(KING 5 News)   The majority of people getting sick or dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated, DOH says, in what's obviously a DOH moment   (king5.com) divider line
    Washington, Vaccination, Health care, Washington state, Infectious disease, Public health, Immune system, United States  
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, Subby. XD
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Nice headline, Subby. XD


It really is. It's a wonder we haven't seen DOH played like that here before. At least I haven't.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in NJ where state university students are required to be vaccinated to attend classes this fall. The father of my son's roommate, a very Trump conservative, all but disinherited him when learned his son got vaccinated for this fake disease etc etc. Again, students must be vaccinated to attend class. What the heck think was going to happen?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.


Even if we got to 100% of 12 and up, there's still the problem of the children. We should be attacking this like we attacked smallpox.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They shiat in their bed, now they get to lie down in it.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: I'm in NJ where state university students are required to be vaccinated to attend classes this fall. The father of my son's roommate, a very Trump conservative, all but disinherited him when learned his son got vaccinated for this fake disease etc etc. Again, students must be vaccinated to attend class. What the heck think was going to happen?


I wish they would do this at the university where I work in Florida, but our governor wouldn't let it happen. I don't know what will happen when the FDA formally approves the vaccines, and if that will make mandatory vaccination an option here.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool. Lucky them.

I'm looking forward to starving to death when the forest fires caue the oceans to acidify and all The Food Chain collapses.

I hope my Pfizer antibodies make my blood precious. When the pharma companies lose their supply chain and raw material capacity because of fires and starvation, I want to rent myself to the Wall Of Serum where rich celebrities hook poor schlubs up to a giant Lite Brite with tubes. Nutrient slurry puhe in one end, Grade A Pfizer Antibodies Blood out the other end (no vax mixing for me).

If I'm lucky my blood won't be diverted to a centrifuge. One of the billionaires, maybe whoever is porking Grime at that point, will duct tape a Mass Spectormeter to a Tilt-A-Whirl. That way I can listen to carny while I'm on deck.

Those unvaccinated peeps don't realize the awesome money they can make in the future.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's all well and good but these people unfortunately don't exist in a bubble. Their selfishness and stupidity still has a negative impact on vaccinated people. Depleting hospital/emergency care resources that could best be used elsewhere is one that immediately comes to mind.

I get the feeling we are not that far away from a vaccine-defying variant because of these people. Then what?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: I'm in NJ where state university students are required to be vaccinated to attend classes this fall. The father of my son's roommate, a very Trump conservative, all but disinherited him when learned his son got vaccinated for this fake disease etc etc. Again, students must be vaccinated to attend class. What the heck think was going to happen?


I'm going to bet his father was always a dick.  It's probably not much of a loss.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I don't care about them anymore. The vaccine has been available to all adults for many months, it's willful ignorance on the part of the deceased and their ilk
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

Even if we got to 100% of 12 and up, there's still the problem of the children. We should be attacking this like we attacked smallpox.


By implanting people with transistors? Did Lucille Ball not tell you how dangerous "vaccines" are?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except for kids and people who cannot get the vaccine, I am all out of f*cks to give. I don't even care anymore if you die or suffer long lasting effects.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: That's all well and good but these people unfortunately don't exist in a bubble. Their selfishness and stupidity still has a negative impact on vaccinated people. Depleting hospital/emergency care resources that could best be used elsewhere is one that immediately comes to mind.

I get the feeling we are not that far away from a vaccine-defying variant because of these people. Then what?


Then another year of lockdown as we make another new vaccine.  Or longer if two variants that avoid the vaccine in different ways appear sequentially.

Then we just keep repeating until enough plague rats die off that a new variant doesn't appear until we get everyone vaccinated.

Then we just worry about animal populations with the disease I guess.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: Karma Chameleon: That's all well and good but these people unfortunately don't exist in a bubble. Their selfishness and stupidity still has a negative impact on vaccinated people. Depleting hospital/emergency care resources that could best be used elsewhere is one that immediately comes to mind.

I get the feeling we are not that far away from a vaccine-defying variant because of these people. Then what?

Then another year of lockdown as we make another new vaccine.  Or longer if two variants that avoid the vaccine in different ways appear sequentially.

Then we just keep repeating until enough plague rats die off that a new variant doesn't appear until we get everyone vaccinated.

Then we just worry about animal populations with the disease I guess.


We have no idea where this road goes. Probably this eventually gets ground down to a common flu.

But there is no roadmap for mutation vectors. We could end up with something we can't vaccinate against and is even more deadly than -19 or D.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin will win, think about it. The people dying from Covid now are 96% whackadoodles. I'm ok with this.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.


It's 77% here in king county. Trump country is doing what trump country does.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: That's cool. Lucky them.

I'm looking forward to starving to death when the forest fires caue the oceans to acidify and all The Food Chain collapses.

I hope my Pfizer antibodies make my blood precious. When the pharma companies lose their supply chain and raw material capacity because of fires and starvation, I want to rent myself to the Wall Of Serum where rich celebrities hook poor schlubs up to a giant Lite Brite with tubes. Nutrient slurry puhe in one end, Grade A Pfizer Antibodies Blood out the other end (no vax mixing for me).

If I'm lucky my blood won't be diverted to a centrifuge. One of the billionaires, maybe whoever is porking Grime at that point, will duct tape a Mass Spectormeter to a Tilt-A-Whirl. That way I can listen to carny while I'm on deck.

Those unvaccinated peeps don't realize the awesome money they can make in the future.


As far as dystopias go, I give this 2 thumbs up.

You really need to write books or screenplays, or seek out medical attention.

I vote on the former.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: cheeseaholic: Karma Chameleon: That's all well and good but these people unfortunately don't exist in a bubble. Their selfishness and stupidity still has a negative impact on vaccinated people. Depleting hospital/emergency care resources that could best be used elsewhere is one that immediately comes to mind.

I get the feeling we are not that far away from a vaccine-defying variant because of these people. Then what?

Then another year of lockdown as we make another new vaccine.  Or longer if two variants that avoid the vaccine in different ways appear sequentially.

Then we just keep repeating until enough plague rats die off that a new variant doesn't appear until we get everyone vaccinated.

Then we just worry about animal populations with the disease I guess.

We have no idea where this road goes. Probably this eventually gets ground down to a common flu.

But there is no roadmap for mutation vectors. We could end up with something we can't vaccinate against and is even more deadly than -19 or D.


That'll probably happen right when global warming really beats the shiat out of the world.  And major earthquakes and another city spontaneously explodes.  2020 part 2, coming to a planet near you.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: I get the feeling we are not that far away from a vaccine-defying variant because of these people. Then what?


Then we start over like when none of us were vaccinated. But this time it doesn't take as long to get a new vaccine out.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.


Exactly because this situation has happened so many times in the past that we know the exact way to solve the problem. Anyone that question the correct path to salvation through yet another blood ritual are insane.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.insi​d​er.com/fauci-seeing-daughters-first-ti​me-pandemic-began-2021-6%3famp
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: Darwin will win, think about it. The people dying from Covid now are 96% whackadoodles. I'm ok with this.


The only downside is that its not deadly enough. I wish it was 100% deadly against those with a red hat.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

Exactly because this situation has happened so many times in the past that we know the exact way to solve the problem. Anyone that question the correct path to salvation through yet another blood ritual are insane.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.insid​er.com/fauci-seeing-daughters-first-ti​me-pandemic-began-2021-6%3famp


There is an exact way:  vaccinate everyone, enforce the law against those who don't.

You got a problem with that?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

Even if we got to 100% of 12 and up, there's still the problem of the children. We should be attacking this like we attacked smallpox.


Infected blankets?

Sending in Cortez?

Forcing families into poverty?

Stopping the commercials hawking immunosuppressants?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

It's 77% here in king county. Trump country is doing what trump country does.


My county (Clark) is like a perfect microcosm of the state. We are right alongside the state average, with Liberal Vancouver (A portland suburb) pumping up our total numbers, but the massive redneck enclaves we are surrounded by pulling them down.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Lsherm: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

Even if we got to 100% of 12 and up, there's still the problem of the children. We should be attacking this like we attacked smallpox.

Infected blankets?

Sending in Cortez?

Forcing families into poverty?

Stopping the commercials hawking immunosuppressants?


Pointing and laughing?

At you?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Zizzowop: Darwin will win, think about it. The people dying from Covid now are 96% whackadoodles. I'm ok with this.

The only downside is that its not deadly enough. I wish it was 100% deadly against those with a red hat.


cheeseaholic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Lsherm: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

Even if we got to 100% of 12 and up, there's still the problem of the children. We should be attacking this like we attacked smallpox.

Infected blankets?

Sending in Cortez?

Forcing families into poverty?

Stopping the commercials hawking immunosuppressants?


We need to engineer a harmless version of covid 19 that still spreads like wildfire and unleash it into the wild.  Like cowpox.

/And hope it doesn't mutate
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

erik-k: [Fark user image image 220x165]
[Fark user image image 220x220]

[Fark user image image 220x155]

They shiat in their bed, now they get to lie down in it.


Exactly. Now you get it. Can the institutions survive with less people attending? Maybe they can but I'm guessing they will have to lower the standards more.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Poor kids under 12, people with pre existing conditions and medical personnel. Anyone else? Fark em .
 
dusty15893
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lsherm: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

Even if we got to 100% of 12 and up, there's still the problem of the children. We should be attacking this like we attacked smallpox.


By handing out COVID infected blankets at Trump rallies?
 
Pinner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: That's cool. Lucky them.

I'm looking forward to starving to death when the forest fires caue the oceans to acidify and all The Food Chain collapses.

I hope my Pfizer antibodies make my blood precious. When the pharma companies lose their supply chain and raw material capacity because of fires and starvation, I want to rent myself to the Wall Of Serum where rich celebrities hook poor schlubs up to a giant Lite Brite with tubes. Nutrient slurry puhe in one end, Grade A Pfizer Antibodies Blood out the other end (no vax mixing for me).

If I'm lucky my blood won't be diverted to a centrifuge. One of the billionaires, maybe whoever is porking Grime at that point, will duct tape a Mass Spectormeter to a Tilt-A-Whirl. That way I can listen to carny while I'm on deck.

Those unvaccinated peeps don't realize the awesome money they can make in the future.


You'll be this guy.
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whidbey: StoPPeRmobile: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

Exactly because this situation has happened so many times in the past that we know the exact way to solve the problem. Anyone that question the correct path to salvation through yet another blood ritual are insane.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.insid​er.com/fauci-seeing-daughters-first-ti​me-pandemic-began-2021-6%3famp

There is an exact way:  vaccinate everyone, enforce the law against those who don't.

You got a problem with that?


End the liability immunity. You got a problem with that?
 
Jeff73
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monocultured: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

It's 77% here in king county. Trump country is doing what trump country does.


We're slacking down here in Pierce, partly due to how many magas there are swarming more than two miles outside Tacoma.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Jeff73: Monocultured: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

It's 77% here in king county. Trump country is doing what trump country does.

We're slacking down here in Pierce, partly due to how many magas there are swarming more than two miles outside Tacoma.


I bet JBLM is goddamn petri dish of this shiat.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, you're saying that the people that refuse to leave the burning house are burning to death?

Man, that's a head scratcher. Who could have predicted that?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yeah I don't care about them anymore. The vaccine has been available to all adults for many months, it's willful ignorance on the part of the deceased and their ilk


100% agree. Them dying is apparently the only way they are going to facilitate herd immunity. And I look forward to it.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Except for kids and people who cannot get the vaccine, I am all out of f*cks to give. I don't even care anymore if you die or suffer long lasting effects.


As far as I'm concerned with the people who suffer long haul COVID, they managed to handicap themselves more in 1-2 weeks than I have with 2 decades of smoking and drinking.

Thanks for lowering the bar of a decent physical example of a 40yo man.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: So, you're saying that the people that refuse to leave the burning house are burning to death?

Man, that's a head scratcher. Who could have predicted that?


Basically the house is on fire, but there's a 1 in a million chance they'll get struck by lightning if they step outside, which is too dangerous. They haven't researched the lightning enough

This is antivax logic
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Lsherm: whidbey: As of July 26, 61.5% of people age 12 and up in Washington state have been fully vaccinated, according to the state's COVID-19 data dashboard.

Still too low.

Even if we got to 100% of 12 and up, there's still the problem of the children. We should be attacking this like we attacked smallpox.


Pfizer and Moderna are expanding their studies to kids 5-11.

There are too many people in first world countries who are antivaxxers, and a lot of the world does not even have access to the vaccines -- third world countries will have a lot of people really gun-shy about the vax because of seeing the antimask and antivaxx protests.
This will not be gone on our lifetime. It may never be gone.
We have to keep on mind it's an international traveling world, so getting our numbers up a bit is a spit in the bucket.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: damageddude: I'm in NJ where state university students are required to be vaccinated to attend classes this fall. The father of my son's roommate, a very Trump conservative, all but disinherited him when learned his son got vaccinated for this fake disease etc etc. Again, students must be vaccinated to attend class. What the heck think was going to happen?

I'm going to bet his father was always a dick.  It's probably not much of a loss.


I feel compelled to point out that this is one the most reasonable things I have ever seen you post, and as such, I agree completely, I congratulate you, and I am slightly confused.
 
