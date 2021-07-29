 Skip to content
(CBC)   Priest suspended after stating survivors are lying to get more money and for blaming the night watchmen for abusing kids. Still no cure for religion   (cbc.ca) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then they wonder why their churches keep bursting into flames...🙄
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Winnipeg Catholic priest accuses residential school survivors of lying about abuse for money"

This is known as "failing to read the farking room."
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: And then they wonder why their churches keep bursting into flames...🙄


Wait, are churches finally burning? And not because of racism?
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stii?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Weaver95: And then they wonder why their churches keep bursting into flames...🙄

Wait, are churches finally burning? And not because of racism?


Yup. There's been a lot of Catholic churches burning down in Canada lately as a result of the way the Catholic church has handled the response to allegations of abuse.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dudes definitely sucked a little kids dick.

I am not religious in any way but I think its kinda funny how people freak out about scientology but think nothing of going to a catholic church when they are a million times bigger and one of the largest crime organizations on the planet.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saint Felicia, pray for him...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Catholic priest said things that weren't true? Get outta town!
 
funmonger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: That dudes definitely sucked a little kids dick.

I am not religious in any way but I think its kinda funny how people freak out about scientology but think nothing of going to a catholic church when they are a million times bigger and one of the largest crime organizations on the planet.


Well in the case of Scientology it's stomping that shiat into the ground BEFORE it gets as big as the latter
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: dothemath: That dudes definitely sucked a little kids dick.

I am not religious in any way but I think its kinda funny how people freak out about scientology but think nothing of going to a catholic church when they are a million times bigger and one of the largest crime organizations on the planet.

Well in the case of Scientology it's stomping that shiat into the ground BEFORE it gets as big as the latter


I think they have about 25,000 members worldwide and thats shrinking.

People go nuts over scientology because they cant get over the fact that their gods name is "Ron".
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all of the Indigenous people he knew during his 22 years working up north liked residential schools.

Odds of him diddling kids currently standing at 109%
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeast No 7: Stii?


Some say...that he has webbed buttocks, and that he thought COVID was an alias of David Copperfield. All we know is: Subby goofed up the spelling.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a cure.

It's called atheism.

Unfortunately, too many people have the same attitude towards that as they do towards vaccination.

Why people intentionally choose either illness is beyond me.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People were already abandoning these churches, doubling down on the offensive behavior isn't going to reverse the decline.
But the Catholic clergy refuse to listen, and keep moving further to the right.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dead bodies are what then, just fakers that took it a bit too far?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Weaver95: And then they wonder why their churches keep bursting into flames...🙄

Wait, are churches finally burning? And not because of racism?


Well, the underlying cause was racism but the churches weren't the victims of racism in this case.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Fano: Weaver95: And then they wonder why their churches keep bursting into flames...🙄

Wait, are churches finally burning? And not because of racism?

Yup. There's been a lot of Catholic churches burning down in Canada lately as a result of the way the Catholic church has handled the response to allegations of abuse.


It's amazing that decade after decade new atrocities by the church are uncovered, and each time everyone acts like it's something from the past.

Spoiler alert: they're still committing them. They keep getting uncovered after the fact, and then a few more years rolls by and they get caught for new ones people didn't know about before. They have been caught committing these atrocities in one area while simultaneously continuing them elsewhere over and over. Why the fark do we assume they just magically stopped without being forced to? They're still doing that shiat, we just haven't uncovered the modern day victims yet, we'll find out about those in a couple more decades from now, as is the pattern.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bumblefuss: There is a cure.

It's called atheism.

Unfortunately, too many people have the same attitude towards that as they do towards vaccination.

Why people intentionally choose either illness is beyond me.


But like... AtheismTM is a religion too. Checkmersa
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a church who's grounds need to be searched.

It's not a school, but hey, just in case.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's kind of hard if you're poor not to lie,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bumblefuss: There is a cure.

It's called atheism.

Unfortunately, too many people have the same attitude towards that as they do towards vaccination.

Why people intentionally choose either illness is beyond me.


Being part of religion is interesting because you're basically agreeing to an extra set of rules in addition to the laws we already have to pass which is sort of what prison is which means people in religion are as stupid as criminals
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This priest hould be fired.

The weird part is, how do you suspend a priest? It is not a job, it is a vocation and devotion. The priesthood is a sacrament. Doe this mean that during the suspension, he can get laid, get married, get stoned, tell everyone all the details of confessions, and if he give marital, wedding, or funereal advice to a follower then they will be excommunicated?

I don't think it is possible to suspend a priest.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: bumblefuss: There is a cure.

It's called atheism.

Unfortunately, too many people have the same attitude towards that as they do towards vaccination.

Why people intentionally choose either illness is beyond me.

Being part of religion is interesting because you're basically agreeing to an extra set of rules in addition to the laws we already have to pass which is sort of what prison is which means people in religion are as stupid as criminals


So much for Buddhism, Carmelites, or Taoists telling you to escape the prisons of your own making, huh?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Fano: Weaver95: And then they wonder why their churches keep bursting into flames...🙄

Wait, are churches finally burning? And not because of racism?

Yup. There's been a lot of Catholic churches burning down in Canada lately as a result of the way the Catholic church has handled the response to allegations of abuse.


I wouldn't call it a lot. I think there's been 15 fires out of 7,000ish catholic churches?
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Remember that these people claim they speak the words and thoughts and act the actions of God. That should give you an insight on how monstrous their god is. And you thought Aztec gods were bad with their demands for human hearts.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: bumblefuss: There is a cure.

It's called atheism.

Unfortunately, too many people have the same attitude towards that as they do towards vaccination.

Why people intentionally choose either illness is beyond me.

Being part of religion is interesting because you're basically agreeing to an extra set of rules in addition to the laws we already have to pass which is sort of what prison is which means people in religion are as stupid as criminals

So much for Buddhism, Carmelites, or Taoists telling you to escape the prisons of your own making, huh?


???????
You really missing the point there when you join a religion you're adopting a set of additional rules that are beyond the laws that already exist in any given Society.
There's only two kinds of people that willingly put their self in a situation that adds extra minutiae to your life.
people joining a religion and people who commit crimes knowing that they're going to go to prison and have to obey prison rules plus the law.

Because when you're in prison you can still be charged with crimes and also you can get in trouble for breaking facility rules and you can get in trouble for breaking inmate rules.

That's all very interesting when you really think about it
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So... I think we found the next guy who needs to be investigated for skeletons in their closet...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: Remember that these people claim they speak the words and thoughts and act the actions of God. That should give you an insight on how monstrous their god is. And you thought Aztec gods were bad with their demands for human hearts.


Exactly
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Weaver95: Fano: Weaver95: And then they wonder why their churches keep bursting into flames...🙄

Wait, are churches finally burning? And not because of racism?

Yup. There's been a lot of Catholic churches burning down in Canada lately as a result of the way the Catholic church has handled the response to allegations of abuse.

I wouldn't call it a lot. I think there's been 15 fires out of 7,000ish catholic churches?


So what you're saying is, they're off to a good start?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Christ, that's your asshole.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Keizer_Ghidorah: Remember that these people claim they speak the words and thoughts and act the actions of God. That should give you an insight on how monstrous their god is. And you thought Aztec gods were bad with their demands for human hearts.


Wellllllll I don't often say this but in this case I can make an exception.

Between the Aztecs and the Catholics, both sides are bad.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: That dudes definitely sucked a little kids dick.

I am not religious in any way but I think its kinda funny how people freak out about scientology but think nothing of going to a catholic church when they are a million times bigger and one of the largest crime organizations on the planet.


Because people accept that version of crazy since it has been around for as long as we remember.

If the catholic church were to start now and we had never heard of a version of that religion before, it would be similar.

People, even non-religious people, are so accustomed to Jesus, God, etc that it's just part of our lives.

Now with scientology you got grifters using long dead aliens spirits as the cause of our ills and it just sound crazy.  Give it a thousand years + and people will probably not think they're crazy outside of people who think any religious person is crazy

It's basically the same idea as the normalization of deviance.

People are just so accustomed to the status quo that they don't question it.  But when a new religion comes along and doesn't fit the similar narrative, it is "weird."

Don't get me wrong, scientology is full pants on head crazy, but that is the reason.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Winnipeg Catholic priest accuses residential school survivors of lying about abuse for money"

This is known as "failing to read the farking room."


This is known as "Saying the quiet part out loud".  He's not in trouble for thinking or believing it -  if you get a chance to listen to internal conversations in Catholic Dioceses about abuse survivors, this is the prevalent reasoning.

No - he's in trouble for saying it in the Ambo, out loud, in front of people who he wasn't absolutely certain would agree and keep their mouths shut.  Everybody heard it, it became a news story, it caused a scandal to the Church, and that's why they have to at least make it look like they disapprove.  He'll be barred from preaching and teaching, he can still administer sacraments, they'll send him on a retreat in a monastery somewhere and eventually move him quietly.

In the Catholic Church, the real crime in any abuse accusation is "causing scandal".  The victim who tells people outside the Church, their caregivers who might report it, and any priest who does anything to make the Church look bad - including standing up for victims publicly in opposition to the Church - is guilty of "causing scandal".  That's the real problem, as far as the hierarchy is concerned.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not just priests, subby. There are friggin' farkers who claim the same thing.

/you can tell by the 'funny' votes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Hopi had the right idea with Awatovi.  The Spanish set up a mission church.  The Hopi destroyed it and killed the priest.  The Spanish came back, and set up another mission church.  The Hopi destroyed the church and the entire pueblo (including the people in it).  The Spanish decided to give them space after that.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This priest hould be fired.

The weird part is, how do you suspend a priest? It is not a job, it is a vocation and devotion. The priesthood is a sacrament. Doe this mean that during the suspension, he can get laid, get married, get stoned, tell everyone all the details of confessions, and if he give marital, wedding, or funereal advice to a follower then they will be excommunicated?

I don't think it is possible to suspend a priest.


You're just not allowed to participate and give sermons at official church owned properties.

If he were to do those things you mentioned he would get defrocked.

So he can still believe in everything, he just can't practice it openly under the name of the Roman Catholic Church.

He's free to go to a park, stand on a bench, and start preaching.... as long as it isn't a RCC park.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I understand people's need for religion - the need to feel like an ally is controlling what happens to you and punishing people you don't like - but it's long past time to get rid of organized religion. The leadership role which organized religion has in many communities attracts the worst of the worst authoritarians and abusers.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
While I don't think Christianity is going away anytime soon, these toxic churches are imploding. The authoritarian clergy are actually making it worse, they've lost the PR battle and don't control the narrative anymore.
Let's see what happens when they're selling off prime real estate to keep the heat on during the winter. Bet they'll change things then.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: That dudes definitely sucked a little kids dick.

I am not religious in any way but I think its kinda funny how people freak out about scientology but think nothing of going to a catholic church when they are a million times bigger and one of the largest crime organizations on the planet.


They don't generally do the sucking.  They fondle and get the kids to do the sucking.  In unusual cases, they bugger them.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Banned from speaking in public?  Sounds like this guy needs to take a vow of silence and go live in a cave far away from everyone.  Or a prison cell... a priest saying graffiti artists should be shot could, if anyone acts on it, be incitement.
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Exactly. He isn't exactly wrong, but should have had the sense to know that you can't deflect a "movement" (read: cash grab) by pointing out it's defects. Hell, I thought about joining the Boy Scouts class action because the canoe instructor kept Playboys in a footlocker. But I refuse to support the pussification of the world.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: bumblefuss: There is a cure.

It's called atheism.

Unfortunately, too many people have the same attitude towards that as they do towards vaccination.

Why people intentionally choose either illness is beyond me.

Being part of religion is interesting because you're basically agreeing to an extra set of rules in addition to the laws we already have to pass which is sort of what prison is which means people in religion are as stupid as criminals

So much for Buddhism, Carmelites, or Taoists telling you to escape the prisons of your own making, huh?

???????
You really missing the point there when you join a religion you're adopting a set of additional rules that are beyond the laws that already exist in any given Society.
There's only two kinds of people that willingly put their self in a situation that adds extra minutiae to your life.
people joining a religion and people who commit crimes knowing that they're going to go to prison and have to obey prison rules plus the law.

Because when you're in prison you can still be charged with crimes and also you can get in trouble for breaking facility rules and you can get in trouble for breaking inmate rules.

That's all very interesting when you really think about it


It's more interesting when you see yourself arguing that the laws we legislate are not "additional", that you don't see those laws we write as created by ourselves, that you don't see how we behave in daily life as constructing the meaning of those laws. You've totally got the rationale behind many religions backwards, because you are misconstruing positive law a fundamental and not written by us in our daily actions.

Your argument is interesting, because you see positive law as imposed, rather than made as we live it. By doing that, you handwave away the potential for religion to guide us through a life where the positive law is our responsibility to create, and as well, positive law not being the only star by which we guide ourselves.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Bennie Crabtree: This priest hould be fired.

The weird part is, how do you suspend a priest? It is not a job, it is a vocation and devotion. The priesthood is a sacrament. Doe this mean that during the suspension, he can get laid, get married, get stoned, tell everyone all the details of confessions, and if he give marital, wedding, or funereal advice to a follower then they will be excommunicated?

I don't think it is possible to suspend a priest.

You're just not allowed to participate and give sermons at official church owned properties.

If he were to do those things you mentioned he would get defrocked.

So he can still believe in everything, he just can't practice it openly under the name of the Roman Catholic Church.

He's free to go to a park, stand on a bench, and start preaching.... as long as it isn't a RCC park.


:(

That seems weaksauce.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: While I don't think Christianity is going away anytime soon, these toxic churches are imploding. The authoritarian clergy are actually making it worse, they've lost the PR battle and don't control the narrative anymore.
Let's see what happens when they're selling off prime real estate to keep the heat on during the winter. Bet they'll change things then.

"...selling off prime real estate..."

Unfortunately, that probably won't be until after they have their parishioners chop down the very last tree and burn everything they own in the church furnace.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This priest hould be fired.

The weird part is, how do you suspend a priest? It is not a job, it is a vocation and devotion. The priesthood is a sacrament. Doe this mean that during the suspension, he can get laid, get married, get stoned, tell everyone all the details of confessions, and if he give marital, wedding, or funereal advice to a follower then they will be excommunicated?

I don't think it is possible to suspend a priest.


Send them to a monastic rubber room, to just sit and think 24/7?
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: Keizer_Ghidorah: Remember that these people claim they speak the words and thoughts and act the actions of God. That should give you an insight on how monstrous their god is. And you thought Aztec gods were bad with their demands for human hearts.

Wellllllll I don't often say this but in this case I can make an exception.

Between the Aztecs and the Catholics, both sides are bad.


The Aztecs were open and truthful about their desire to sacrifice you.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "Winnipeg Catholic priest accuses residential school survivors of lying about abuse for money"

This is known as "failing to read the farking room."


More like "failing to read his farking Bible." This asshole was joking about shooting folks for writing graffiti on churches, FFS.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: Bennie Crabtree: waxbeans: bumblefuss: There is a cure.

It's called atheism.

Unfortunately, too many people have the same attitude towards that as they do towards vaccination.

Why people intentionally choose either illness is beyond me.

Being part of religion is interesting because you're basically agreeing to an extra set of rules in addition to the laws we already have to pass which is sort of what prison is which means people in religion are as stupid as criminals

So much for Buddhism, Carmelites, or Taoists telling you to escape the prisons of your own making, huh?

???????
You really missing the point there when you join a religion you're adopting a set of additional rules that are beyond the laws that already exist in any given Society.
There's only two kinds of people that willingly put their self in a situation that adds extra minutiae to your life.
people joining a religion and people who commit crimes knowing that they're going to go to prison and have to obey prison rules plus the law.

Because when you're in prison you can still be charged with crimes and also you can get in trouble for breaking facility rules and you can get in trouble for breaking inmate rules.

That's all very interesting when you really think about it

It's more interesting when you see yourself arguing that the laws we legislate are not "additional", that you don't see those laws we write as created by ourselves, that you don't see how we behave in daily life as constructing the meaning of those laws. You've totally got the rationale behind many religions backwards, because you are misconstruing positive law a fundamental and not written by us in our daily actions.

Your argument is interesting, because you see positive law as imposed, rather than made as we live it. By doing that, you handwave away the potential for religion to guide us through a life where the positive law is our responsibility to create, and as well, positive law not being the only star by which we guide ourselves.


Well excuse me but I never felt I needed anyone to tell me the difference between right and wrong.

Don't hurt others, otherwise others will hurt you, or they will use the government to hurt you.

Basically do unto others as you would have them do unto you.


Anything more than that is overcomplicated additional rules and for lack of a better word additional minutia that you have added for no reason other than to find a way to harm others
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Never mind for the most part life is dog eat dog and we have a hubris to think that we should have rules on how to harm each other while the same time not literally harming each other there's a disconnect there that you can have laws on how to be ugly to each other instead of don't be ugly to each other you farking idiots
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: This priest hould be fired.

The weird part is, how do you suspend a priest? It is not a job, it is a vocation and devotion. The priesthood is a sacrament. Doe this mean that during the suspension, he can get laid, get married, get stoned, tell everyone all the details of confessions, and if he give marital, wedding, or funereal advice to a follower then they will be excommunicated?

I don't think it is possible to suspend a priest.


You can de-farking-frock them, though. Laicize that asshole back to being "little people" again.
 
