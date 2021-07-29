 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) We've moved up another step on the Peak Florida scale: The city of Miami will launch a coin, "Miami Coin" 30% of benefits go to city, for funding initiatives
    Florida  
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well the end times are sure beginning to come to a middle.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More money laundering
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Narrator: There were no benefits.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a thought - There's a reason we standardized currency across the colonies - no true american should have to lug 15 lbs of coins for 13 different colonies around.

Damnit, we fought the british for that kind of convenience.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll be underwater on it before you know it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will buy if Florida man is on the coin.

filmdaily.coView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "heads" side has a lady wearing crocs vaping with one titty out and the "tails" side has a gator playing a slot machine.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A city government is promoting Bitcoin. The only thing worse would be something along the lines of "The city of Miami has reached a promotional deal with ISIS."
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And absolutely, for sure, without question, there will be NO government back door to this cryptocurrency.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The "heads" side has a lady wearing crocs vaping with one titty out and the "tails" side has a gator playing a slot machine.


Well, now you're just making it appealing
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
30% of beneifts go to city, for funding initiatives.

Initiatives like spellcheck.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voluntary taxes with corporate middlemen.
Beautiful.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: The "heads" side has a lady wearing crocs vaping with one titty out and the "tails" side has a gator playing a slot machine.


Actually, I have it on good authority that the 'heads' side is going to be an orange manatee with a wild blond mane, and tiny flippers...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Miami?

Miami has long been a center of culture and innovation in the States. In the last year, we have witnessed it take center stage as a technical powerhouse among major US cities, particularly in the realm of crypto and blockchain technology. Developers and entrepreneurs have moved to the city en masse under the recognition of strong network effects, a supportive government, and a culture defined by constant evolution and disruption.

Miami has long been a center of land busts, old people, smuggling, and tourism and the culture is cocaine, 2 Live Crew, and Pitbull.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want in on the scam, but on the scammer side.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So ... it's basically like a lottery ticket only at the city level? LOL
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Orlando did it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: [upload.wikimedia.org image 488x204]

Orlando did it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tobcc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am pretty sure that cities cant make their own currency.   But you go Florida Man

"States are not permitted to have their own currency or money. That power is granted to Congress.

Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution enumerates several powers to Congress including:
To coin money, regulate the value thereof, and of foreign coin, and fix the standard of weights and measures;
To provide for the punishment of counterfeiting the securities and current coin of the United States;

Article 1, Section 10, Clause 1 of the US Constitution limits the powers of States, including:
No state shall enter into any treaty, alliance, or confederation; grant letters of marque and reprisal; coin money; emit bills of credit (emphasis added); make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts; pass any bill of attainder, ex post facto law, or law impairing the obligation of contracts, or grant any title of nobility."
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Voluntary taxes with corporate middlemen.
Beautiful.


30%?  They could have raised funds slightly better with one of those chocolate bar scams, you get 50% profit with those at least, if you don't mind using free child labor of course, and really, who's against a bit of child exploitation for an extra 20%?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may not have any Miami coins, but I have two months of FarkUnits in the bank.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stephen Fry's thoughts on Miami.  from 2008, and yet still so very relevant...

Stephen Fry on Miami
Youtube -iGWulZf3N8
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the strip clubs are going to become a bit more hazardous...

im6.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone only watched the first season of StartUp.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Back when Sonny Bono was the mayor, Palm Springs had a similar program: "Bono Bucks".

I think it might have started out OK but quickly went downhill.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Miami has long been a center of land busts, old people, smuggling, and tourism and the culture is cocaine, 2 Live Crew, and Pitbull.


The more you know...

Can Florida Become The Next Big Tech And Finance Hub?
Youtube 2n7h2Y7wrYU
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
Florida man don't need your fancy law talk. The only part of the Constitution Florida man needs is the 2nd Amendment.
 
fehk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: Stephen Fry's thoughts on Miami.  from 2008, and yet still so very relevant...

[YouTube video: Stephen Fry on Miami]


I remember this, is this the video where he goes off on an incredibly bitter rant against good looking people? It really betrayed a petty side to him that i always see now when he comes up
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Rapmaster2000: Miami has long been a center of land busts, old people, smuggling, and tourism and the culture is cocaine, 2 Live Crew, and Pitbull.

The more you know...

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/2n7h2Y7w​rYU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Most everything on CNBC is an advertisement.  Once you understand that, their litany of investment tips and profiles of young millionaires (who happen to be selling investment products and advice) makes sense.  For a state that spends millions every year promoting tourism, it only makes sense to promote itself as anything that will get more dollars from outside besides the thing that actually works to grow an economy - investing inside.

Some things never change.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Just a thought - There's a reason we standardized currency across the colonies - no true american should have to lug 15 lbs of coins for 13 different colonies around.

Damnit, we fought the british for that kind of convenience.


When did you do that? It was just gold and silver, and the central bank has nothing to do with what you describe.

But OK, you had a though.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Had a what now?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Rapmaster2000: Miami has long been a center of land busts, old people, smuggling, and tourism and the culture is cocaine, 2 Live Crew, and Pitbull.

The more you know...

[YouTube video: Can Florida Become The Next Big Tech And Finance Hub?]


They've been saying that for years. But as bad as the inequality and cost of living is in California, its even worse in Miami if you're not rich.

That's why the fastest growing part of Florida is actually the Orlando area, and I'm sure having UCF is a big part of it.

Orlando is actually investing in education because they know that helps grow their economy in the long run. Miami is going for the get-rich-quick strategy like they always do.
 
roc6783
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

jowyang: Significant. The city of Miami will launch a coin, "Miami Coin" Aug 3. 30% of beneifts go to city, for funding initiatives. Mayor says it's powered by CityCoin, backed by @balajis https://t.co/F5oIftrd3d https://t.co/NQCC11jucV


To be fair, Detroit did it first.

https://www.pmgnotes.com/news/article​/​5125/History-of-Michigan-Paper-Money/
 
Bedistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Why Miami?

Miami has long been a center of culture and innovation in the States. In the last year, we have witnessed it take center stage as a technical powerhouse among major US cities, particularly in the realm of crypto and blockchain technology. Developers and entrepreneurs have moved to the city en masse under the recognition of strong network effects, a supportive government, and a culture defined by constant evolution and disruption.

Miami has long been a center of land busts, old people, smuggling, and tourism and the culture is cocaine, 2 Live Crew, and Pitbull.


Plug for "Bubble in the Sun", about the Florida real estate bubble in the 1920s.  Lots of parallels with bitcoin: driven by greed and asset doesn't have underlying value.  Although counterintuitively very different from today's heated real estate market.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bedistor: Rapmaster2000: Why Miami?

Miami has long been a center of culture and innovation in the States. In the last year, we have witnessed it take center stage as a technical powerhouse among major US cities, particularly in the realm of crypto and blockchain technology. Developers and entrepreneurs have moved to the city en masse under the recognition of strong network effects, a supportive government, and a culture defined by constant evolution and disruption.

Miami has long been a center of land busts, old people, smuggling, and tourism and the culture is cocaine, 2 Live Crew, and Pitbull.

Plug for "Bubble in the Sun", about the Florida real estate bubble in the 1920s.  Lots of parallels with bitcoin: driven by greed and asset doesn't have underlying value.  Although counterintuitively very different from today's heated real estate market.


At least the real estate was tangible and not just a bunch of computer codes.
 
