(Twitter)   It's-a me, a mask mandate   (twitter.com)
posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Jul 2021 at 4:19 PM



‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, the Plague Dogs in the GOP are going to love this. Can't be unmasked in Congress, can't be unmasked in stores, can't be unmasked in line to get coffee. Going to be a fun week seeing them try to pin this ALL on Pelosi.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing it's for both vaxxed and plague rat - can't trust no one.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is anyone really surprised about this? I live in DC and I never stopped wearing a mask. I figured it wasn't worth the risk.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine if it was a gun mandate?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: Good thing it's for both vaxxed and plague rat - can't trust no one.


The reason why it's still spreading at all is because the plague rats are pretending to be vaccinated.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 524x499]


I made one along those lines last year after the terrorist durrhurr-show in Lansing, MI.

Back The Blue™*

*Unless we are instructed not to.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Welp, the Plague Dogs in the GOP are going to love this. Can't be unmasked in Congress, can't be unmasked in stores, can't be unmasked in line to get coffee. Going to be a fun week seeing them try to pin this ALL on Pelosi.


They are going to love this.  They're going to unironically claim this is fascism after all the shiat they pulled the past five years.  Fox News has been setting it up as such for weeks.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Biden's America.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're back to masking in the County, got the memo yesterday.
 
MaskedBandit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 524x499]


Don't forget the next panel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rhino Jockey: Imagine if it was a gun mandate?


Or forcing men to have Man-dates?
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...everyone over age 2, vaccinated or unvaccinated."

So just the Democrats then...
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can they get a mask over that big pie hole?
Grease for peace!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We knew this would happen when an 80 year-old rich White woman from California was elected Queen of DC.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to start wearing again, starting now.  It's coming anyway, so I may as well.  I've got a huge pack of leftover masks in my desk.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rhino Jockey: Imagine if it was a gun mandate?


It's kind of like that.  Stiggin' it to the other party is pretty much the point now.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, good good good good good.

Am I supposed to biatch about this?
 
gochuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who got vaxxed as soon as possible for my group, this really annoys me. I understand the science and will comply, but I'm really not happy about it. I was very much enjoying the normality that came with the end of the mask mandate. Now we're back to this because morons refuse to get vaxxed. I'm just so frustrated. I know, it's only a mask, but damnit, we could have been done!
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've had several covid+ patients present at work today, when a few weeks ago it was maybe one or two a day. Farking plague rats.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: Rhino Jockey: Imagine if it was a gun mandate?

It's kind of like that.  Stiggin' it to the other party is pretty much the point now.


It was awfully insidious of Hillary Clinton to call in favors from every country on Earth just to make Republicans breathe a little harder at the supermarket.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wireless Joe: [Fark user image 551x806]


Been getting a lot of mileage with this one today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love this one!

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's better than the alternative.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: We knew this would happen when an 80 year-old rich White woman from California was elected Queen of DC.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGAts don't feel they need masks since the nasal passage is the primary point of infection and they are almost exclusively mouth breathers.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 524x499]

I made one along those lines last year after the terrorist durrhurr-show in Lansing, MI.

Back The Blue™*

*Unless we are instructed not to.


Buu...I'm located in Lansing. I would buy you a beer if I could fellow FARK.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's a fair assumption to say that the red states are NOT going to go back to mask mandates. It just ain't gonna happen. And we are spiking in July. Schools open up in a few weeks and it doesn't take a stable genius of a mind to anticipate the news headlines come September.

We are going to have the same damn headlines about the Covid but with an extra variant or two.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now here goes our freedoms
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Welcome to Biden's Trump's Ex-America.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wireless Joe: [Fark user image 551x806]


We didn't have a proper lockdown in the first place you farking dumbasses.  

"Maybe don't go to Great America or the Dollar Store, unless you want to" is not a "lockdown."
 
Gway
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yup, I watched Washington Journal this mourning, and it was boffo learned helplessness. It's a good thing I despise talking on the phone because I wanted to tell them, :But how do you tell if Darwin is shaking his head no to you or pointing and laughing.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My lady friend and I have agreed we are not going to go a year without sex again.
I'll stay home (do anyways most of the time) wear a mask, get as many shots as are needed.
But I'm not gonna let these assholes keep me away from that booty.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subbie should have gone with a Sha-Na-Na reference, IMHO
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"Dr. Nesbitt notes that Black youth have been three times more likely than White youth to test positive for covid in DC in recent weeks. Vaccination rates are far higher among White teens than Black teens."

Those goddamn MAGA assholes!!!
 
Horizon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Welp, the Plague Dogs in the GOP are going to love this. Can't be unmasked in Congress, can't be unmasked in stores, can't be unmasked in line to get coffee. Going to be a fun week seeing them try to pin this ALL on Pelosi.


Hopefully it scares away some dbags so I can get into the Smithsonian Natural History museum next week when I'm in DC. My first time in DC is for work and I am making time to go hit some of the sites and and I really want to get into the Smithsonian.
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all of the GOP governors who have put forth executive orders prohibiting mask mandates, are really like the mayor from Jaws.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discrete unit: It's better than the alternative.

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Why are you trying to torpedo my coffin-coin rollout?
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I work at a community college.  We've been gearing up for an almost "return to normal" Fall semester in 3 weeks.  I'm in a state that's doing fairly well with vaccination rates and low infections.

But this week I've been wearing a mask at work.  I can just feel it, it's coming again and my work is gonna have to backtrack on a bunch of stupid guidelines and mandates and everything and Fall semester is going to be a shiatshow.  

It was nice while it lasted.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rhino Jockey: Imagine if it was a gun mandate?


Well.  That's different because reasons and such and furthermore.
 
pschwarz0717
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: MAGAts don't feel they need masks since the nasal passage is the primary point of infection and they are almost exclusively mouth breathers.


you do know that DC voted 95% blue right? Can't fall back on your "hurr durr, MAGA bad" tropes for this one.
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p89tech: Subbie should have gone with a Sha-Na-Na reference, IMHO[Fark user image image 850x585]


Oh sha na na you didn't
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: Welcome to Biden's America.


Beats the shiat hole we were in the past 4 years.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to hit the bar tonight because I  know it's coming here soon. Thanks for ruining another summer, anti-maskers who for some stupid reason also won't get vaccinated.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.