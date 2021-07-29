 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, 91, is probably wishing God had seen fit to call him home just a little bit earlier right now   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't think he's going to the place you think he is, Subby.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Defrocked former cardinal Theodore McCarrick is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy at Wellesley College in the 1970s.

Wellesley police have charged McCarrick, now 91"

-----

So what you're saying is that he got away with it.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Defrocked former cardinal Theodore McCarrick is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy at Wellesley College in the 1970s.

Wellesley police have charged McCarrick, now 91"

-----

So what you're saying is that he got away with it.


Yes.  With the help of the Catholic Church.  And now his lawyers will make sure the case and the appeals drag into the next century.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
91? He'll be dead before he ever serves a day in jail.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
 
skyotter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There's still time.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did he transfer to the San Diego Padres?
 
