(CNN)   Sure, the pandemic may be forcing more lockdowns, but at least food and drink prices will be going up   (cnn.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meh.  I already avoid their products whenever possible.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: Meh.  I already avoid their products whenever possible.


But....

1984 Beatrice Commercial
Youtube 1SRT1y6xmng
 
lolmao500
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Inflation has been virtually absent for a number of years and then pointed up very sharply. It hit us directly," CEO Mark Schneider told reporters on a conference call.

What drugs are you on? Food costs have been increasing for a decade.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do they make Reese's PB cups? Because that would affect me
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was told by many Farkers with GEDs in Libconimics that Inflation is a Lie(TM)
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I really don't think a company like Nestle needs an excuse to raise prices. "fark you, pay me."
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: "Inflation has been virtually absent for a number of years and then pointed up very sharply. It hit us directly," CEO Mark Schneider told reporters on a conference call.

What drugs are you on? Food costs have been increasing for a decade.


Food inflation the past ten years, and this year as well has been quite reasonable.  a few moderately high years, but largely under control


https://www.usinflationcalculator.com​/​inflation/food-inflation-in-the-united​-states/
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: "Inflation has been virtually absent for a number of years and then pointed up very sharply. It hit us directly," CEO Mark Schneider told reporters on a conference call.

What drugs are you on? Food costs have been increasing for a decade.


Rich people food must not have been affected
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bunch of RINOs in Congress.  Haven't seen one of them bust out their WIN button to stiggit to Sleepy Joe

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*hovers over headline and sees Nestle*

NOPE. Don't even need to read. Go fark yourself, Nestle. You and FritoLay both.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's only one thing to do.

We have to crack open the skulls of Nestles executives and feast upon the sweat warm goo inside.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Any reason is a good reason to raise prices. Or make things smaller. Like a year ago large Marie Callender Pot Pies were 16 oz. Now they are 15.

Or juice jugs going from 64 oz to 59.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lolmao500: "Inflation has been virtually absent for a number of years and then pointed up very sharply. It hit us directly," CEO Mark Schneider told reporters on a conference call.

What drugs are you on? Food costs have been increasing for a decade.


Reichwing Koolaid.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
N-E-S-T-L-E-S!

Nestles makes the world a mess!

F*************************CK YOU!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

                               *KLOMP!*
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Malarkey.
There's a fark ton of credit available in these farkers decided they want a cut of it.
Everybody's floating themselves with credit cards because of reduced hours because of the pandemic and these fark bags want a big chunk it for themselves
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Meh.  I already avoid their products whenever possible.


I thought about it and I'm pretty sure I don't have a nestle product in the house.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Groceries are already super expensive in Alaska. It's getting ricockulous.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Any reason is a good reason to raise prices. Or make things smaller. Like a year ago large Marie Callender Pot Pies were 16 oz. Now they are 15.

Or juice jugs going from 64 oz to 59.


11.2 oz beers? No thanks !
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: I was told by many Farkers with GEDs in Libconimics that Inflation is a Lie(TM)


It's "transitory".


/allegedly
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Groceries are already super expensive in Alaska. It's getting ricockulous.


I'm not even in Alaska, and yet the only place for me to go from here is to simply buy dry rice & beans in 50 lb sacks and eat that for every meal, every day.  It's getting to the point I can't even afford chicken unless I can scrape up the cash to buy it 30 portions at a time, frozen.  I don't even have the freezer space to keep that much, let alone money to buy a dedicated freezer...

Not a single trip goes by without me coming back over budget and with an incomplete list, explicitly because of price hikes.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Malarkey.
There's a fark ton of credit available in these farkers decided they want a cut of it.
Everybody's floating themselves with credit cards because of reduced hours because of the pandemic and these fark bags want a big chunk it for themselves


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's OK. I'm sure the government will help out a bit more.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: waxbeans: Malarkey.
There's a fark ton of credit available in these farkers decided they want a cut of it.
Everybody's floating themselves with credit cards because of reduced hours because of the pandemic and these fark bags want a big chunk it for themselves

[media4.giphy.com image 500x464]


I suspect. There is a lot of credit available to consumers. .
.....
People are using above credit to fill in smaller checks.......
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The shortages are returning as strongly as the delta variant.

/ Not sure we can survive another 600k dead on top of those already gone.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: The shortages are returning as strongly as the delta variant.

/ Not sure we can survive another 600k dead on top of those already gone.


Most of those 600k are republicans and Trumpers.
 
impos
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: lolmao500: "Inflation has been virtually absent for a number of years and then pointed up very sharply. It hit us directly," CEO Mark Schneider told reporters on a conference call.

What drugs are you on? Food costs have been increasing for a decade.

Food inflation the past ten years, and this year as well has been quite reasonable.  a few moderately high years, but largely under control


https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/​inflation/food-inflation-in-the-united​-states/


Compared to every other expense I incur, food prices have increased the least. The reason people notice is that, among retail purchases, you buy food the most. You're not buying a new Xbox or tv every time you go shopping, but you notice when your bread goes up 30 cents.
 
