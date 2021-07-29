 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   Woman who was "bluff charged" by grizzly in Yellowstone Park is "real charged" by authorities   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, United States, National Park Service, Yellowstone Park, Samantha Dehring of Carol Stream, Yellowstone National Park, Roaring Mountain area of the park, Facebook page, Comedian Jake Adams  
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The unmitigated stupidity of some people is, occasionally, nothing short of mind-blowing to me.
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You should have to pass some sort of awareness course before being allowed to to there.

Yes, I said "allowed."
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here's the video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch​?v=-vJJKP​T4ESk
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Grizzly Bluff is the name of my Enya covers Latin-jazz crew.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Her videotaping friend should be charged, too.
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's an idea of how fast a brown bear can run.
Grizzly Bear Running
Youtube 0OE-aT3bgJ0
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You would think that people would exercise more caution around animals that can eat us, especially people who look like their grandmother won the blue ribbon at a hog show.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Glad they tracked her ass down. It'll just be a fine but better than nothing.

AllerJeez
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like the people who stand on a cliff edge for a selfy then fall off.
The more of these people that die in slow and painful ways the better as far as I am concerned.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Goddamn are people farking stupid. Just absolutely braindead. Bring on the societal collapse that'll see millions upon millions dead and - fingers crossed! - some kind of sustainable balance to the world.

Or we'll all die horribly. Some in fire, some in water, but all in panic and agony.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: Here's an idea of how fast a brown bear can run.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0OE-aT3b​gJ0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Big Bear chase me John Candy
Youtube UQTbZydo-TE
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The woman videoed approaching within 15 feet of a Grizzly sow and her two cubs in Yellowstone National Park in May of this year has been charged with two citations. Investigators used tips, an investigation of social media posts, and gravitational wave detection to identify the Illinois tourist.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: Here's an idea of how fast a brown bear can run.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/0OE-aT3b​gJ0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


35 mph, or close to a racehorse. Scary.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: You would think that people would exercise more caution around animals that can eat us, especially people who look like their grandmother won the blue ribbon at a hog show.


This. This. This.

I can only speculate that the bear just decided that dismembering her fat ass wasn't worth the time.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She was too farking close.
I was in Yellowstone at the end of May. Crowded as fark, I've never seen it that crowded before. Bear jams were farking crazy and NPS seemed overwhelmed by the number of people.
Time to cap daily admissions, IMO.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
visited Yellowstone in 2017.  The sites are amazing, also, seeing people stand within 15 feet of a large mule deer or bison for selfies is kind of amazing too.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: I was in Yellowstone at the end of May. Crowded as fark, I've never seen it that crowded before. Bear jams were farking crazy and NPS seemed overwhelmed by the number of people.


frankb00th
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

skyotter: Here's an idea of how fast a brown bear can run.
[YouTube video: Grizzly Bear Running]


Yeah there's no outrunning that.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And yes, she looks exactly like how I imagined.
 
