(KSNT Topeka)   Don't bite the hand that feeds you? Kansas doctor loses license after threatening drug company   (ksnt.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The doc was soliciting kickbacks. Fark that guy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Was that wrong?  Should he not have done that?  It's certainly nothing compared to, say, killing countless Americans via opioid addiction, or sending millions of people into bankruptcy.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The doc was soliciting kickbacks. Fark that guy.


He was soliciting more kickbacks than he was already getting.  Fark him and Astra Zeneca both.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it really a kickback for selling the drug?

Perhaps we should consider that AstraZeneca was offering the speaking engagement incentives as a way to prevent him from leaving the distribution program.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd like to see medical licenses subject to more control. There seem to be a lot of doctors cashing in on a md to talk out their ass to the public, all the while waving that md as authority. Dr Oz is some kind of surgeon-why is he providing dietary and other guidance? Who does this serve besides ethically-impaired medical leeches?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The doc was soliciting kickbacks. Fark that guy.

He was soliciting more kickbacks than he was already getting.  Fark him and Astra Zeneca both.


I don't know how much we can tell from the scant details in TFA, but it could be that it went from a "nudge nudge wink wink" kickback to a "GIVE ME A KICKBACK" kickback.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: FrancoFile: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: The doc was soliciting kickbacks. Fark that guy.

He was soliciting more kickbacks than he was already getting.  Fark him and Astra Zeneca both.

I don't know how much we can tell from the scant details in TFA, but it could be that it went from a "nudge nudge wink wink" kickback to a "GIVE ME A KICKBACK" kickback.


Right.  It's like the crooked cop telling the mafia boss what his new payment schedule is going to be.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My wife has a fun new strategy.
Drug makes X and Y make similar product.
Drug make X cuts deals with health insurer to make drug cheaper.  Health insurer tells hospital no longer use drug from drug maker Y for patients we insure.
Instead of tailoring patient care to the demands of the insurance company, Mrs Function now calls drug maker Y and says "hey, EvilCorp is only allowing patients to use the product from X.  Don't you have a relationship with them?"
Drug maker Y calls EvilCorp and cuts a deal to make their drug cheaper.  Ideally patient cost goes don't until the horseshiat above is banned on a federal or state level.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: ethically-impaired medical leeches


This is the name of the lacrosse team at Dr. John's A-OK school of chiropractic.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Doctors...can't receive kickbacks for prescribing drugs or medical devices.

Oh, they can't?  That's a relief.  What's all the fuss about, then?
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He's just one of the ones that got caught. When I think of doctors getting kickbacks, I remember how, when I was in elementary school, in the early-mid 90s, the way they dealt with anyone who was bored in school, got bullied and decided to fight back, or in any way acted like a kid, was to diagnose them with ADHD and then write prescriptions for ritalin, adderall, zoloft, turning kids into zombies, giving them nerve damage, and ruining them for the rest of their lives. There was a huge spike in the number of kids diagnosed with ADHD and then.. The spike fell off. The feds started looking more into the kickbacks doctors were getting for bullshiat diagnoses.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One could say he's not [a doctor] in Kansas anymore...

*crickets chirping*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
