(ABC News)   Two million abandoned, improperly sealed oil and gas wells in the US are leaking toxic chemicals, surprising industry watchers who assumed that oil and gas companies would be good stewards of the environment   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Though she's passionate about protecting it, she doesn't want to be called an "environmentalist" - that's a dirty word out here. But she has to save her ranch.

Don't worry.  I have good odds that our tax money will be used to help you out.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This... this can't be.  Prager U has told me along with Mike Rowe on six degrees that oil and gas are the safest and best ways to power everything.

There is no way the oil and gas industry titans that fund their shows/channels would have any impact on their dutiful reporting.

They're the most honest people alive!  They're not shills.  I mean dirty jobs?!  He care so much about those lowly peons.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UberDave: Though she's passionate about protecting it, she doesn't want to be called an "environmentalist" - that's a dirty word out here. But she has to save her ranch.

Don't worry.  I have good odds that our tax money will be used to help you out.


I have a feeling she will be the "I got mine, so fark you" of ranching. Once we protect her property, tax money should not be used to save other people's properties from toxic spills (also, in hers and other morons' minds, we shouldn't "punish" these oil companies who improperly sealed these wells before they were abandoned, because that would be 'anti-business').
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Crane, TX is basically the sandy butthole of the state so if we have to lose a place to toxic contamination its got my vote.

And they have a sushi bar. Dont eat there.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just dump used motor oil in your yard and have the 'right' people find out about it and you'll get some unwanted attention.
This, though? Whatevs.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder if fixing that alone could have an amazing result that we could never fathom?
Because if so that would be so farking hilarious in a none funny way.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've read through papers from the '30s in the oily parts of this state.  Every issue of a weekly paper had at least one worker death, whether at a well or driving between wells.  The deaths today have slowed down, but workers still get injured all the time.  The CEOs may be greedy farks, but the roughnecks have a great combination of greedy farkery and sheer stupidity.  They didn't use PPE before the pandemic, so it shouldn't be too surprising they don't wear masks now.  And the outbreaks all seem to be concentrated around the oil field workers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Just dump used motor oil in your yard and have the 'right' people find out about it and you'll get some unwanted attention.
This, though? Whatevs.


Will it all depends on what decade you're talking about back in the late seventies my mother would change her oil and then dump the used oil along the fence line perimeter
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dothemath: Crane, TX is basically the sandy butthole of the state so if we have to lose a place to toxic contamination its got my vote.

And they have a sushi bar. Dont eat there.


Their "sushi" is just thawed fish sticks with the breading scraped off...isn't it?
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So that's what a negative externality is!
 
zbtop
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"The story of my family," Watt said, "is a story of land, if nothing else."

No, it's a story of massive inherited wealth, and a problem you didn't fully appreciate when inheriting it from family who didnt appreciate it when they bought the land. Your family has lived on that land less time than my parents owned their suburban house I grew up in.

she doesn't want to be called an "environmentalist" - that's a dirty word out here. But she has to save her ranch.

That's because she's not one, she's not being subtle about her "fark you I got/want mine" stance here. She could care fark all about the environment, unless it's her property.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The only item which increased funding in the bipartisan compromise was subsidies to the petrochem industry:

https://mobile.twitter.com/ThomasTheU​n​wise/status/1420826178441539586

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: dothemath: Crane, TX is basically the sandy butthole of the state so if we have to lose a place to toxic contamination its got my vote.

And they have a sushi bar. Dont eat there.

Their "sushi" is just thawed fish sticks with the breading scraped off...isn't it?


Chicken nuggets served with chop stix.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can frack with everything from steam/water to whatever can get pumped in. Hmmmm.... A company needs to get rid of solvents and has a friend in the fracking business?
 
