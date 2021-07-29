 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of 80's alt/goth/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Blasters, The Mission UK, and The Dream Syndicate. Come hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #136. Starts @ 1PM ET, LGT streaming option   (kuci.org) divider line
27
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

81 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 29 Jul 2021 at 12:30 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Thursday you lovely people!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wotcha
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Happy Thursday you lovely people!


Again?


'Standing' by...
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: NeoMoxie: Happy Thursday you lovely people!

Again?


'Standing' by...


It may be be yestermorrow, but I'm sticking with Thursday for sanity's sake.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: jasonvatch: NeoMoxie: Happy Thursday you lovely people!

Again?


'Standing' by...

It may be be yestermorrow, but I'm sticking with Thursday for sanity's sake.


There have been way too many Thursdays already this week and sanity is (was?) overrated. Having said that, perhaps the radions are susceptible to peer pressure, so happy Thursday everyone.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is the last band I saw in concert But should be seeing Teh Mish at the same venue in spring next year 2 nights in a row
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x1133]
This is the last band I saw in concert But should be seeing Teh Mish at the same venue in spring next year 2 nights in a row


Noice. Looking forward to going to shows again - just not sure when. I'm hoping spring '22 will be a wee bit less covidy here in LA.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x1133]
This is the last band I saw in concert But should be seeing Teh Mish at the same venue in spring next year 2 nights in a row

Noice. Looking forward to going to shows again - just not sure when. I'm hoping spring '22 will be a wee bit less covidy here in LA.


I'm keeping my eyes peeled for anything interesting locally or little known bands up in Budapest.
There's loads of events going on round the lake at the moment, so I might just pick something at random.
Itching to get to a gig & to recording again
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll be pinging out the live play list on my twitters.
So if anyone wants to follow an old goth, this is me
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pista:
I'm keeping my eyes peeled for anything interesting locally or little known bands up in Budapest.
There's loads of events going on round the lake at the moment, so I might just pick something at random.
Itching to get to a gig & to recording again

A friend of mine is a promoter/booker for indie/folksy bands and he's starting up gigs again. But since I live on the outskirts, I always have a 45 min drive to any of the venues - 'cause public transport alone at 1am is a mite sketchy.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think this is the first time in a few months I haven't had a meeting right when your show is on. So make it a good one!  :)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I think this is the first time in a few months I haven't had a meeting right when your show is on.


I've got that covered. Grr.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I think this is the first time in a few months I haven't had a meeting right when your show is on. So make it a good one!  :)


If you can't make it to a show, there's always the youtube playlists to peruse at your leisure. Subscribe and you won't miss any great music!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLm​R​hgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Amyl & The Sniffers released a new song overnight
Amyl and The Sniffers - Security (Official Video)
Youtube j5DZA2NLYis


New album in September. Cannot wait.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Lord Bear: I think this is the first time in a few months I haven't had a meeting right when your show is on. So make it a good one!  :)

If you can't make it to a show, there's always the youtube playlists to peruse at your leisure. Subscribe and you won't miss any great music!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmR​hgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists


Cool, I didn't know about those.  Thanks!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, thank goodness, meeting's over.

Now playing: We've Got A Gong And We're Gonna Use It
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [Fark user image 720x880]


Hahahaahah I'm usually a Fancy Dress Goth but this morning I'm leaning a little more Punk - especially after listening to Amyl & The Sniffers!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yay! Here we go...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Yay! Here we go...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He got the day right!
Finally!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
anyone know socalnewwaver's actual status? Hope he's ok
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pc_gator: anyone know socalnewwaver's actual status? Hope he's ok


He was in touch on Tuesday. You know. The Tuesday that was really Thursday.
He's just up to his ears in things for the moment but he seemed okay. Just rammed
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pc_gator: anyone know socalnewwaver's actual status? Hope he's ok


I hope so too. But I think the plan is that he will be back in the captians chair next Wednesday. Fingers crossed!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: . Just rammed


Sucks, I almost got "rammed" in Thailand once.
She looked like a very pretty girl with her clothes on.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.