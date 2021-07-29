 Skip to content
 
(Eye on Design)   When reading this article cross your eyes. No, squint. Better, try relaxing   (eyeondesign.aiga.org)
20
    More: Cool, Autostereogram, Magic Eye, Tom Baccei, Cheri Smith, signature Magic Eye stance, secret image, Depth perception, technology company  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have astigmatism. I was never able to see anything.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.gifer.com image 250x107] [View Full Size image _x_]


And done in one.
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I just recently figured out how to see these darn things. For years I could have sworn it was just a stupid prank I didn't get. 'Oh sure, there's a sailboat, definitely. I totally believe you'

It actually kinda scared me the first time I saw it
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When I was younger, I had perfect vision in both eyes.  After college, I even went in to photogrammetry, which is using stereo imagery to map in 3D.

YET, I could NEVER get those things to pop out.  They would always go into the page, making a depression.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I have astigmatism. I was never able to see anything.


I don't think that has anything to do with it, or I wouldn't be able to see them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I could never see those things and still can't.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I have astigmatism. I was never able to see anything.


Same, although I also have one eye that's much worse than the other, leading to my brain relying on the other eye more, so I have bad 3D vision in general.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

I hate those things.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tmyk: [Fark user image 850x490]


Boobs.

tmyk: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]


Boobs.

/nailed it
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tmyk: [Fark user image 850x490]


fantastic!

and to your request in the second...nah
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tmyk: [Fark user image 850x490]


Nothing.

tmyk: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]


Leaf-based nothing.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tmyk: [Fark user image 850x490]


Hah!

tmyk: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]


Not without dinner and a movie first.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Connie Willis's short novel Bellwether is a wonderfully intelligent romantic comedy. Researchers Dr Sandra Foster and Dr Bennett O'Reilly, with specialties in fad/trend analysis and chaos theory respectively, find themselves thrown together in the chaotic and fad-driven HiTek Corporation.
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: tmyk: [Fark user image 850x490]

Hah!

tmyk: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]

Not without dinner and a movie first.


Alright I'll throw in a sack of White Castle...
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

guestguy: tmyk: [Fark user image 850x490]

Boobs.

tmyk: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]

Boobs.

/nailed it


I had one that was a cock and balls. My buddy tried for years and I always told him it it was a pecker. He never believed me.

One day after it hanging on a wall for a few years he is just aimlessly staring at it and proclaims it is a dick.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: guestguy: tmyk: [Fark user image 850x490]

Boobs.

tmyk: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]

Boobs.

/nailed it

I had one that was a cock and balls. My buddy tried for years and I always told him it it was a pecker. He never believed me.

One day after it hanging on a wall for a few years he is just aimlessly staring at it and proclaims it is a dick.


Username is...complementary.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

guestguy: FleshFlapps: guestguy: tmyk: [Fark user image 850x490]

Boobs.

tmyk: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x637]

Boobs.

/nailed it

I had one that was a cock and balls. My buddy tried for years and I always told him it it was a pecker. He never believed me.

One day after it hanging on a wall for a few years he is just aimlessly staring at it and proclaims it is a dick.

Username is...complementary.


Im never too old for genital humor.
 
