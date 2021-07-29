 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Today, in 'shortages caused by the pandemic': License Plates
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know where they can get plate makers
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not like it matters. In the Portland area, cops are no longer pulling anyone over for "minor" infractions, which means it's become a heaven where the cops have stopped harassing you, but also a hell where a million un-plated claptraps and rustbuckets have hit the road with no registration and no inspection.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Got my new one just in time then.
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So? Are we going to b*tch about that too?
 
lithven
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Maybe they shouldn't have mandated license plate changes then. Several years ago they required that everyone pay for a new plate every 7 years under the guise that the reflective properties only last that long and the plays are harder to read after that. Then, after push back, they changed it to you need to buy a new one every time the title is transferred (and I heard at the time most care are sold or traded in more often than every seven years). So yeah, maybe they shouldn't be mandating so many license plate changes.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Around here, no one has bothered with anything but their long-expired paper tags for the past year-and-a-half.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cafe Threads:

In my area temp tags are 8.5x11 printer sheets with numbers taped in a window. If the cars tinted you can't see it unless you're a foot from the window, lots of cars running around without a plate here. It'd be too darn easy to photoshop a temp tag for your car and all your buddies.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Police will continue to use well-established criteria to enforce any license plate issues.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I know where they can get plate makers

I know where they can get plate makers


Yeah what this guy said.

/Look over there
//No, look over there
///Just kidding, look where you are told and do not question
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Not like it matters. In the Portland area, cops are no longer pulling anyone over for "minor" infractions, which means it's become a heaven where the cops have stopped harassing you, but also a hell where a million un-plated claptraps and rustbuckets have hit the road with no registration and no inspection.


Yeah, I'm shocked. This is my shocked post face. It's too bad no one warned about this like, I don't know, hundreds of times.

Sometimes you get what you ask for. Bravo.

Oh hai guys!

/Morans
 
