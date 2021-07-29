 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Slice of Lady Di's wedding cake up for auction, is expected to reach almost $700 before bidding hits a wall   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
38
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 1:35 PM



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a little stale.

whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God the amount of worship over this person is still puzzling.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard!

Never let her memory Fayed.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow.... Thanks to your brilliant headline, I just got in trouble for being off task at teacher professional development. Bravo to you! It was worth it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too soon.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
😆🤣😂😹
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: God the amount of worship over this person is still puzzling.


the fact that anyone worships any royalty is beyond me
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: God the amount of worship over this person is still puzzling.


She carried herself like an actual human being and not a scumbag like the rest of humanity?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo still be boo boo boo
👁👻👻👻

The poor lady was killed by the lowest scum on Earth paparazzi
And what's even worse about it is she carried herself as an actual human being and wasn't a scumbag like most people
And obviously she wasn't as vile as paparazzi
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: God the amount of worship over this person is still puzzling.


You might say they have...

*sunglasses*

... tunnel vision.


/ I'll go now
 
dogdaze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty tacky 

/ -3 
// no saving throw
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll beat that estimate substantially, blowing through it like a car through a wall...
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 y/o wedding cake up for auction? The seller must have Great Expectations.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: whidbey: God the amount of worship over this person is still puzzling.

You might say they have...

*sunglasses*

... tunnel vision.


/ I'll go now


Booooooooooo
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tudorgurl: Wow.... Thanks to your brilliant headline, I just got in trouble for being off task at teacher professional development. Bravo to you! It was worth it.


You teachers have it rough.
(wife's a retired teacher)

All I can say is that it's a good thing nobody's checking on me while I'm in a work meeting...
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: whidbey: God the amount of worship over this person is still puzzling.

the fact that anyone worships any royalty is beyond me


"The Lady of the Lake, her arm clad in purest samite..."

Oh, never mind.

For some reason, The Divine Right of Kings never really caught on, among the peasantry...
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a book that was presented to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor (after he quit being King George VIII), was part of the estate that was scheduled for sale at Sotheby's in New York. Auction got postponed when they had the little fender-bender in Paris.

The guy who bought and sold the Duke's estate was Dodi Fayed's father.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you told me it sold for $700,000 I'd easily believe you.

$700 just seems unbelievably cheap for an artifact like that.  A puffy Dorito just sold for $20,000.  This sh*t's just weird to me.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What do you get when you cross journalists and the Queen?

Killed in a tunnel.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not CSB: My aunt and uncle preserved their wedding cake in some kind of deep freeze storage for 3 decades. They decided to clean house and thawed it out and I just happened to be there at the time. The creepy thing was that they really wanted to make me try it. Like watching me with expectations. This was not recognizable cake and the taste was unholy. I quickly backed out and left the premises as soon as possible
 
Jeff5
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skyotter: If you told me it sold for $700,000 I'd easily believe you.

$700 just seems unbelievably cheap for an artifact like that.  A puffy Dorito just sold for $20,000.  This sh*t's just weird to me.


I'd guess between $3000 and $5,000, auctioneer is lowballing the estimate to draw sucker bids.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skyotter: If you told me it sold for $700,000 I'd easily believe you.

$700 just seems unbelievably cheap for an artifact like that.  A puffy Dorito just sold for $20,000.  This sh*t's just weird to me.


If it was an NFT of a picture of the piece of cake it'd sell for millions.
 
bentleypm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeff5: I have a book that was presented to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor (after he quit being King George Edward VIII), was part of the estate that was scheduled for sale at Sotheby's in New York. Auction got postponed when they had the little fender-bender in Paris.

The guy who bought and sold the Duke's estate was Dodi Fayed's father.


FTFY
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tunnel paparazzi rule!
 
BigMax
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Doesn't the sentimental value of the cake disappear with the infidelity, the emotional abuse, the divorce and the subsequent death through (at least) negligent homicide of one of the partners, the remarriage of the other and the development of a feud of some sort between the surviving children?

Like, the cake stood for a "fairytale wedding" that was definitely Grimm. That is a pastry of misfortune.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bentleypm: Jeff5: I have a book that was presented to the Duke and Duchess of Windsor (after he quit being King George Edward VIII), was part of the estate that was scheduled for sale at Sotheby's in New York. Auction got postponed when they had the little fender-bender in Paris.

The guy who bought and sold the Duke's estate was Dodi Fayed's father.

FTFY


Thanks, I can't keep those dead kings straight.

Book was presented by the painter who did the backgrounds for the Akeley dioramas at the Museum of Natural History.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Very poor taste, Subby.
++1
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why did Princess Diana cross the road?

Because she wasnt wearing a seat belt.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

berylman: Not CSB: My aunt and uncle preserved their wedding cake in some kind of deep freeze storage for 3 decades. They decided to clean house and thawed it out and I just happened to be there at the time. The creepy thing was that they really wanted to make me try it. Like watching me with expectations. This was not recognizable cake and the taste was unholy. I quickly backed out and left the premises as soon as possible


Either your aunt and uncle were actively trying to kill you or they just weren't going to take a bite without someone proving it wouldn't kill them.

Either way, you better be in the Will after that.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I am English and have no problems with the Royal Family.

I do have problems with attention seeking spoilt brats.

I have even more problems with weak minded plebs worshipping those who care nothing for them.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Frankly, I'm surprised they haven't tried to pin her assassination on Megan.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

whidbey: God the amount of worship over this person is still puzzling.



Also, "Candle in the Wind/Goodbye England's Rose" is one of the most cloying song ever.
 
reveal101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did you know that Princess Di had dandruff?

They found her head and shoulders in the glove compartment.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sumdruncomic21: Why did Princess Diana cross the road?

Because she wasnt wearing a seat belt.


Much like the princess herself, these jokes will never get old.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

reveal101: Did you know that Princess Di had dandruff?

They found her head and shoulders in the glove compartment.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: whidbey: God the amount of worship over this person is still puzzling.


Also, "Candle in the Wind/Goodbye England's Rose" is one of the most cloying song ever.


Wow. You seem like a meanie
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SirEattonHogg: whidbey: God the amount of worship over this person is still puzzling.


Also, "Candle in the Wind/Goodbye England's Rose" is one of the most cloying song ever.

Wow. You seem like a meanie


Oh come on.  You know it's true.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

