 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Fox isn't even trying to cover up the fact they have no idea what they're talking about   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

655 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 10:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would like to know as well.  The right-wingers around me a jumping on to it hard...whatever it is.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Apparently Fox has learned that it's a lot safer to defame government agencies than to defame private companies.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
crooksandliars.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shouldnt that make them like the CDC more?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pulling things out of your ass and running your mouth is standard behavior in their culture.  I blame their parents.  They were poor role models.  Sad!
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is this just more of that IMAX-level projection?
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fox News and their Viewer are this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I think "trustworthy in scientific matters," I think Fox News
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well I am sure all the highly acclaimed medical professionals on that panel have lots of facts to back up that statement.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Rupert faked the journalism.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The CDC stopped tracking breakthrough infections on May 1st, 2021.  This was essential data.  They left us exposed.  If that's what Fox is taking about, they're correct.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Looks like a joker and two queens.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I find myself posting this picture with alarming regularity.
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder when Fox will wake up and realize that Covid is killing off their viewers? Old unvaccinated people are the vast, vast majority of deaths at this point.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Weren't they all in on the vaccine last week?  Their viewers must suffer from whiplash.
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: The CDC stopped tracking breakthrough infections on May 1st, 2021.  This was essential data.  They left us exposed.  If that's what Fox is taking about, they're correct.


You know it's not.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Herb Utsmelz: The Rupert faked the journalism.


No one could seriously believe our firehose of pigshiat is true!  They said this in court.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Any questions?

Otto: Yeah, one: Have you always been a chick? I mean, I don't want to offend you, but, you were born a man, weren't you? You can tell me, I'm open-minded.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.