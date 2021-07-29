 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7Amarillo)   Worst outbreak of distemper in ten years spreads across Texas city, presenting residents with the dilemma of either vaccinating or not having dogs with 5G reception   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Distemper outbreak, Stanley Marsh 3, Amarillo  
•       •       •

450 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 8:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they could dress the dogs up in some slutty costumes, and then they'd have a hot Spot.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Maybe they could dress the dogs up in some slutty costumes, and then they'd have a hot Spot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It can be on the bottom of your foot," said Victoria Medley, Director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.

*checks bottom of both feet

Whew we're good, dog
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Maybe they could dress the dogs up in some slutty costumes, and then they'd have a hot Spot.


Well, I guess if anybody needs Prof. Frink, he'll be in his Lab.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: "It can be on the bottom of your foot," said Victoria Medley, Director of Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.

*checks bottom of both feet

Whew we're good, dog


Helpful diagnostic tool:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my dog already acts autistic, can a vaccine fix it?  Asking for a friend.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


If it's gonna be THAT kind of thread, I'm gonna stick my dog with the name Mash Potato.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It was either this or rabies.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I vaccinated my dog and now he keeps trying to get me to renew my automobile warranty!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It was either this or rabies.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Morgan "Tiddy Sprinkles" Freeman: In  fact, the dog did not have rabies. That's just how chihuahuas are.  Little assholes.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 480x473]

If it's gonna be THAT kind of thread, I'm gonna stick my dog with the name Mash Potato.


Damn.  That pupper is dangerously cute!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bughunter: leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 480x473]

If it's gonna be THAT kind of thread, I'm gonna stick my dog with the name Mash Potato.

Damn.  That pupper is dangerously cute!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Himb Grow
 
sonorangal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That means more dogs in TX will be vaccinated than their owners.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Having 5G on my dog would help a lot when on hikes in the back country...
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.