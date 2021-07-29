 Skip to content
 
(CBS News)   "This is your captain speaking, if you look to your left, you can see the Pacific Ocean, and if you look to the right, you can see some guy in a jetpack. In a few minutes the flight attendants will be taking your drink orders"   (cbsnews.com) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
drewogatory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There is no farking way you're cruising at 5K feet. This is 100% a drone.
 
patrick767
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You have to go to the end of TFA to see a picture of the "jetpack man" that's as high quality as a Bigfoot photo, and the line "A report issued by the FBI said that the reported sightings were unlikely to involve an actual person with a jet pack".
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drewogatory: There is no farking way you're cruising at 5K feet. This is 100% a drone.


Are you sure?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyclon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Love how ATC didn't want to actually say UFO
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Jet packs are beating flying cars by a mile.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drewogatory: There is no farking way you're cruising at 5K feet. This is 100% a drone.


Drone: lame news story. Who cares.

Jet pack: whoa, holy shiat, awesome and scary!  clicks galore!

/they are milking this sonbiatch repeat story for every drop they can get.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
