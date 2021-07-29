 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Coronavirus Variant begins spreading rapidly across Florida. No, no, ANOTHER one   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
45
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
BIG21?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, society... collapse already.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm sorry, ma'am, your husband has the Orlando variant."
"But we're vaccinated!"
"You still went to Walt Disney World. This is on you."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floriduhhh, where the variants go to party.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler: The coronavirus is never going away. it's just gonna be variant after variant forever, just like the yearly flu variants....except worse. Because we seem to be getting 20 new coronavirus variants a year. Enjoy our new normal.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it is from Columbia but can we call it the Desantis variant?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering when the US would develop it's own variant and where it would show up. Should have figured Florida.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: C'mon, society... collapse already.


This is pretty much where I'm at. Let's just get it over with. I'm not suicidal but living in this reality is getting really farking old.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here, I'll take this one, Yahoo:

Here's what you need to know: STAY THE fark OUT OF FLORIDA.

And probably a really good idea to stay the fark away from anyone you know who's been to Florida in the past, eh, month.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well it is from Columbia but can we call it the Desantis variant?


How do we know it didn't start in Florida and end up in Colombia?
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Spoiler: The coronavirus is never going away.


It's a brave new world.

spark.adobe.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am LOLing at their stupid, stupid governor, who went out of his way to make this happen in order to "save" the tourism industry there and will probably end up killing it (at least for this year). Including cruises.

Congrats, you farking idiot.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: I was wondering when the US would develop it's own variant and where it would show up. Should have figured Florida.


I seem to remember that new variants have also been discovered in Arizona and California, but those seem to have fizzled out.
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Wobambo: C'mon, society... collapse already.

This is pretty much where I'm at. Let's just get it over with. I'm not suicidal but living in this reality is getting really farking old.


Preach! Tired of being at the mercy of other's stupidity.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Columbia 'rona variant? Is the first hit free?
 
bane365
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the pic of the guy slugging out of a brown bag. Way to be discreet.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: I was wondering when the US would develop it's own variant and where it would show up. Should have figured Florida.


Ha ha. California, as per usual, is leading the nation in innovation.
"The variant, known as B.1.427/B.1.429, is more contagious and may lead to more severe COVID-19."

https://www.prevention.com/health/a35​6​15450/california-coronavirus-variant/
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is there a pool going on when the U.shiats a million dead?
I've got February
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Wobambo: C'mon, society... collapse already.

This is pretty much where I'm at. Let's just get it over with. I'm not suicidal but living in this reality is getting really farking old.


We're essentially living in the very first Mad Max movie right now and only some of us are aware of it. It's still early on in the picture, but I think the rest of the audience will catch up on the plot soon.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's ANOTHER Florida?

One was more than enough. I don't even no where we would put the second one.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: groppet: Well it is from Columbia but can we call it the Desantis variant?

How do we know it didn't start in Florida and end up in Colombia?


How do we know you cant get herpes from a toilet seat?
Or can we?

/asking for
// well...
// idk, actually...
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: So is there a pool going on when the U.shiats a million dead?
I've got February


🤭
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well it is from Columbia but can we call it the Desantis variant?


Maybe it will be like the Columbia and just burn out.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From Colombia? Better start cutting my blow with hydroxychloroquine just in case.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another coronavirus variant has reached Florida. Here's what you need to know.

You don't need to wear a mask!

Come on everyone, let's everyone play the "Gain of Functions" LARP game!!!
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: Another coronavirus variant has reached Florida. Here's what you need to know.

You don't need to wear a mask!

Come on everyone, let's everyone play the "Gain of Functions" LARP game!!!


Ooh, draw a mutation card!  I got "remarkable virulence, R0 of 10!"
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The caption of the picture says these are Iowa college students enjoying the beach in Clearwater, Florida.

If you look down the home page of Fark, you'll find the post/thread wherein Iowas Governor Kim Reynolds blames the Delta variant and current COVID problems in her state on immigrants crossing our Southern border.
 
1015or50 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sdkOyOte: whither_apophis:

How do we know you cant get herpes from a toilet seat?
Or can we?

/asking for
// well...
// idk, actually...


Scratches on your ass and up to 30 minutes later, you might get luggage!
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nesher: The caption of the picture says these are Iowa college students enjoying the beach in Clearwater, Florida.

If you look down the home page of Fark, you'll find the post/thread wherein Iowas Governor Kim Reynolds blames the Delta variant and current COVID problems in her state on immigrants crossing our Southern border.


so right idea, wrong border and category of immigrants?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: Spoiler: The coronavirus is never going away. it's just gonna be variant after variant forever, just like the yearly flu variants....except worse. Because we seem to be getting 20 new coronavirus variants a year. Enjoy our new normal.


Good news is that U_NC SEEMS to have developed what amounts to a universal vccine effective against coronaviruses generally.   It works against both Covid-19 and 2002's SARS, for example
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Destructor: Another coronavirus variant has reached Florida. Here's what you need to know.

You don't need to wear a mask!

Come on everyone, let's everyone play the "Gain of Functions" LARP game!!!

Ooh, draw a mutation card!  I got "remarkable virulence, R0 of 10!"


I got "Roll an adjusted mortality rate 2d20+5"... (rolls die) 40% mortality rate! Those humans don't have a chance.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nesher: The caption of the picture says these are Iowa college students enjoying the beach in Clearwater, Florida.

If you look down the home page of Fark, you'll find the post/thread wherein Iowas Governor Kim Reynolds blames the Delta variant and current COVID problems in her state on immigrants crossing our Southern border.


Immigrants participating in a Democrat hoax?  Insidious!
 
pointfdr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
  THE CDC SAYS IT HAS TO DO SPECIAL TESTING TO FIND OUT THE VARIANTS.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think it's time we all admit that for the good of the nation, nay the world, we might have to apply a "final solution" to the "Florida problem."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Karma Chameleon: Wobambo: C'mon, society... collapse already.

This is pretty much where I'm at. Let's just get it over with. I'm not suicidal but living in this reality is getting really farking old.

We're essentially living in the very first Mad Max movie right now and only some of us are aware of it. It's still early on in the picture, but I think the rest of the audience will catch up on the plot soon.


I've been watching a lot of David Attenborough documentaries and I agree. We are in the End of Times. The 6th great extinction isn't going to be some sudden catastrophic event. It's a slow burn. By 2040 the world will be a tough place for humans that are used to modern convenience. Some will be able to subsist. Most will perish. I wonder what will be the next dominant animal? Cephalopods? Corvids? Naked Mole Rats?
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There are only 24 letters in the Greek alphabet. What happens after Omega?
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also, "epsilon" is going to be hilarious for anyone with a lisp.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Spoiler: The coronavirus is never going away. it's just gonna be variant after variant forever, just like the yearly flu variants....except worse. Because we seem to be getting 20 new coronavirus variants a year. Enjoy our new normal.


It's only BEEN a year. Stop panicking already.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Karma Chameleon: Wobambo: C'mon, society... collapse already.

This is pretty much where I'm at. Let's just get it over with. I'm not suicidal but living in this reality is getting really farking old.

We're essentially living in the very first Mad Max movie right now and only some of us are aware of it. It's still early on in the picture, but I think the rest of the audience will catch up on the plot soon.


This. Everyone thinks there's going to be some kind of apocalyptic END OF THE WORLD event, but really things are just going to gradually deteriorate. It happened to Rome, it happened to the Maya. It even pretty much happened to Great Britain. Civilizations don't "collapse" they just dwindle.
 
billygeek [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Once again, another invasive species finds a welcome home in Florida. Why am I not surprised?
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This guy got the Lambda variant, and he doesn't seem to be much the worse for wear.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
