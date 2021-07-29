 Skip to content
California eyes desalination as a solution to fresh water problems, although some environmentalists are salty
63
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carbon emissions are causing a drought!
Let's use MASSIVE amount of fossil fuel to replace the missing water!
atomictango.comView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be cheaper to just pay people to not live in the farking desert.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What would this do to the Sea Salt market? I love my Sea Salted chips
 
goodncold
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cman: What would this do to the Sea Salt market? I love my Sea Salted chips


There would be too much salt and it would drive the price of salt down.

Big Salt will never go for it!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?
 
Koodz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All we have to do is burn a hideous amount of irreplaceable fossil fuels and then figure out where to put the salt we took out of the water.

Oh, shiat, that many tons? A day? Well, we still gotta irrigate those golf courses. Let's get to turning that ocean into Brawndo!
 
teylix
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't pump it back into the ocean...

Now you've solved the rising sea level issue!

/Waiting for nobel prize
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?


Refill the salton sea
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?


I think that the issue is that said brine would be WAAAAAAY saltier than normal sea water. Many animals, especially tropical fish, need a very specific mix of sea water. You could probably use it on roadways in winter
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Then I guess we don't do desalination. I guess it's a good thing that people don't need water to live.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?


What's wrong with pumping it slowly back into the ocean?

The ocean is full of salt.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cman: whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?

What's wrong with pumping it slowly back into the ocean?

The ocean is full of salt.


Because they don't do shiat "slowly," it costs more.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: It might be cheaper to just pay people to not live in the farking desert.


Thank you, professor Kinnison. ;)
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I am old enough to remember back in the 70s when the scientists were telling the California leadership to start building desalination plants to prepare for the impending mega drought. I don't think any were built.

Science. It's a thing.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Carbon emissions are causing a drought!
Let's use MASSIVE amount of fossil fuel to replace the missing water!
[atomictango.com image 300x219]


Reverse osmosis uses electrically driven pumps to do its thing, there's no need for process heat. If they want to put up the extra capital cost for a larger plant, the operator utility could even throttle the output back when the wholesale electrical rates increase because there's low renewable generation available. Storing excess treated water produced during low cost electrical periods in a reservoir is probably the cheapest energy time shifting method around, pretty much every water utility around already does it to reduce the plant equipment costs.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: cman: whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?

What's wrong with pumping it slowly back into the ocean?

The ocean is full of salt.

Because they don't do shiat "slowly," it costs more.


50 million gallons a day is a lot of brine.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just desalinate the ocean already, what's the big deal.
 
Koodz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?


"...Scientists haven't had a good idea of just how much brine the 16,000 operating desal facilities worldwide have been producing. Until now. Researchers report today that global desal brine production is 50 percent higher than previous estimates, totaling 141.5 million cubic meters a day, compared to 95 million cubic meters of actual freshwater output from the facilities."

https://www.wired.com/story/desalinat​i​on-is-booming-but-what-about-all-that-​toxic-brine/

So there's your ratio. You get about a gallon and a half of brine per gallon of water. Four million Los Angelenos use 80 gallons per day each so that's 320 million gallons of fresh water you need and you'll put out about 477 million gallons of brine if you did it all with desalination. What would do with that other than dump it into the ocean?
 
goodncold
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?


Like pickles!
Or brined Seal!
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the obvious solution is to build desalination/pickling factories. Heck, they could set up a program where you take your poultry in to have it brined.

Or build more reservoirs.
 
goodncold
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Couldn't we make a big salty comet and fire it into the sun?

/does not work for Elon or Jeff
//please guys! return my calls...I have IDEAS!
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Koodz: What would do with that other than dump it into the ocean


A saline pipeline to death valley, just dump it all into there and make it the salty death valley
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?

I think that the issue is that said brine would be WAAAAAAY saltier than normal sea water. Many animals, especially tropical fish, need a very specific mix of sea water. You could probably use it on roadways in winter


I've read that one effect of rising sea levels is actually the lowered salt level, which is causing problems for a lot of marine life. Maybe adding that brine back in isn't the worst idea, so long as it's maybe added very deep or spread over a large enough area.

Though desalination plants would be better if they used wind/solar and not fossil fuels.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?

Refill the salton sea


We'll eventual have too much, and will have to start giving it to Utah.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: iheartscotch: whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?

I think that the issue is that said brine would be WAAAAAAY saltier than normal sea water. Many animals, especially tropical fish, need a very specific mix of sea water. You could probably use it on roadways in winter

I've read that one effect of rising sea levels is actually the lowered salt level, which is causing problems for a lot of marine life. Maybe adding that brine back in isn't the worst idea, so long as it's maybe added very deep or spread over a large enough area.

Though desalination plants would be better if they used wind/solar and not fossil fuels.


Nuclear.

Then you get hydrogen and clean water with no carbon load.
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?

I think that the issue is that said brine would be WAAAAAAY saltier than normal sea water. Many animals, especially tropical fish, need a very specific mix of sea water. You could probably use it on roadways in winter


Oh... That's good. Dump the brine into drying fields and continue the process. 

Very Nice.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: dr_blasto: iheartscotch: whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?

I think that the issue is that said brine would be WAAAAAAY saltier than normal sea water. Many animals, especially tropical fish, need a very specific mix of sea water. You could probably use it on roadways in winter

I've read that one effect of rising sea levels is actually the lowered salt level, which is causing problems for a lot of marine life. Maybe adding that brine back in isn't the worst idea, so long as it's maybe added very deep or spread over a large enough area.

Though desalination plants would be better if they used wind/solar and not fossil fuels.

Nuclear.

Then you get hydrogen and clean water with no carbon load.


Nuclear is sooooo expensive though.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A Desalinization device this large!?  Do you know what this means???

Enough salt to last forever!

Top Secret: Enough Salt to Last Forever
Youtube jmzJXVEnmKc
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The left over brine can be used to make Takis...

/runs
 
Pinner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Can you stabilize the salt with another compound somehow so it doesn't dissolve and use it for roadways or other building material?
Mix it in with asphalt or concrete?
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?

I think that the issue is that said brine would be WAAAAAAY saltier than normal sea water. Many animals, especially tropical fish, need a very specific mix of sea water. You could probably use it on roadways in winter


They pump it back out through a really long perforated pipe.  It controls the rate that the brine gets back into the ocean as to not cause a sudden and localized increases in salinity.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's great for drinking water that doesn't have to be pumped over the mountains into the Central Valley for agriculture.  Farmers will just want more water now.  You still have tradeoffs and unhappy people.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Pacific Ocean is the largest reservoir in the world. It's always full and we have the technology to turn that saltwater into drinking water," said Vice President for Project Development at Poseidon Water Scott Maloni.

Also, wouldn't this be the water used for non-potable purposes, not for drinking?  I wasn't aware the tech was there yet.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you want to be the richest person in the world, and I'm talking money that you'll be able to get Bezos to go do laundry for you kind of money, invent a cost effective way to turn salt water into drinking water.

Granted, the kind of people who are working on something like this are likely to just give it away so that poor people have water, but still.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: Keyser_Soze_Death: dr_blasto: iheartscotch: whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?

I think that the issue is that said brine would be WAAAAAAY saltier than normal sea water. Many animals, especially tropical fish, need a very specific mix of sea water. You could probably use it on roadways in winter

I've read that one effect of rising sea levels is actually the lowered salt level, which is causing problems for a lot of marine life. Maybe adding that brine back in isn't the worst idea, so long as it's maybe added very deep or spread over a large enough area.

Though desalination plants would be better if they used wind/solar and not fossil fuels.

Nuclear.

Then you get hydrogen and clean water with no carbon load.

Nuclear is sooooo expensive though.


It's cheaper than avocado toast and almond milk when there is no water for farming.

But who am I kidding? It's CA, whatever they eventually decide will be tremendously expensive and won't ever be completed.
 
sleze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would say they need to solve the rolling blackout problems before they build a new power-hungry factory.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Californians to start drinking their own pee.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Carbon emissions are causing a drought!
Let's use MASSIVE amount of fossil fuel to replace the missing water!
[atomictango.com image 300x219]


California's power supply is heavily renewable (over 45% of statewide generation is renewable already) and will be even more so in the future.  The missing link, battery storage (or other short term storage), is also coming on-line.

I don't think power is an issue, except in partly in financial cost.  There are some environmental issues, but I think they can be worked out (again, at a large financial cost).
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

crackpancake: A Desalinization device this large!?  Do you know what this means???

Enough salt to last forever!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jmzJXVEn​mKc]


Came here for this, leaving to find the whole movie. Bravo.
 
lithven
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You're pulling some volume of water from the ocean to desalinate (which is still tiny compared to the overall volume of the world's oceans) and you remove some percentage of fresh water raising the salinity of the remaining waste water. Yes if you dump it directly back into the ocean it may be much saltier than the surrounding water and be bad but you aren't actually increasing the total amount of salt in the ocean even if you just dump it straight back in.  There should be ways to deal with it.  Mix it with waste water (either runoff or from sewer treatment) before discharge or pump additional ocean water in to either not extract as much fresh water per volume or mix it back in with the discharge to reduce salinity.  The only problem scenario is if you don't actually think about or plan around it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pumping it back in is what's best for the environment. I can imagine 200 years from now the great environmental disaster that there isnt enough salt in the sea to sustain life.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The pain of reading this thread...
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

whidbey: The other concern is the environmental impact. While desalination can produce freshwater, it also generates brine, a highly concentrated salt water mixture that is then pumped back into the ocean.

Question:  Why would it have to be pumped back into the water?  Couldn't it be used for something else?


Give/sell it to Lays, they could deep fry it for the next greatest 21st century snack.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kind of tastes like Fukushima.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just put straight seawater into bottles and label it "pure ocean water with Himalayan sea salt" or some shiat. Put out some fake articles touting its health benefits and how it will realign your chi. The millennials and hipsters will buy it and stop drinking regular water.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cman: Pumping it back in is what's best for the environment. I can imagine 200 years from now the great environmental disaster that there isnt enough salt in the sea to sustain life.


Really? I'm thinking either saltier oceans because of climate change or flat out nuclear catastrophe.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Deep science question: From a chemical standpoint, WHY is it so difficult to separate salt from water cheaply in vast quantities? Is there something about their molecular structures that make "salt" and "water" want to grip each other that tightly?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whidbey: cman: Pumping it back in is what's best for the environment. I can imagine 200 years from now the great environmental disaster that there isnt enough salt in the sea to sustain life.

Really? I'm thinking either saltier oceans because of climate change or flat out nuclear catastrophe.


All that ice that's melting is causing our oceans to rise. Thats all freshwater. Removing salt from the ocean permanently is not an option.
 
