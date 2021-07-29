 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   It's the first day of Florida's lobster season, and how are we doing? Well, the death toll stands at three already   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the plus side, less Floridians.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's a start
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I thought the point was to kill them and eat them.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seems like lately Florida is taking their unofficial motto way too aggressively.

cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those reality show auditions are getting much too competitive.  Not everyone can be a star, guys!
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 208x243]


Rock shack, baby Rock shack...wait.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gross. Who eats those cockroaches?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A Florida lobster season without at least 5 deaths is considered a dull affair.
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

imauniter: Gross. Who eats those cockroaches?


People typically eat the lobster, not the Floridians.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do work at many restaurants... can get a cooked lobster tail with a phone call....
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The most appropriate song evar:
SLAY-52s - "Raining Lobsters"
Youtube mnrfqPoX4WU

/everyone's having fun!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kill, lobsters, kill!
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: On the plus side, less Floridians.


Floridians are always less, and now fewer.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
