(Daily Mail)   Just got out of the insane asylum? Why not put on a yellow dress and have some adventures   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to admit, on a hot summer day sun dresses look REALLY comfy.


/I feel pretty
//Oh so pretty
///I feel pretty and witty and ghey!!!
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dress goes well with his beard.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he just felt like a little girl
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dress was a set of curtains in a prior life. Prove me wrong.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Loudon then drove it through his estranged wife's home, supposedly flipping a car over as a result

Yes... "supposedly"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: he just felt like a little girl


media.vlipsy.comView Full Size
 
VelcroFez [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The gentleman hitchhiked twice to his destination. Two separate drivers stopped and picked him up in their cars
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x479]

Loudon then drove it through his estranged wife's home, supposedly flipping a car over as a result

Yes... "supposedly"


Recalculating.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damnit, Mrs. Frizzle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems to me that the people who let him out might not be doing their jobs to the standard.
Or maybe they close at 7 because they're short-staffed?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the dress is the least crazy part of this story.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who thinks that bulldozing the ex's house or stealing the schoolbus should have been a bigger focus of the headline than a MAN in a DRESS?
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: That dress was a set of curtains in a prior life. Prove me wrong.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's supposed to be a Yellow Hat and the Chimpanzee gets into trouble.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have the video recording of his release interview!

Elvis Presley - Release me (1972)
Youtube uI_b6FC0Hg0
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Damnit, Mrs. Frizzle.

[Fark user image 280x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
There's a freedom that only over the top lunacy provides.

Unfortunately, what one hand giveth, the other taketh away.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's trying to do a reverse Klinger to get back into the institution.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Am I the only one who thinks that bulldozing the ex's house or stealing the schoolbus should have been a bigger focus of the headline than a MAN in a DRESS?


Well Timmy, you see, when a man loves a woman...
 
dkimball
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wow, they let him drive home?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He allegedly stole a school bus from Osprey Rafting Co., shortly after being released from Western State Hospital - which treats patients suffering from mental illnesses - on Saturday morning.
Loudon was pursued by police, who had to give up due to new rules forbidding them from chasing a suspect not suspected of committing a felony.

The police apparently had no way to figure out whether the school bus had been stolen, or else the school bus was so rusty that it was worth too little to be felony material.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's the trouble with the person wearing a dress?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


At some point, a pursuit will be called off due to this sort of new police reform laws and then the suspect will rape or kill somebody later on.  Seriously damaging a house is close.

This is the type of thing that causes ordinary people to vote Republican.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Whoever at the looney bin decided he was sane enough to let out might be in a bit of trouble now. If I was the estranged wife I'd sue them for all the damage done.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: He allegedly stole a school bus from Osprey Rafting Co., shortly after being released from Western State Hospital - which treats patients suffering from mental illnesses - on Saturday morning.
Loudon was pursued by police, who had to give up due to new rules forbidding them from chasing a suspect not suspected of committing a felony.

The police apparently had no way to figure out whether the school bus had been stolen, or else the school bus was so rusty that it was worth too little to be felony material.


The wording in the article is wrong.  Just felony theft wouldn't be enough to continue to pursuit.  Read the press release I posted above.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He ran a red light in Monitor....lulz.  The only red light in town.

I keed!

Although I have relatives who live there, and it's a REALLY small town.
 
Phineas J. Whoopee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A bathrobe works equally well.
KITH: Sizzler & Sizzler
Youtube kW_wLhYErR8
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Has anyone noticed yellow? Dress, bus, front loader, house, all yellow. Whatever's getting triggered by yellow, it ain't mellow yellow.
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Am I the only one who thinks that bulldozing the ex's house or stealing the schoolbus should have been a bigger focus of the headline than a MAN in a DRESS?


Did you see the dress?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More men should wear dresses. They can be damn comfortable. I have a yellow dress I wear on really hot days. It's nice to air everything out.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The silver lining here is that a rafting company was at least partly shut down for a while.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: That dress was a set of curtains in a prior life. Prove me wrong.


He saw it in the window and just had to have it.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My favorite part is that he accessorized.

The headband was a nice touch
 
carkiller
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

austerity101: More men should wear dresses. They can be damn comfortable. I have a yellow dress I wear on really hot days. It's nice to air everything out.


If you get a chance, I can't recommend 100% linen highly enough. It's delightful.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: Seems to me that the people who let him out might not be doing their jobs to the standard.
Or maybe they close at 7 because they're short-staffed?


I DNRTFA  Every facility has the issue, but the IL, Dept. of Mental Health phrased it nicely with keeping people in "the least-restrictive environment possible," Most patients are harmless or no immediate danger to anyone. You can't lock people down that aren't really a threat, and even if they are you can't chain them up 24/7--which of course wouldn't improve their disposition any, only lead to more problems...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beware the yellow dress of jealousy
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This is the type of thing that causes ordinary stupid people to vote Republican.


FTFY.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Nostromo: Has anyone noticed yellow? Dress, bus, front loader, house, all yellow. Whatever's getting triggered by yellow, it ain't mellow yellow.


Quite Rightly
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

carkiller: austerity101: More men should wear dresses. They can be damn comfortable. I have a yellow dress I wear on really hot days. It's nice to air everything out.

If you get a chance, I can't recommend 100% linen highly enough. It's delightful.


Absolutely! There's a reason people residing in hot countries wear a lot of linen.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Am I the only one who thinks that bulldozing the ex's house or stealing the schoolbus should have been a bigger focus of the headline than a MAN in a DRESS?


No. Maybe. Shrug.
Haven't you got something moral you should be doing not on fark?
Sigh, pretty sure this crowd are mostly fine with dudes in dresses.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: At some point, a pursuit will be called off due to this sort of new police reform laws and then the suspect will rape or kill somebody later on. Seriously damaging a house is close.

This is the type of thing that causes ordinary people to vote Republican.


Meanwhile, cops keep killing bystanders during high speed pursuits.

But go ahead, and keep being an idiot.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you ever see a guy hitch hiking wearing nothing but a hospital gown and a cowboy hat stop and pick him up because he has a story to tell.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 minute ago  

austerity101: carkiller: austerity101: More men should wear dresses. They can be damn comfortable. I have a yellow dress I wear on really hot days. It's nice to air everything out.

If you get a chance, I can't recommend 100% linen highly enough. It's delightful.

Absolutely! There's a reason people residing in hot countries wear a lot of linen.


Is it because they love ironing?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This and the Yakima guy shooting his fridge?

Central Washington trifecta in play.
 
