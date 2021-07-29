 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Suddenly, 39 million dollars   (wral.com) divider line
13
    More: Cool, Germany, Lotto Bayern, Lottery officials, random numbers, 45-year-old woman, Mega Millions, sole winner of a draw, Numbers game  
•       •       •

1650 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 2:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.

Narrator 5 years later: All the money was spent within two years on cars and houses. She also gained 200  pounds.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.

Narrator 5 years later: All the money was spent within two years on cars and houses. She also gained 200  pounds.


Houses are not a bad investment.  As for the 200 pounds, I'd probably kill myself from all the free time I would have to exercise.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, well, I once found a gram of bud in my roommate's hoodie.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.

Narrator 5 years later: All the money was spent within two years on cars and houses. She also gained 200  pounds.


the cocaine will keep her skinny.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and she then came to realize that she had 50 estranged cousins and family members.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotto Bayern said Wednesday that the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of a draw on June 9, having correctly guessed seven fields on a German lottery ticket.

Dang it.  I had Sally, Marshall's, WC, Ryan, Cyrus West and Frank.  How'd I do?
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lotto Bayern won the Bayern Lotto?  What are the odds of that.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.

Narrator 5 years later: All the money was spent within two years on cars and houses. She also gained 200  pounds.


Do more for the environment? All that money was stolen from the environment. She'd be doing the world a favor by using the cash as fuel for her funeral pyre.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kpaxoid: Walker: It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.

Narrator 5 years later: All the money was spent within two years on cars and houses. She also gained 200  pounds.

Houses are not a bad investment.  As for the 200 pounds, I'd probably kill myself from all the free time I would have to exercise.


me too.

HAHAHAHAHHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

woo.

HAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAHAH
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said that she would also like to build several retreats or resorts where people can enjoy solitude and mindfulness. Sort of camps where people can concentrate.

She hasnt thought of a good name yet.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.

Narrator 5 years later: All the money was spent within two years on cars and houses. She also gained 200  pounds.


I would buy a large parcel of land, and commission some bizarre art projects to be placed there...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can now afford 78 guys at the same time.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
JUST LIKE A WOMAN, TO DO THAT
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.