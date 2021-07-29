 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   USA! USA! USA! Always striving to be the greatest   (thehill.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, here in Canada, and despite our own share of antivaxxers, anti-maskers, and other assorted dumbfarks, Canada has over 71% of people with at least one dose, and 57% fully vaccinated.  In my province on Ontario in particular, we're at 80% one-dose, and 68% fully vaccinated.  Unfortunately because we entered phase 3 of reopening (nearly two weeks early I might add), our numbers are possibly just starting to spike; over 200 today, the highest in 3 weeks, and that ain't good.  Doug Ford is still a farking moron.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocking news isn't shocking
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GET VACCINATED, IDIOTS!
 
PureBounds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat, Sherlocks..
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All pandemics eventually end.  We're getting closer every day, just not in the most ideal way.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


"It's beautiful."
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL so many stugged libs!
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the death rate still at around 2.3% ish? That's over 10K deaths/week.
A friend told me that his co-worker, the "I ain't puttin' that poison vaccine in MY body" died last week of Covid.
Guess most of the deaths will be the trumpy morons instead of random citizens.
Not that it's a good thing, just sayin'.

Are we witnessing some form of natural selection?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: Shocking news isn't shocking


Yeah, surprised the word was used in the headline.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope all unvaccinated adults die.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News
A GOP engineered cult of ignorance
Insanity
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're believing the numbers from India, Russia and China now?
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: We're believing the numbers from India, Russia and China now?


Yeah it'll probably be gone in two weeks. Like a miracle.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seriously, who is shocked by this?
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: We're believing the numbers from India, Russia and China now?


Yeah I gotta say, we will never really know how many in India died. They don't have the IT and healthcare infrastructure to track the real cases and deaths for their billion+ population, especially in the villages plus the corrupt government purposefully under reports. I feel for those in India, I really do.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pinner: Is the death rate still at around 2.3% ish? That's over 10K deaths/week.
A friend told me that his co-worker, the "I ain't puttin' that poison vaccine in MY body" died last week of Covid.
Guess most of the deaths will be the trumpy morons instead of random citizens.
Not that it's a good thing, just sayin'.

Are we witnessing some form of natural selection?


Viral, bacterial, plant, fungus and animal life is constant natural selection. If it wasn't, you would have to subscribe to the "reality is a computer simulation" way of thinking. Natural selection is how we got the Delta variant. Natural selection is how human life is measured in decades, not just years.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Seriously, who is shocked by this?


I'm not...but that's only because I'm well-grounded.

askamathematician.comView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

guestguy: Colour_out_of_Space: Seriously, who is shocked by this?

I'm not...but that's only because I'm well-grounded.

[askamathematician.com image 360x480]


This is not shocking news to me.
 
Esroc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Spoke to my mother today for the first time in forever. She called to tell me she had covid and was worried. I asked her why she hadn't gotten vaccinated, and she replied that she refused because the vaccine might be bad for your health. I guess getting covid is totally awesome for your health.

There's a reason we don't talk much.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shocking? It's not at all shocking.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Meanwhile, here in Canada, and despite our own share of antivaxxers, anti-maskers, and other assorted dumbfarks, Canada has over 71% of people with at least one dose, and 57% fully vaccinated.  In my province on Ontario in particular, we're at 80% one-dose, and 68% fully vaccinated.  Unfortunately because we entered phase 3 of reopening (nearly two weeks early I might add), our numbers are possibly just starting to spike; over 200 today, the highest in 3 weeks, and that ain't good.  Doug Ford is still a farking moron.


I wouldn't be surprised if the US goes way more authoritarian next pandemic considering what TPTB now know about the stupidity of the populace.

/probably still nowhere close to what China did but I bet flight groundings and checkpoints on state borders end up on the table at the very least.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanks, American Taliban. Now FOAD.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I didn't need to see that guy with white hipster legs.

But the black dude was cool in his watermelon slice shorts.
 
inelegy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Gosh, I wish Trump was here so we could all pretend this was his fault, safe in our smug little echo chamber.  I miss the bad old days of easy boogeymen . . .
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When they started "reopening" my state last month I said it was too soon and would end badly.

I mentioned in another thread recently that I see almost no one wearing a mask here anymore. Not workers in stores, not customers, almost no one. My state, last I checked, is only at like 52% vaccinated. So I assume roughly half of the maskless people I see out and about are also unvaccinated, walking around spreading their plague.

Plus, Covidpalooza starts today. I'm sure that'll be fine though.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And it's still mostly a plague among only the unvaccinated.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: NotThatGuyAgain: We're believing the numbers from India, Russia and China now?

Yeah I gotta say, we will never really know how many in India died. They don't have the IT and healthcare infrastructure to track the real cases and deaths for their billion+ population, especially in the villages plus the corrupt government purposefully under reports. I feel for those in India, I really do.


They also have a Trump-clone in charge who allowed a massive religious festival to happen, spreading COVID-19 through the country.

India is as much an own goal as the US is.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is good news, this is what prevents Idiocracy from coming true.  Stupid people may breed faster, but they also die faster.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Psychopusher: Meanwhile, here in Canada, and despite our own share of antivaxxers, anti-maskers, and other assorted dumbfarks, Canada has over 71% of people with at least one dose, and 57% fully vaccinated.  In my province on Ontario in particular, we're at 80% one-dose, and 68% fully vaccinated.  Unfortunately because we entered phase 3 of reopening (nearly two weeks early I might add), our numbers are possibly just starting to spike; over 200 today, the highest in 3 weeks, and that ain't good.  Doug Ford is still a farking moron.

I wouldn't be surprised if the US goes way more authoritarian next pandemic considering what TPTB now know about the stupidity of the populace.

/probably still nowhere close to what China did but I bet flight groundings and checkpoints on state borders end up on the table at the very least.


Ain't gonna happen.  All the red states will scream bloody murder about "MUH STATES RIGHTS!" and "LIBRUL TYRRANY!" and other such nonsense, and try to pass state legislation attempting  to supersede any fed bills that pass on the grounds of federal overreach, because they're that stupid and pig-headed.  Faux News, OAN, Breitbart, and the usual gang of right-wing ass rags would have an apoplectic field day.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

inelegy: Gosh, I wish Trump was here so we could all pretend this was his fault, safe in our smug little echo chamber.  I miss the bad old days of easy boogeymen . . .


Who has to pretend? It is all his fault. This shiat could have been ended in mere weeks if he had any kind of leadership ability and foresight. Hell, all he had to do was listen to the scientists and he could have won re-election easily. He didn't...so, he didn't.

Yeah, it's his fault.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Esroc: Spoke to my mother today for the first time in forever. She called to tell me she had covid and was worried. I asked her why she hadn't gotten vaccinated, and she replied that she refused because the vaccine might be bad for your health. I guess getting covid is totally awesome for your health.

There's a reason we don't talk much.


I got into a back-and-forth with someone anti-vaxxer twitter the other day. They were saying everyone was getting Myocarditis from the vaccine. When I asked him to provide a link to a report they responded with a link to gofundme and told me to look it up. I guess gofundme stories are where they're getting their information.

Also, I was listening to local sports talk radio just this morning. They were talking about players getting vaccinated and such. A guy called in and literally said "more people have died from the J&J vaccine than have died from covid".

I mean...what do you even say to these people?
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wait!  That was from the Hill, and they didn't Hillsplain to us why this was all Biden's fault?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

billygeek: [Fark user image 433x671]


:| ....... :)
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pinner: Is the death rate still at around 2.3% ish? That's over 10K deaths/week.
A friend told me that his co-worker, the "I ain't puttin' that poison vaccine in MY body" died last week of Covid.
Guess most of the deaths will be the trumpy morons instead of random citizens.
Not that it's a good thing, just sayin'.

Are we witnessing some form of natural selection?


It was running 1.4ish pre-delta once things settled down. It could be higher now.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  

culebra: NotThatGuyAgain: We're believing the numbers from India, Russia and China now?

Yeah it'll probably be gone in two weeks. Like a miracle.


Maybe be next Easter. Third time's a charm!
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

talkyournonsense: NotThatGuyAgain: We're believing the numbers from India, Russia and China now?

Yeah I gotta say, we will never really know how many in India died. They don't have the IT and healthcare infrastructure to track the real cases and deaths for their billion+ population, especially in the villages plus the corrupt government purposefully under reports. I feel for those in India, I really do.


My call waiting times for customer support are through the roof. We really need to get this under control!
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Psychopusher: themindiswatching: Psychopusher: Meanwhile, here in Canada, and despite our own share of antivaxxers, anti-maskers, and other assorted dumbfarks, Canada has over 71% of people with at least one dose, and 57% fully vaccinated.  In my province on Ontario in particular, we're at 80% one-dose, and 68% fully vaccinated.  Unfortunately because we entered phase 3 of reopening (nearly two weeks early I might add), our numbers are possibly just starting to spike; over 200 today, the highest in 3 weeks, and that ain't good.  Doug Ford is still a farking moron.

I wouldn't be surprised if the US goes way more authoritarian next pandemic considering what TPTB now know about the stupidity of the populace.

/probably still nowhere close to what China did but I bet flight groundings and checkpoints on state borders end up on the table at the very least.

Ain't gonna happen.  All the red states will scream bloody murder about "MUH STATES RIGHTS!" and "LIBRUL TYRRANY!" and other such nonsense, and try to pass state legislation attempting  to supersede any fed bills that pass on the grounds of federal overreach, because they're that stupid and pig-headed.  Faux News, OAN, Breitbart, and the usual gang of right-wing ass rags would have an apoplectic field day.


I think if the law was written correctly, SCOTUS would rule in favor of the Feds...eventually. Though you do have a point in that it probably wouldn't stop the party that passed it from immediately losing Congress and the Presidency afterward*, even if it was the right thing to do.

* Offer valid only for Democrats; a Republican president/Congress doing this would cause them to be reelected in massive landslides.
 
