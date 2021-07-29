 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Former NRA head ghoul had elephant he shot secretly brought to America to have its feet made into stools and trash cans   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
43
    More: Sick, National Rifle Association, NRA rules, New Yorker, Hunting, New York's Attorney General, Wayne LaPierre, former head of the National Rifle Association, hunting trip  
•       •       •

982 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 1:48 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This man is a stool.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Have to maintain that "cartoonishly evil" image.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ex-NRA Head Wayne LaPierre and Wife Worked to Secretly Turn Elephant They Shot Into Stools

That's a weird way to say that they secretly ate the elephant.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Years later, the taxidermist who conducted the work for Susan LaPierre emailed her, hoping she would connect him with a boat seller in exchange for the work-and the secrecy provided, The New Yorker writes. She did not return his email.

HA HA.  No honor among thieves.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wonder how they fit the elephant into the trunk.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Disgusting.
Let's turn his feet into stools and trash cans.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Because importing the ivory would be illegal?  This is only just immoral, amoral and despicable?
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What an absolute turd...

brap: This man is a stool.


I see this has already been covered.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Ex-NRA Head Wayne LaPierre and Wife Worked to Secretly Turn Elephant They Shot Into Stools

That's a weird way to say that they secretly ate the elephant.


At least that I could let slide.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every day it gets harder and harder to give gun enthusiasts even the basic level of respect corresponding to having been born a human being.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Effeminate name "Wayne Lapierre"


Get someone in there called Chuck Steak
 
drewogatory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disgusting, absolutely. A new thing? Nope. My grandfather had all kinds of African taxidermy, including the elephant foot stools. Which turned me against trophy hunting very early I gotta say. I refuse to kill something I'm not going to eat.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I love the paradox that gun activists supposedly "hate" the NRA, but don't work to disband it.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was it from this trip?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He'd better not return there. That elephant's tribe will fark him up.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I am so shocked that Wayne LaPierre is an evil coont
 
jake_lex
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I really don't like to use the word "evil" to describe someone who I oppose politically, because it's a dangerous thing to do, and leads to the sort of demonization and dehumanization that leads to terrible things happening.

But I'll use it here, with this asshole.  Wayne LaPierre is evil.   He and his organization are the main reason why we can't get even the lightest regulation of guns in the US, and it's all so he can make money to do horrifying shiat like this.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I once visited a house that had things like this. The head of the elephant was mounted to the wall. Owner owned a regional hvac company. I thought ivory was illegal but he had plenty of it around in his creepy death room. The whole house was full of stuffed African animals
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, didn't TraitorTot fly to Mongolia on the presidential dime, shoot a critter and then brought whatever he cut off of it back on the U S dime

I'd google it but I'd have to type that name (shudder)
Every time you google that name, D2S gets a warm fuzzy and I'm not giving him any warm fuzzies.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 850x566]
Approves.


Dammmmm. Ed Gein?
 
zbtop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Every day it gets harder and harder to give gun enthusiasts even the basic level of respect corresponding to having been born a human being.


I own a fair number of firearms. I'd much rather have seen a bullet for LaPierre than the elephant.

LaPierre belongs in prison, or more realistically, against a wall.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sociopaths
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whaaa.,??
I'm paying $12 a month so Wayne can go elephant hunting??

/Just wait until the WWF finds out about THIS!
//they could just take him out and save $50
/// Next months check memo..!
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
An elephant? Who the hell shoots an elephant? Where's the challenge in that?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The NRA uses every part of the elephant.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
See My Vest! (The Simpsons)
Youtube TyWVaZsUQjc
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now with added NRA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: I once visited a house that had things like this. The head of the elephant was mounted to the wall. Owner owned a regional hvac company. I thought ivory was illegal but he had plenty of it around in his creepy death room. The whole house was full of stuffed African animals


There's something very creepy about big game hunting that isn't there in hunting for other, smaller animals.  Hunting, lets say, an elephant seems to be more about the actual act of killing the animal than hunting, say, a deer is.  You can certainly argue against the morality of deer hunting too, but the deer hunters I've known have mostly done it to get venison, which they do use and eat.  A big game hunter just wants to get off on killing an animal, and then they want to be able to display its corpse to show how manly they are.  They would probably hunt humans if they got a chance to do so.

/and LaPierre probably has
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I woke up this morning I wasn't sure what news story would send me into a seething rage.

I have my farking answer.

WP is a loathsome piece of human garbage.
 
BigMax
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wayne LaPierre is a serial con-artist and grifter of epic proportions, but is actually less of a criminal than Harlon Carter, a predecessor NRA Executive VP who was a convicted murderer.
 
zbtop
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jake_lex: TheDirtyNacho: I once visited a house that had things like this. The head of the elephant was mounted to the wall. Owner owned a regional hvac company. I thought ivory was illegal but he had plenty of it around in his creepy death room. The whole house was full of stuffed African animals

There's something very creepy about big game hunting that isn't there in hunting for other, smaller animals.  Hunting, lets say, an elephant seems to be more about the actual act of killing the animal than hunting, say, a deer is.  You can certainly argue against the morality of deer hunting too, but the deer hunters I've known have mostly done it to get venison, which they do use and eat.  A big game hunter just wants to get off on killing an animal, and then they want to be able to display its corpse to show how manly they are.  They would probably hunt humans if they got a chance to do so.

/and LaPierre probably has


Yup, big game hunting is entirely a dick waving status exercise.

People hunting deer and using the animal's hide and eating its meat and making use of the animal as a sustainable resource is, to me, the same as natural predation. Nothing wrong with that, not my thing, but I don't judge it.

But killing a big animal just to kill it and mount it, or just for its tusks, particularly if endangered, is simply being an asshole to show off for other assholes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Mister Buttons: [Fark user image 850x566]
Approves.

Dammmmm. Ed Gein?


He will turn your skin into clothes
 
anuran
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Disgusting, absolutely. A new thing? Nope. My grandfather had all kinds of African taxidermy, including the elephant foot stools. Which turned me against trophy hunting very early I gotta say. I refuse to kill something I'm not going to eat.


You aren't required to eat Nazis
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a farking psycho.

He'd definitely hunt Ice-T if given the opportunity.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Trace and The New Yorker obtained a copy of the footage, which has been hidden from public view for eight years. It shows that when guides tracked down an elephant for LaPierre, the N.R.A. chief proved to be a poor marksman. After LaPierre's first shot wounded the elephant, guides brought him a short distance from the animal, which was lying on its side, immobilized. Firing from point-blank range, LaPierre shot the animal three times in the wrong place. Finally, a guide had the host of "Under Wild Skies" fire the shot that killed the elephant. Later that day, Susan LaPierre showed herself to be a better shot than her husband. After guides tracked down an elephant for her, Susan killed it, cut off its tail, and held it in the air. "Victory!" she shouted, laughing. "That's my elephant tail. Way cool."
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zbtop: noitsnot: Every day it gets harder and harder to give gun enthusiasts even the basic level of respect corresponding to having been born a human being.

I own a fair number of firearms. I'd much rather have seen a bullet for LaPierre than the elephant.

LaPierre belongs in prison, or more realistically, against a wall.


I own guns, but I'm not an "enthusiast". I understand the endorphin rush that occurs when you kill something, but I denounce it.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

anuran: drewogatory: Disgusting, absolutely. A new thing? Nope. My grandfather had all kinds of African taxidermy, including the elephant foot stools. Which turned me against trophy hunting very early I gotta say. I refuse to kill something I'm not going to eat.

You aren't required to eat Nazis


Waste not, want not.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What he did is gross. If you want to see something about a million times worse, google elephant culling. Not safe for lunch, dinner, or anything else.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

zbtop: jake_lex: TheDirtyNacho: I once visited a house that had things like this. The head of the elephant was mounted to the wall. Owner owned a regional hvac company. I thought ivory was illegal but he had plenty of it around in his creepy death room. The whole house was full of stuffed African animals

There's something very creepy about big game hunting that isn't there in hunting for other, smaller animals.  Hunting, lets say, an elephant seems to be more about the actual act of killing the animal than hunting, say, a deer is.  You can certainly argue against the morality of deer hunting too, but the deer hunters I've known have mostly done it to get venison, which they do use and eat.  A big game hunter just wants to get off on killing an animal, and then they want to be able to display its corpse to show how manly they are.  They would probably hunt humans if they got a chance to do so.

/and LaPierre probably has

Yup, big game hunting is entirely a dick waving status exercise.

People hunting deer and using the animal's hide and eating its meat and making use of the animal as a sustainable resource is, to me, the same as natural predation. Nothing wrong with that, not my thing, but I don't judge it.

But killing a big animal just to kill it and mount it, or just for its tusks, particularly if endangered, is simply being an asshole to show off for other assholes.


And as it turns out, the head of the NRA is a clueless f*ck who can't shoot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Khellendros [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BigMax: Wayne LaPierre is a serial con-artist and grifter of epic proportions, but is actually less of a criminal than Harlon Carter, a predecessor NRA Executive VP who was a convicted murderer.


At this point, you're just arguing which is worse - raw sewage or nuclear waste.  I don't know that we need to set the bar that low.  Trash is trash.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.