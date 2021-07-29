 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Interested........ in........ a.......... five....... course.......... dinner?........ Of........ course........ you........ are   (wfaa.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This headline...
ilarge.lisimg.comView Full Size

Has captured...
My interest...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not often you see two Phish songs in one headline.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man, this sloth is pretty gamey."
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's what Manfredi and Johnson thought...
 
TheGrandPooBahofSloth [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Missed the last sloth thread, I'm ready this time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I swear to the FSM I expected the link to take me to a sweepstakes to win dinner with William Shatner.

pass.....the......salt......PLEASE
 
kahnzo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dammit, Chris Walken in before I can even say anything.
My joke was going to be dinner with Christopher Walken AND William Shatner.

/too slow
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did no one realize they weren't filming sloths? WTF?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We heartily endorse this cause / event / performance

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MrZoner [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Exotic animals and covid ?  What could possibly go wrong
 
