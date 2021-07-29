 Skip to content
 
(KING 5 News)   Woodinville man plays golf with new clubs bought with money earned from striking back at telemarketers. No word if he also flipped them a birdie   (king5.com) divider line
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome Spossum!!!!!!
We won Round 1!!!!! Next!!!!!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can have all the mulligans.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Oblig
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a Baus
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally!  A "Timbertoes" feature length movie.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baus, who owns a software company, may spend hours of his day on the phone with telemarketers attempting to draw out that information. In one case, he bought a refundable car warranty just to get the contact information of a company that called his phone repeatedly. "You buy the policy and you get the contact information of the marketing company," explained Baus. "Then you have clear-cut evidence that it's them."

This is what government enforcement agencies should be going -- setting up honeypots, getting the relevant info on the corrupt companies to find out who and where they are, shut them down and keep them down. Instead of leaving it up to individual citizens to do it, which is far less efficient. But Congress won't fund that.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I should do this. My cell phone will be quiet for a week and then I'll get hammered with calls a day for a few days, then go quiet again. Rinse, repeat. Today was apparently my day to be back in the rotation. I got like 5 spam calls today.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: I should do this. My cell phone will be quiet for a week and then I'll get hammered with calls a day for a few days, then go quiet again. Rinse, repeat. Today was apparently my day to be back in the rotation. I got like 5 spam calls today.


sorry
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, a real victory against telemarketers would involve kneeling them, dousing them in gasoline, and lighting a match.  But good on him.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I used to be "Woodinville man", so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Doc Compton, a Texas-based credit expert who sold Baus a $47 online kit on how to make money off the calls."

Hmm, seems like there should be disclaimer at the end of the article saying that results may vary, because I would bet that this victory is the rare exception.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The robocalls to my phone come from spoofed phone numbers.
A bit of work on my part revealed the real number is 919-368....from Morrisville, NC.
Guess who owns that exchange- Verizon.

Now you might ask why Verizon doesn't shut that down if they are providing the service to the robocall center.

And you won't get an answer, because I've been asking Verizon corporate for years.
 
Bad_ad85
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn, news story carries your advertorial, and THEN it gets greenlit of Fark?

Jackpot for whoever sells these kits.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The first step is often the most difficult:  Trying to identify the company that is behind the call.

Baus spends hours of his day on the phone with telemarketers attempting to draw out that information.


.
Good on this guy for going to such lengths to destroy the livelihoods of some bread winners in distant third world shiatholes, but 3K worth of golf clubs doesn't sound like much of a return for his efforts.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I used to be "Woodinville man", so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.


No, I am Spartacus Woodinville man!

/WHS '91
 
Begoggle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"A lot of the guys I play with will remind me about the fact that some guy in Pakistan paid for these clubs," said Baus, with a smile as he stepped up to tee on the fourth hole

Sure.  A guy in Pakistan settled your lawsuit. Sure.
Not a white American guy like the ones you golf with. Sure.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

WrongTrousers: The_Sponge: I used to be "Woodinville man", so I am really getting a kick out of these responses.

No, I am Spartacus Woodinville man!

/WHS '91


'97 for me.
 
princhester
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
sex_and_drugs_for_ian:
Good on this guy for going to such lengths to destroy the livelihoods of some bread winners in distant third world shiatholes, but 3K worth of golf clubs doesn't sound like much of a return for his efforts.

I think you pretty much have to assume he does it as a hobby, because as you say, it doesn't sound like he's making much per hour out of the exercise.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: This is what government enforcement agencies should be going -- setting up honeypots, getting the relevant info on the corrupt companies to find out who and where they are, shut them down and keep them down. Instead of leaving it up to individual citizens to do it, which is far less efficient. But Congress won't fund that.


It would be even more effective to just add requirements for the telcoms on all calls going in and out of exchanges. My hazy recollection is that this idea was even floated by the FCC at one point, but was rejected by the telcoms because they didn't want to pay for it.

The tolerance for spoofed numbers within the network is the root problem,

Once all originating calls have verified subscriber information enforcement becomes so easy you could automate it. If an exchange has too many "subscriber not found" on enforcements, or is a very new exchange, you just don't pass on the calls or you only pass on a few until you can establish they aren't spam. This is exactly how email providers finally dealt with the majority the email spam issue in the early 2000s.
 
