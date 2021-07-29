 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Just know that no matter how bad you mess up at work you will never be worse at your job than cops in Sherbrooke, Quebec   (cbc.ca) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what's with the potato?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've never encountered a burn victim in real life. I've seen pictures of horrifically burned people. I'm not getting how you messed this up.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
OR THE CAPITOL ON JAN 6TH
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Hey, we wiped it off, shes good as new"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cops aren't hired for their intelligence. As a matter of fact they won't even let you be a cop if you're smart.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-b​a​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Four hours after firefighters did so, at 2:15 p.m., a man filed a missing person report for his partner. Police then tracked the woman's cellphone signal to her car, which was parked on Cabana Street, near the site of the fire.

The man must have been a good friend of the police chief and he needed a favor.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whoops, would hate to be in that PR department.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The article says nothing about how the fire started or how this woman was burned to death. Almost implies the whole thing was a suicide.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A mannequin weighs what, 30 pounds at the most? You'd have to be an oblivious idiot to fark this up.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: I've never encountered a burn victim in real life. I've seen pictures of horrifically burned people. I'm not getting how you messed this up.


A cousin works at the burn unit in a local children's hospital. The stories she's told are heartbreaking.

There are people in this world who will live their entire lives in agonizing pain.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The article says nothing about how the fire started or how this woman was burned to death. Almost implies the whole thing was a suicide.


It was a murder, and now there is no chain of custody for the evidence. So no, it is impossible to investigate it, or prosecute anyone if they do catch a suspect.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Stéphane Simoneau, the head of Sherbrooke's fire department, said he wanted to address the public to rectify "a lack of transparency."

Then at the end of the article,

"Simoneau declined to take any questions from reporters."


That's some transparency there Lou.
 
miscreant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nytmare: A mannequin weighs what, 30 pounds at the most? You'd have to be an oblivious idiot to fark this up.


Not to mention burnt flesh doesn't smell anything like burnt silicone, and mannequins are usually fixed in a single pose so they wouldn't be moving about... or if they were soft enough to move due to the fire, they wouldn't move like a person. How many morons interacted with the body and didn't notice any of this?!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"We're obviously sorry"...

...dude. Y'all threw away a charred corpse in a dumpster after mistaking it for a mannequin. Isn't there a step up from standard-sorry in Canadia?
 
minorshan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Criminy! I watch plenty of true crime and I've heard countless times that when people find a body they think it's a mannequin. Then they get close and call authorities. Like, multiple children have been able to tell the difference over time. Not handling it.

/and since when do cops clean up anything on their own?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
this has got to be fake.

1. there's no way you're gonna mistake a burnt human corpse for a farking mannequin.
2.
i.cbc.caView Full Size


3. there's an apology in the headline, everyone knows Canadians never say sorry.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

nytmare: A mannequin weighs what, 30 pounds at the most? You'd have to be an oblivious idiot to fark this up.


You'd have to be an idiot, but weight... not so much.  A really, really severely burned body is a lot lighter than usual, heavier stuff has been burned off.  No liquids left

/cheerful eh?
//don't talk to hardcore S&R people when they're drunk
///you'll get all the answers you never wanted at all
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The heads of the police and fire departments in Sherbrooke, Que., held a sombre news conference Thursday afternoon, apologizing and then explaining the circumstances that led them to mistake a woman's burnt body for a mannequin before disposing of it in a dumpster at a police station.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stan Rogers - Barrett's Privateers
Youtube ZIwzRkjn86w

"How I wish was in Sherbrooke now!"
 
minorshan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nytmare: A mannequin weighs what, 30 pounds at the most? You'd have to be an oblivious idiot to fark this up.


If it's burned enough the flesh/fat gone should lighten it. They're still morons.

Again: citing true crime docs, cops/firemen/EMTs all say the smell of burnt human remains are unforgettable
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow, that is a fark up of monumental proportions.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Russ1642: The article says nothing about how the fire started or how this woman was burned to death. Almost implies the whole thing was a suicide.

It was a murder, and now there is no chain of custody for the evidence. So no, it is impossible to investigate it, or prosecute anyone if they do catch a suspect.


Good luck with that defense. You don't get to discard the evidence from a dead body because of this mistake. You might be able to challenge some of it but no judge is going to throw it out. (unless they also think it's a silicone dummy of course)
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

minorshan: nytmare: A mannequin weighs what, 30 pounds at the most? You'd have to be an oblivious idiot to fark this up.

If it's burned enough the flesh/fat gone should lighten it. They're still morons.

Again: citing true crime docs, cops/firemen/EMTs all say the smell of burnt human remains are unforgettable


Yeah, the smell was what I assumed would be obvious...

"Whoa, this is some stinky silicone, man."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: 1. there's no way you're gonna mistake a burnt human corpse for a farking mannequin.


Fark user imageView Full Size


wanna bet
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Russ1642: The article says nothing about how the fire started or how this woman was burned to death. Almost implies the whole thing was a suicide.

It was a murder, and now there is no chain of custody for the evidence. So no, it is impossible to investigate it, or prosecute anyone if they do catch a suspect.


because they never convicted a murderer before CSI?

think it through
 
minorshan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Russ1642: The article says nothing about how the fire started or how this woman was burned to death. Almost implies the whole thing was a suicide.

It was a murder, and now there is no chain of custody for the evidence. So no, it is impossible to investigate it, or prosecute anyone if they do catch a suspect.


That's not how chain of evidence works.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nytmare: A mannequin weighs what, 30 pounds at the most? You'd have to be an oblivious idiot to fark this up.


A silicone mannequin would weigh considerably more.  Some are built to weigh the same as humans for testing.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: Cops aren't hired for their intelligence. As a matter of fact they won't even let you be a cop if you're smart.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-ba​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836


The intelligence displayed by these ones has me wondering how they don't choke to death when they fall asleep every night.

Fire every damn moron that was involved in this, they shouldn't be anywhere near guns or be able to arrest people.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cherchez la flame.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Isitoveryet: 1. there's no way you're gonna mistake a burnt human corpse for a farking mannequin.

[Fark user image 344x442]

wanna bet


handsome and 20/1 vision?
that guy is dangerous.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fireman, seeing a burnt object as is routine in his job: "I need to call the cops."

I'm real goddamned confused over the above bit that the article gave short shrift.  I'm kinda thinking the fireman knew it was a woman's body and the cops farked up the call instead of this nonsense.
 
dave0821
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Cops aren't hired for their intelligence. As a matter of fact they won't even let you be a cop if you're smart.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-ba​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836


It's really weird how us courts don't have authority over things like that in other countries.
Or even weirder how other countries are absolutely nothing like the us
 
minorshan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: Fireman, seeing a burnt object as is routine in his job: "I need to call the cops."

I'm real goddamned confused over the above bit that the article gave short shrift.  I'm kinda thinking the fireman knew it was a woman's body and the cops farked up the call instead of this nonsense.


Aren't cops always dispatched to fires? Every one I've seen has them.

Maybe, call the cops over from the front yard?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ok... possibly one answer to these two questions but I didn't see it detailed

How did this woman die?
How did she end up burned beyond recognition?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Godscrack: Isitoveryet: 1. there's no way you're gonna mistake a burnt human corpse for a farking mannequin.

[Fark user image 344x442]

wanna bet

handsome and 20/1 vision?
that guy is dangerous.


Don't try to hide. He can see thru walls.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AdrienVeidt: Fireman, seeing a burnt object as is routine in his job: "I need to call the cops."

I'm real goddamned confused over the above bit that the article gave short shrift.  I'm kinda thinking the fireman knew it was a woman's body and the cops farked up the call instead of this nonsense.


The firefighters didn't call the police - the police are routinely dispatched to fires because they can do crowd control, traffic control, security, etc.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Deathfrogg: Russ1642: The article says nothing about how the fire started or how this woman was burned to death. Almost implies the whole thing was a suicide.

It was a murder, and now there is no chain of custody for the evidence. So no, it is impossible to investigate it, or prosecute anyone if they do catch a suspect.


I don't know how things work in so-called foreign countries but here in incarceration nation you don't need a corpse to get a murder conviction. Or even any physical evidence, really.

/that's actually how it works
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know it's for real when there is no motion. Because as we all know Mannequins are on the move
Fark user imageView Full Size
I'll escort myself out now
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Deathfrogg: Russ1642: The article says nothing about how the fire started or how this woman was burned to death. Almost implies the whole thing was a suicide.

It was a murder, and now there is no chain of custody for the evidence. So no, it is impossible to investigate it, or prosecute anyone if they do catch a suspect.

because they never convicted a murderer before CSI?

think it through


Considering about 1 in 3 murders are ever solved, one where police & fire are in on the cover-up probably isn't ever going to have a happy ending.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Cops aren't hired for their intelligence. As a matter of fact they won't even let you be a cop if you're smart.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/court-oks-ba​rring-high-iqs-cops/story?id=95836


You Got All Cs in High School?
Youtube w4XePPkTdCU
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nytmare: A mannequin weighs what, 30 pounds at the most? You'd have to be an oblivious idiot to fark this up.


No. Not even the dumbest guy on the hot dog squad is THAT dumb.

This is malfeasance.


Also, article doesn't say but, was she still alive when they put her in the dumpster?  They may have killed this woman. It may not have been accidentally
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: nytmare: A mannequin weighs what, 30 pounds at the most? You'd have to be an oblivious idiot to fark this up.

A silicone mannequin would weigh considerably more.  Some are built to weigh the same as humans for testing.


Your boyfriend isn't using that silicone mannequin for testing.
 
minorshan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Godscrack: Isitoveryet: 1. there's no way you're gonna mistake a burnt human corpse for a farking mannequin.

[Fark user image 344x442]

wanna bet

handsome and 20/1 vision?
that guy is dangerous.


Is that you, Officer C. Bottles?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

minorshan: nytmare: A mannequin weighs what, 30 pounds at the most? You'd have to be an oblivious idiot to fark this up.

If it's burned enough the flesh/fat gone should lighten it. They're still morons.

Again: citing true crime docs, cops/firemen/EMTs all say the smell of burnt human remains are unforgettable


The old army acronym FUBAR applies here...
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have a mannequin in my basement studio, which I occasionally have to use for online meetings (the studio, not the mannequin).

I usually throw a sheet over her before joining any meetings but at times forget, there's been some pretty awesome reactions. She's tall, bald, and wears a string bikini and looks great when in frame.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember when the Shebrooke Police would, in the 1980s, announce their presence but shooting through hotel doors? This lead to an Aislin cartoon reading:

Bang! Bang!
Knock! Knock!

Who's there?

Sherbrooke Police.
 
Watubi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Farkers constantly boast about their superior intellect and worldly experiences, but how can you honestly say you could tell the difference between a burned body vs burned mannequin? I mean, I'd be willing to say 99.99% of you have witnessed neither.

And, who files a missing person's report after 4 hours?  Hell, I've been lost inside Home Depot for longer than that.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Watubi: Farkers constantly boast about their superior intellect and worldly experiences, but how can you honestly say you could tell the difference between a burned body vs burned mannequin? I mean, I'd be willing to say 99.99% of you have witnessed neither.

And, who files a missing person's report after 4 hours?  Hell, I've been lost inside Home Depot for longer than that.


The sooner you file, the sooner you find.

Wait 24 or 48 hours, whatever Hollywood cites as a rule of thumb,  and they could be gone forever
 
Oneiros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The article says nothing about how the fire started or how this woman was burned to death. Almost implies the whole thing was a suicide.


Yes it did:

"When they arrived, witnesses declared that someone had lit a silicone mannequin on fire," McConnell said, adding that, at that point, firefighters requested assistance from police.

Someone's going to need to find those witnesses.  And maybe interview them separately, in case they're the ones who did it
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
