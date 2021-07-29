 Skip to content
 
(TwinCities.com)   Health experts concerned that a million Iowans eating deep fried butter wrapped in bacon could be a public health issue. Also something about a superspreader event   (twincities.com) divider line
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't worry. Governors are politically prepared to make tough calls like cancelling popular, visible, and culturally symbolic events. It's not like went along with the pied pipers of freedumb who led their constituents and party members down a path of anti-intellectual, anti-science skullduggery. Iowans will be eager to do what needs to be done when asked by their state officials, whether that be mask wearing, lockdowns, vaccines, or just not intentionally coughing on their diner waitress who is wearing a mask while recovering from cancer treatment.

They set themselves up nicely to lead.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rest in pork
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No masks and no vaccinated welcome!
 
etoof
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you want a million MAGA heads to explode all at once, ban fried food as a public safety measure.
 
Salmon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We just had the Stampede and it worked out fine.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh.

Let them enjoy their fried butter.

We'll all enjoy fewer of the sorts of people who would remain unvaccinated 'because stigginit' as a result...
 
culebra
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh you cornfed idiots are really about to sink neck deep into some shiat, aren't you?
 
culebra
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Rest in pork


On a stick!
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

These may apply
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Damone, IA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Time to construct the southern wall of Minnesota.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bring on the eating of the Corn Dogs! (Michelle Bachmann was temporarily unavailable)
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
We literally have a Republican city council candidate here who believes drinking piss will cure Covid. These people aren't medical geniuses
 
chewd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Fark user image 400x557]

[Fark user image 400x557][Fark user image 400x558]
These may apply


What is Freddy Mercury doing to those rats?!?
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mmmm....butter.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
etoof
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chewd: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: [Fark user image 400x557]

[Fark user image 400x557][Fark user image 400x558]
These may apply

What is Freddy Mercury doing to those rats?!?


Leading them in a round of "eeyyyyy-oh".
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

berylman: Bring on the eating of the Corn Dogs! (Michelle Bachmann was temporarily unavailable)
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


THIS GUY...YEP THIS GUY MAKES THE MOST SENSE HERE !
more women eating corn dogs pics please !
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: We literally have a Republican city council candidate here who believes drinking piss will cure Covid. These people aren't medical geniuses


Bear Grylls is running for city council? How exciting!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: Bring on the eating of the Corn Dogs! (Michelle Bachmann was temporarily unavailable)
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Marcus has it covered.

cynicaltimes.orgView Full Size
 
Likwit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had hoped this pandemic would be a wake up call to overweight Americans. Millions of people aren't even willing to go to a pharmacy and get a free thing that protects their health. I guess it was really dumb for me to think a lot of people would lose weight.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Welp, I was hoping but guess it won't be anytime soon that I'll be going to visit any of my poor friends and family who still live in that increasingly godforsaken state.

/butteremails
 
Pinner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Covid: Helping America lose weight, one State Fair at a time.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 minute ago  

etoof: If you want a million MAGA heads to explode all at once, ban fried food as a public safety measure.


Can we make it 70 million heads exploding all at once?
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nakmuay: berylman: Bring on the eating of the Corn Dogs! (Michelle Bachmann was temporarily unavailable)
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Marcus has it covered.

[cynicaltimes.org image 602x400]

"He's so far in the closet he has duel citizenship with Narnia "

-

not mine but I think of this comment every time I see him.
 
