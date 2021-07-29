 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   The arson had subtle hints of charcoal and scorched plastic   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Restaurant, New York City, NEW YORK CITY, celebrity sommelier Caleb Ganzer, Arson, Food, New York City restaurants, long list of charges  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it just never occurred to him there might be cameras.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Wow, it just never occurred to him there might be cameras.


If he's a real psych case pyro, they kinda gotta.  Even when they know it's stupid-ass risky.  Like kleptomaniacs stealing dumb shiat they know will get them caught, but they can no more leave it alone than they can fly by flapping their arms
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sommelier
Trained and Knowledgeable Wine ProfessionalA sommelier, or wine steward, is a trained and knowledgeable wine professional, normally working in fine restaurants, who specializes in all aspects of wine service as well as wine and food pairing. The role of the wine steward in fine dining today is much more specialized and informed than that of a "wine waiter". Sommeliers Australia states that the role is strategically on par with that of the chef de cuisine.I had to look it up.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Casual Arsonist is the name of my Porno For Pyros/ The Prodigy smash-up muzak cover band.
 
fat boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He'd fit right in here in Portland.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

guestguy: [Fark user image 485x503]


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
