(Richmond News)   Unhappy man gets a side of resisting arrest with some kicks to his McRibs after he goes McCrazy when his Happy Meal gets screwed up   (richmond-news.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 11:05 AM



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You had one job, McDonalds.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Happy Meal didn't make him happy.  Better call Saul.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When this shiat happens outside the US is it considered cultural appropriation?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A Delta man got violent

I might get violent too if I were identified by a 'rona variant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I guess I should have gone berserk the other day when the Arby's drive-thru gave me a regular roast beef instead of the large beef and cheddar I ordered?

/wasn't even worth my time to complain
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.

I guess it's a win since he didnt shoot up the place.
 
Headso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
with some kicks to his McRibs

That's got to make you Grimace
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"They all handed the situation extremely well. They had a garbage can thrown at them, the guy was screaming profanity and the whole time a restaurant full of able bodied adults, including myself, just stood there and did absolutely nothing to help them. As a matter of fact I did worse than nothing because I filmed the whole thing. Yeah, im pretty much a piece of sh*t." said Rebel.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Aren't all happy meals screwed up?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"A Delta man got violent, smashing over display cases and throwing a trash can at staff, at a Richmond McDonald's when his order was mix up."

It's supposed to say "mixed up"!!!
*flips desk*
*punches hole through wall*
*spits on monitor*
*stomps out the door*
 
1funguy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Headso: with some kicks to his McRibs

That's got to make you Grimace


Prolly make his milk shake too!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
with some kicks to his McRibs

I enjoyed this, subby.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.


Luckily, this was in Canada.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
MADtv Fast Food Ordering
Youtube M2T7Z8PwESY
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now he gets to go to prison and feel the angst of a super sized McBoner.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Someone needs to inform him that temper tantrums- particularly violent ones- are not an attractive trait in adults. Oh, right- we are not dealing with an adult here; he clearly did not grow up, he just grew taller.

Everyone else remained remarkably calm. I suppose I wouldn't want to attract his attention either.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around


I'm guessing it's the same amount of unhinged people.  The difference is that everybody has a video camera in their hand all day every day and multiple platforms upon which they can share video with the entire country in an instant.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.

Luckily, this was in Canada.


Well fark me! I thought it was Richmond VA. *throws hamburgers at your face for pointing this out*
 
valenumr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.

I guess it's a win since he didnt shoot up the place.


Difficulty: Canada.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.

Luckily, this was in Canada.

Well fark me! I thought it was Richmond VA. *throws hamburgers at your face for pointing this out*


*puts my nuggets in yo mouth*
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: "They all handed the situation extremely well. They had a garbage can thrown at them, the guy was screaming profanity and the whole time a restaurant full of able bodied adults, including myself, just stood there and did absolutely nothing to help them. As a matter of fact I did worse than nothing because I filmed the whole thing. Yeah, im pretty much a piece of sh*t." said Rebel.


Not everybody is qualified to be an Internet Tough Guy.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.

Luckily, this was in Canada.

Well fark me! I thought it was Richmond VA. *throws hamburgers at your face for pointing this out*


Richmond BC, just call it Vancouver. And the man is from Delta, a neighboring city not a fraternity.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also, if you're in Richmond and eating at McDonald's, you're doing it wrong.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Also, if you're in Richmond and eating at McDonald's, you're doing it wrong.


What I like to do is go to Steveston and have fish n chips, by ordering a filet o fish and fries at McDonalds.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Also, if you're in Richmond and eating at McDonald's, you're doing it wrong.

What I like to do is go to Steveston and have fish n chips, by ordering a filet o fish and fries at McDonalds.


Ooh, fancy!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.

Luckily, this was in Canada.


When did Canada get relocated to Asia?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bslim: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.

Luckily, this was in Canada.

When did Canada get relocated to Asia?


Quite the opposite. Asia relocated to Richmond, BC.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess I should have gone berserk the other day when the Arby's drive-thru gave me a regular roast beef instead of the large beef and cheddar I ordered?

/wasn't even worth my time to complain


I'm jealous it must be nice to have such a great life that you can shrug off incompetence.
Clearly you're extremely privileged.
I'm sure you and Oprah would get along.
I mean cuz it's Oprah's probably Rich enough to shrug off incompetence also.
 
Snort
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Happy Meal didn't make him happy.  Better call Saul.


If he had gotten the meal, he would have been happy.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.

Luckily, this was in Canada.

Well fark me! I thought it was Richmond VA. *throws hamburgers at your face for pointing this out*


At least you got to show your disgust with America to the internet so its all good.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: It's getting more and more dangerous to just be in public in America because no one seems interested in doing anything about all these unhinged people roaming around looking for flimsy excuses to have complete mental breakdowns and take out their insecurities and perceived persecutions on everyone else.

I guess it's a win since he didnt shoot up the place.


So it's completely out of the realm of possibility that they're just having a mental breakdown period ?
that's an interesting take
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Also, if you're in Richmond and eating at McDonald's, you're doing it wrong.


I dont think he ate anything
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess I should have gone berserk the other day when the Arby's drive-thru gave me a regular roast beef instead of the large beef and cheddar I ordered?

/wasn't even worth my time to complain


almost 30 years ago I went to an Arby's drive thru in MS USA and they gave me roast beef sandwiches that looked purple. never bought that sandwich again. that was just nasty.

Arby's in Galloway OH USA has rats big as a NYC varmint. I was truly impressed. never ate there again.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: "They all handed the situation extremely well. They had a garbage can thrown at them, the guy was screaming profanity and the whole time a restaurant full of able bodied adults, including myself, just stood there and did absolutely nothing to help them. As a matter of fact I did worse than nothing because I filmed the whole thing. Yeah, im pretty much a piece of sh*t." said Rebel.


Rebel was a young woman.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: "They all handed the situation extremely well. They had a garbage can thrown at them, the guy was screaming profanity and the whole time a restaurant full of able bodied adults, including myself, just stood there and did absolutely nothing to help them. As a matter of fact I did worse than nothing because I filmed the whole thing. Yeah, im pretty much a piece of sh*t." said Rebel.


Actually the best thing you can do to violence is not respond to it because violence is actually looking for more violence
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Amazing to me that someone could get so angry about something so stupid. I mean, I get annoyed but JFC. Now you'll have a criminal record that will follow you around for the rest of your life over stupid chicken nuggets?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Now he gets to go to prison and feel the angst of a super sized McBoner.


Got to love the rape jokes
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: I guess I should have gone berserk the other day when the Arby's drive-thru gave me a regular roast beef instead of the large beef and cheddar I ordered?

/wasn't even worth my time to complain

I'm jealous it must be nice to have such a great life that you can shrug off incompetence.
Clearly you're extremely privileged.
I'm sure you and Oprah would get along.
I mean cuz it's Oprah's probably Rich enough to shrug off incompetence also.


Calm down, Leo
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Someone needs to inform him that temper tantrums- particularly violent ones- are not an attractive trait in adults. Oh, right- we are not dealing with an adult here; he clearly did not grow up, he just grew taller.

Everyone else remained remarkably calm. I suppose I wouldn't want to attract his attention either.


Exactly.

/
It's really odd to realize that being an adult means just accepting everyone else's stupidity to a certain level
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Arby's in Galloway OH USA has rats big as a NYC varmint.


media2.fdncms.comView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess I should have gone berserk the other day when the Arby's drive-thru gave me a regular roast beef instead of the large beef and cheddar I ordered?

/wasn't even worth my time to complain


Getting a kick out your reply.  I went through Arby's DT yesterday and they royally screwed up my sandwich.  I blame myself though, I had the gall to use a coupon.  Since I had to repeat myself at least three times for everything in my order the first time through it definitely wasn't worth trying to go back through.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: waxbeans: fragMasterFlash: I guess I should have gone berserk the other day when the Arby's drive-thru gave me a regular roast beef instead of the large beef and cheddar I ordered?

/wasn't even worth my time to complain

I'm jealous it must be nice to have such a great life that you can shrug off incompetence.
Clearly you're extremely privileged.
I'm sure you and Oprah would get along.
I mean cuz it's Oprah's probably Rich enough to shrug off incompetence also.

Calm down, Leo


Oh my God I actually love that video and I referenced it whenever me and other people go through the drive-thru
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: "They all handed the situation extremely well. They had a garbage can thrown at them, the guy was screaming profanity and the whole time a restaurant full of able bodied adults, including myself, just stood there and did absolutely nothing to help them. As a matter of fact I did worse than nothing because I filmed the whole thing. Yeah, im pretty much a piece of sh*t." said Rebel.

Actually the best thing you can do to violence is not respond to it because violence is actually looking for more violence


cool story.
i wish i could afford a sociology degree from the university of behind arbys.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: "They all handed the situation extremely well. They had a garbage can thrown at them, the guy was screaming profanity and the whole time a restaurant full of able bodied adults, including myself, just stood there and did absolutely nothing to help them. As a matter of fact I did worse than nothing because I filmed the whole thing. Yeah, im pretty much a piece of sh*t." said Rebel.

Actually the best thing you can do to violence is not respond to it because violence is actually looking for more violence

cool story.
i wish i could afford a sociology degree from the university of behind arbys.


Oh c'mon that's no way to refer to Princeton.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Still more effective than complaining to the manager.
 
dotyedition
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
From Delta? Are you sure you don't mean Surrey?

\regional humour is the best
 
