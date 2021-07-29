 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7Amarillo)   What can you do when COVID-19 infections spike and the governor has outlawed mask mandates? Well, you can raise the threat level to 'orange' and kinda just stand there, I guess   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
62
    More: Sick, Amarillo officials, Stanley Marsh 3, COVID-19 briefing, mitigation, cases  
•       •       •

1832 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Jul 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You tell everyone with a mic repeatedly that people are dying and will continue to die because someone in power is a fool.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Issue a breathing mandate?  You don't have to wear a mask as long as you hold your breath the entire time you are inside.  A plastic shopping bag will ensure there is no cheating.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You stigg that lib until he's good and stugged
 
severedtoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are like the mayor from Jaws.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID-19 infections spike and the governor has outlawed mask mandates

I'd ask if you could narrow down which state.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come they don't just shoot the virus?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they're screwed. Too bad they chose to live in Texas. [shrug]
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing you do the same thing as when there is a measles outbreak: you care for the sick and remind people to get vaccinated.
 
Lexx0001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just refer to them as the control group?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can orange be a happy color?  Why can't blue be a mean color?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: You tell everyone with a mic repeatedly that people are dying and will continue to die because someone in power is a fool.


This. Not to overly criticize, but it does seem like a good idea for the sensible municipal leaders in these states to be as loudly and openly critical as possible about this stuff. My governor is a liberal and our legislature isn't majority-fascist so it's not a problem here, but damn, these mayors and city councils need to find every microphone and TV and phone camera they can find. People are dying.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden should just raise the terror alert level to red in such districts to reflect that people are intentionally spreading a contagious disease.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: COVID-19 infections spike and the governor has outlawed mask mandates

I'd ask if you could narrow down which state.


im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: COVID-19 infections spike and the governor has outlawed mask mandates

I'd ask if you could narrow down which state.


Arkansas..
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: COVID-19 infections spike and the governor has outlawed mask mandates

I'd ask if you could narrow down which state.


Texas.  Or at least they have did the same thing.  DNRFA
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... rename Amarillo to Naranja?
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm very worried about a lot of our staff. I know we are finding or hearing stories about nurses being found in tears saying, 'I can't do this again.' I can tell you I know several people at the hospital that have decided upon retirement, probably before they originally planned because they're tired," said Weis.

Thanks MAGAts
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stupid among us are doing their damnest to make sure the virus wins.

Wonderful.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: How come they don't just shoot the virus?


The virus is too small to be seen, so instead they're shooting the messenger.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: COVID-19 infections spike and the governor has outlawed mask mandates

I'd ask if you could narrow down which state.


remember: it was democrats who politicized the virus/masks.  outlawing mask mandates were the result of having the choice between freedom and knuckling under the mailed fist of communism, miscegenation, regulations, and excessive taxes.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wouldn't even treat the unvaccinated unless they were Under 12s or otherwise ineligible.  Let those that have refused the vaccines be treated by medics that have also refused the vaccines.  Be generous, let them set up shop in those abandoned Walmarts Trump was abusing undocumented children in.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do what the City of Austin does: issue a mask mandate and then kick the governor's ass in court.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
outlawed mask mandates....so that means i can't wear one ??

and if i can why am i worried ?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, come on....You say and do all kinds of stupid and crazy sh*t "'cause yer from Tex-as!"
Ball's in your f*ckin' court, Jackass...
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bumfuzzled: Do what the City of Austin does: issue a mask mandate and then kick the governor's ass in court.


Hey, it's not nice to pick on Texans like that!
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death Cult intensifies.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image 425x182]

I wouldn't even treat the unvaccinated unless they were Under 12s or otherwise ineligible.  Let those that have refused the vaccines be treated by medics that have also refused the vaccines.  Be generous, let them set up shop in those abandoned Walmarts Trump was abusing undocumented children in.


Um, hospital workers don't get to make choices on who they treat.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yawn. Let me know when the threat level is mauve.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

severedtoe: They are like the mayor from Jaws.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: I'm guessing you do the same thing as when there is a measles outbreak: you care for the sick and remind people to get vaccinated.


That would require empathy. Considering we have one side openly cheering when someone dies of covid I don't see that happening
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Orange alert?!
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


You don't want to just stand there-- unless you're into getting smothered by a giant condom ball thing.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of piece of shiat excuse for a human being prohibits cities from protecting their residents from a deadly virus by requiring masks indoors? And why is this piece of shiat excuse for a human being on the virus's side?

It still blows my mind that there are people so utterly loathsome that they prioritize the "freedom" to not wear a simple farking mask over protecting people from a deadly virus. They've certainly shown us who they are.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
To honest I kinda of quit paying attention to it after I got vaccinated but I thought the courts rules that the City of Austin's mask mandate was legal and enforceable even after Abbott's executive order banning mask mandates.
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that GOP opposition to vaccines, masks, social distancing, and other preventative measures began last April, when scientists noticed that Black people are more likely than white people to catch Covid, and that Black Covid patients are more likely than white Covid patients to die or develop lifelong complications.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But yeah, let's make sure that wall gets built!

/fark you, Abbot
 
schubie
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If one of these motherfarkers kills my kid with covid, I promise you my violent reaction would inspire days of fark threads. And hopefully copycats.
 
LL316
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: koder: You tell everyone with a mic repeatedly that people are dying and will continue to die because someone in power is a fool.

This. Not to overly criticize, but it does seem like a good idea for the sensible municipal leaders in these states to be as loudly and openly critical as possible about this stuff. My governor is a liberal and our legislature isn't majority-fascist so it's not a problem here, but damn, these mayors and city councils need to find every microphone and TV and phone camera they can find. People are dying.


That's what the mayors of Savannah and Atlanta did to Kemp last year in GA.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are folks in urban areas in Texas wearing masks?
/just curious
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What, you're not talking about Florida this time? 'Cause our Republican governor, see, is a big fan of COVID.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I mean, your first problem is living in a place called "Amarillo."
/sounds poor
 
max_pooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: I mean, your first problem is living in a place called "Amarillo."
/sounds poor


It's the "big city" out in the middle of nowhere in the panhandle. It's certainly not the high rent district.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can we go ahead and start calling this the red plague?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

severedtoe: They are like the mayor from Jaws.


I think this may finally be the analogy I need to differentiate between the typical mid-life-to-elderly malaise where it feels like society is so strange from what you grew up in that everything feels like it's spiralling out of control... and actual societal collapse.

When the people with authority - badges, guns, elected positions - literally cannot afford to do the right thing to save lives in a crisis, I think that transcends any "Ah, everyone thinks the world is collapsing as they get older" and fits solidly into place as "evidence of bona fide societal, governmental, and cultural collapse."
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Join a class action lawsuit.

These f*ckwads are putting people in danger.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Geotpf: backhand.slap.of.reason: [Fark user image 425x182]

I wouldn't even treat the unvaccinated unless they were Under 12s or otherwise ineligible.  Let those that have refused the vaccines be treated by medics that have also refused the vaccines.  Be generous, let them set up shop in those abandoned Walmarts Trump was abusing undocumented children in.

Um, hospital workers don't get to make choices on who they treat.


yes they do.

They can decide to walk into the hospital and treat anyone in there

OR

they can decide to not walk into the hospital.

They are making the choices, I said this in another thread.

I am wondering if the small gov't types will start "forcing" nurses and doctors into working.

/I know that wasn't quite your intent on the phrase, but we will be having this conversation at scale soon
//too soon
///tooo sooon
 
Stibium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: severedtoe: They are like the mayor from Jaws.

I think this may finally be the analogy I need to differentiate between the typical mid-life-to-elderly malaise where it feels like society is so strange from what you grew up in that everything feels like it's spiralling out of control... and actual societal collapse.

When the people with authority - badges, guns, elected positions - literally cannot afford to do the right thing to save lives in a crisis, I think that transcends any "Ah, everyone thinks the world is collapsing as they get older" and fits solidly into place as "evidence of bona fide societal, governmental, and cultural collapse."


This is very true. If you are inside a plane with no windows you can't tell if or when you are about to crash. The window of historical perspective allows us to see where we are heading right now. If the ground is in front of the wings, you're going down.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: OrangeSnapper: I'm guessing you do the same thing as when there is a measles outbreak: you care for the sick and remind people to get vaccinated.

That would require empathy. Considering we have one side openly cheering when someone dies of covid I don't see that happening


I see you reject reality and substitute your own.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: Can we go ahead and start calling this the red plague?


no masque and the red death sounds appropriate for this circumstance
 
flypusher713
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Are folks in urban areas in Texas wearing masks?
/just curious


Checking in for Houston here.  Yes
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.