap, kissing you, touching you intimately and thrusting herself against you, while the other one steals your watch!
I had my watch stolen on June 4th, 9th,10th, twice on the 15th, 17th, 20th, 24th and 29th. Also on July 1st, 4th, 6th, 9th and 10th and twice yesterday.So please warn all the older men you know to be on the lookout for this scam.
The best times seem to be just before lunch and about 4:30 in the afternoon.

/adapted from reddit


😂😂😂😂😂
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: yakmans_dad: I've mentioned it before: you will NOT feel the fingers of a pickpocket. In Spain, my wallet got picked from my front jeans pocket -- twice! -- and I didn't feel it either time.

Obviously, I have no idea of the nationality/gender of the dips.

I have to ask are you skinny I'm fat and I always wear my wallet in my front pocket now I'm curious if I could get taken


Over 6'. Over 180 lbs.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GRCooper: Hey, lady!

[Fark user image 425x566]


Nice Seamaster!

(What year?)
 
