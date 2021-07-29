 Skip to content
 
(Upper Michigan's Source)   Legal tip: Don't let the accused step out unsupervised for lunch while the jury deliberates their fate   (uppermichiganssource.com) divider line
32
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now let's get go to Betty White for an update on this unfortunate misunderstanding...
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Call him Mint Jelly, because he's on the lam.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What our justice system clearly needs right now is an end to cash bail.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That peach fuzz doesn't look 15 himself.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, I guess there is such a thing as a free lunch.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DrWhy: What our justice system clearly needs right now is an end to cash bail.


Actually we just need get rid of prison in general
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
nowplayingnashville.comView Full Size

Approves.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He looks like a man who's going to receive excessive attention from his fellow prisoners.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Fark user image image 850x478]

That peach fuzz doesn't look 15 himself.


I don't blame the guy for running he's not going to have a good time in prison
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

nytmare: He looks like a man who's going to receive excessive attention from his fellow prisoners.


Sadly that's exactly my first thought
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It doesn't say what that bond amount was but given his age, I would assume his family members might be about to eat a huge loss.  Now maybe they are in on it, but given he doesn't likely have a passport, I don't know what his cunning plan is and this certainly will reflect negatively on his sentencing.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was charged with 3 separate counts of criminal sexual conduct with a mandatory minimum of 25 years a pop and not only was he allowed to walk around free during the trial...they let him go to lunch on his own? And now they wonder where he's gone?

I guess the police were too busy harassing people for being black whilst existing to keep track of this guy.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a U.P. Defendant Who Skips Out May Look Like...
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"We've got an nationwide warrant out for Trent 'Dirtstache' Perlich, because we were dumb enough to let a triple-rapist looking at a mandatory minimum of 75 goddamned years in prison take off for lunch by himself."

Odds that he went to Subway for lunch?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nytmare: He looks like a man who's going to receive excessive attention from his fellow prisoners.


"Serendipity."
 
Ashelth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DrWhy: What our justice system clearly needs right now is an end to cash bail.

Actually we just need get rid of prison in general


He was convicted of 3 counts of raping a child under 13....  I think prison is exactly where he belongs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: nytmare: He looks like a man who's going to receive excessive attention from his fellow prisoners.

Sadly that's exactly my first thought


He was looking at 75 years. They don't put you in the slammer for 75 years for peeing in public. I imagine that there's probably a reason why he was looking at so much time. And it probably wasn't because of his winning personality
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: It doesn't say what that bond amount was but given his age, I would assume his family members might be about to eat a huge loss.  Now maybe they are in on it, but given he doesn't likely have a passport, I don't know what his cunning plan is and this certainly will reflect negatively on his sentencing.


If only everybody had family so caring
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If he were smart he would get a job and live near Mar-a-lago.

Law enforcement will never go near that .
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just a guess, they'll find him dead sometime, suicide.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Daedalus27: It doesn't say what that bond amount was but given his age, I would assume his family members might be about to eat a huge loss.  Now maybe they are in on it, but given he doesn't likely have a passport, I don't know what his cunning plan is and this certainly will reflect negatively on his sentencing.

If only everybody had family so caring


Friends will visit your ass in jail, family will lose their house so you can spend a couple extra hours of freedom before you have your butt locked up for the rest of your life.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Actually we just need get rid of prison in general

He was convicted of 3 counts of raping a child under 13....  I think prison is exactly where he belongs.


Nope.
The vast majority of crime should be a ticket and/or house arrest.

The rest of the horrible shiat should be death penalty.

/
Obviously would have to fix a lot of things within the justice system as far as getting convictions and how horrible that whole thing is broken.
But yeah prisons are stupid
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*shakes head*...got nuthin'.  Farking idiots.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: waxbeans: Daedalus27: It doesn't say what that bond amount was but given his age, I would assume his family members might be about to eat a huge loss.  Now maybe they are in on it, but given he doesn't likely have a passport, I don't know what his cunning plan is and this certainly will reflect negatively on his sentencing.

If only everybody had family so caring

Friends will visit your ass in jail, family will lose their house so you can spend a couple extra hours of freedom before you have your butt locked up for the rest of your life.


Ymmv

My mother told me flat out that she would not visit me if I ever got sent to prison.

And the thing is it's kind of disturbing because even some of the worst people still had family visit them and I'm nowhere near that type of person
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: waxbeans: nytmare: He looks like a man who's going to receive excessive attention from his fellow prisoners.

Sadly that's exactly my first thought

He was looking at 75 years. They don't put you in the slammer for 75 years for peeing in public. I imagine that there's probably a reason why he was looking at so much time. And it probably wasn't because of his winning personality


Well, each of three charges had a mandatory minimum of 25 years. That doesn't really imply anything about what he did, though.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Fark user image 850x478]

That peach fuzz doesn't look 15 himself.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's it. I'm making a "Thanks Google" folder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wtf "sexual misconduct"  carries 25-life?

Did he kill people with his dick?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Eravior: That's it. I'm making a "Thanks Google" folder.

[Fark user image 692x259]


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: He looks like a man who's going to receive excessive attention from his fellow prisoners.


I imagine he'll be greeted warmly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Ashelth: Actually we just need get rid of prison in general

He was convicted of 3 counts of raping a child under 13....  I think prison is exactly where he belongs.

Nope.
The vast majority of crime should be a ticket and/or house arrest.

The rest of the horrible shiat should be death penalty.

/
Obviously would have to fix a lot of things within the justice system as far as getting convictions and how horrible that whole thing is broken.
But yeah prisons are stupid


You haven't thought your clever punishment system all the way through.  If you have all "horrible" shiat be the death penalty, you are giving an incentive for criminals to commit additional horrible crimes.  For instance lets say armed robbery carries the death penalty, since you are facing that already, why not kill all witnesses to try and reduce the likelihood of conviction.  If rape carries the death penalty, not having the victim around to identify you and testify you committed the act means you are more likely to kill them.  The death penalty has to be reserved for only murder, otherwise, you are creating an incentive for murder.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He seems all white to me.
 
