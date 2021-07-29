 Skip to content
(NPR)   Cyclist gets injured during Olympic tryouts. Despite having two health insurance policies, is stuck with a $200,000 bill. USA USA   (npr.org) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Capitalism and health care are not at all good bedfellows. They must be separated. It is cheaper to do it sooner than later.
Run in circles, scream and shout all you want. 'Tis the truth.
Try the veal.
For my next show, separation of church and state.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Healthcare in the US=don't get sick, or hurt, or have any need for mental care.
 
Pinner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

snocone: Capitalism and health care are not at all good bedfellows. They must be separated. It is cheaper to do it sooner than later.
Run in circles, scream and shout all you want. 'Tis the truth.
Try the veal.
For my next show, separation of church and state.


We are one country, but our states aren't united.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Must've been cosmetic collar bone and scapula surgery...
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Healthcare in America is obscenely expensive because killing poor people is a core conservative value.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Might as well get this out the way in a timely fashion..
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well, that sure was nice of insurance to cover .5% of the cost on that 2nd bill...
 
sleze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Image from subby's headline: $200K for an injury?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Reality: Gaimon sailed over his handlebars after colliding with a fellow racer. Gaimon hit the ground hard. The result: a fractured collarbone, five broken ribs, a partially collapsed lung and a broken scapula - his worst injuries in the 10 years he had raced on pro road teams in the U.S. and Europe.

cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But socialized medicine would unravel society!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Well, that sure was nice of insurance to cover .5% of the cost on that 2nd bill...


I bet they were pissed off. Insurance is supposed to cover nothing.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Our medical system is so deeply unethical.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 A recruiting call came in the spring of 2019 from a coach of the USA Cycling track team.

If the insurance companies won't pay, looks like it's time to file suit against USA Cycling, too.
 
ifky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Farking Lehigh Valley Hospital with their farking player pianos.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That sucks, but maybe read your insurance policy and consider it is not enough.
 
kabloink
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, obviously they went to out of network health provider. He needed to fly back to his home state and go to the in network hospital's emergency room there.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Health "insurance" policies.
 
kabloink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kabloink: Well, obviously they went to out of network health provider. He needed to fly back to his home state and go to the in network hospital's emergency room there.


Never mind, read the article and it was an in network hospital. Sheesh.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA:  instead, a serious crash landed the Californian in two hospitals on the East Coast.

Damn, that MUST have been a severe crash.  No wonder it cost so much.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Before the ACA, my fairly ordinary health insurance had a 2K annual out of pocket limit for health expenses.

Now the deductible is 18K. The DEDUCTIBLE. It's like not having insurance at all.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: That sucks, but maybe read your insurance policy and consider it is not enough.


Pay particular attention to the last page where they list bankruptcy attorneys near you.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: That sucks, but maybe read your insurance policy and consider it is not enough.


Bullshiat.  This is the result of a hospital over charging and an insurance company dicking around and not paying, which all insurance companies are very good at doing.  The guy was paying 6k a year, his bills should be covered (in a sane society, not this shiatty one we allow to exist).
 
kokomo61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: Before the ACA, my fairly ordinary health insurance had a 2K annual out of pocket limit for health expenses.

Now the deductible is 18K. The DEDUCTIBLE. It's like not having insurance at all.


My Out of Pocket Max has gone up, but it's still doable (Anthem). Out of Network costs, however, have essentially become zero coverage. The OON deductible is 2X the in-network deductible. The Out of Network OOP Max is so high, I don't see how it's possible to meet, especially since they also like to classify Out of Network  as not covered at all.
 
Gift Horses Mouth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For those that aren't aware, Trump signed into law and congress passed that hospitals (in or out of network/state) cannot bill patients more than the amount of their deductible or copay. Unfortunately it starts in 2022
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: That sucks, but maybe read your insurance policy and consider it is not enough.


I can't imagine how much collective effort it would take for individuals to be diligent enough to avoid being farked by insurance companies. Plenty of folks lack the necessary skills to even try.

Maybe we actually, I dunno, regulate some basic decent standards, like we do for food safety at restaurants?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait, were are all the "sportos" who shiatpost in the Simone Biles' threads?
How come they're not paying for this? WHERE'S YOUR NATIONAL PRIDE!?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like his writing, but the notion Gaimon was ever going to become an Olympian for Tokyo is completely farking laughable.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

kokomo61: southernmanblog: Before the ACA, my fairly ordinary health insurance had a 2K annual out of pocket limit for health expenses.

Now the deductible is 18K. The DEDUCTIBLE. It's like not having insurance at all.

My Out of Pocket Max has gone up, but it's still doable (Anthem). Out of Network costs, however, have essentially become zero coverage. The OON deductible is 2X the in-network deductible. The Out of Network OOP Max is so high, I don't see how it's possible to meet, especially since they also like to classify Out of Network  as not covered at all.


Just more evidence that "health care" in the United States is about as complicated, or possibly more complicated, than "income tax".  With the same relationship to the wealthy.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: Wait, were are all the "sportos" who shiatpost in the Simone Biles' threads?
How come they're not paying for this? WHERE'S YOUR NATIONAL PRIDE!?


The athletes aren't people to them. Just vehicles for masculinity and nationalistic chest-thumping by proxy. The broken ones no longer serve that purpose.
 
