(CNN)   It may be hard to believe that we've reached a point of stupidity in this country so deep that people who want to get vaccinated have to sneak out to do it so they don't piss off their MAGAt relatives. But then, you don't live in Missouri   (cnn.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When comes the dawn that those MAGAt relatives need to be pissed off?
It is only the first step in recovery but it must be done.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those MAGAssholes should be happy you are expressing your freedom and rights to self expression that they hold so dear.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Freedom means dying of a totally preventable disease because doing otherwise is just plain old fashioned communism.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have often wondered how much trouble a healthcare worker would get into if they vaccinated a child who wanted the (or any vaccine) vaccine but didn't have their parents permission.

/ I suppose that if they wanted to cover their ass, they could go temporarily blind whilst the child in question signed the form.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alphax: In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.


Look at a Venn diagram of Nurglists and gun humpers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alphax: In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.


I mean...the Red Hats are getting violent. If that's what they had to do to stay safe and get the vaccine...then that's what they had to do.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A whole lot of people need to wake up and realize that they don't have to associate with other people just because of genetics.  If a relative is being a shiathead antivaxxer, cut ties.  They aren't your relative anymore.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It may be hard to believe that we've reached a point of stupidity...

The phrase "hold my beer" was invented for our current moment in history.

I wake up every day expecting to hear that some redneck republican congressman has proposed that we put Chuck Norris on the one dollar bill with "GO BACK TO AFRICA MEXICAN!" underneath.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
New stimulus: flamethrowers and legal immunity for all vaccinated Americans.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Missouri trifecta in play?
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This from people who would otherwise tell others to MYOB. Except for vaccines and a woman's choice. But MYOB. Except vaccines and a woman's choice only. MYOB.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Don't shame me for not getting vaccinated!"

Also

"Shame on you for getting vaccinated!"
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean, it's the same way conservatives get abortions. Why would we be surprised?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Alphax: In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.

Look at a Venn diagram of Nurglists and gun humpers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dothemath: It may be hard to believe that we've reached a point of stupidity...

The phrase "hold my beer" was invented for our current moment in history.

I wake up every day expecting to hear that some redneck republican congressman has proposed that we put Chuck Norris on the one dollar bill with "GO BACK TO AFRICA MEXICAN!" underneath.


Saw a video where a British comedian who was either black or Middle Eastern went to America to visit a small white supremacist family and documented the whole thing. I can't find it so I may be getting the details wrong but he did a standup act about it afterwards and this, the first part of which is paraphrased, is one of the funniest things I've ever heard:

The husband was genuinely interested in understanding and overcoming our cultural differences, but his wife constantly had a look on her face that said "Would you like another hot dog? To go? BACK TO AFRICA?!"
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You betrayed Donald J.!!!  Its an extra UV light for you!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: pueblonative: Alphax: In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.

Look at a Venn diagram of Nurglists and gun humpers.

[Fark user image image 800x533]


The Japanese?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alphax: In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.


It is basically what Tucker Carlson does.  Secretly gets the vaccine and then openly pushes he conspiracy about the vaccine.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm in a hospital in Missouri. We have 57 patients currently with Covid. Four of them probably will not last the day. I'm assigned to one of them. I just spent 20 minutes talking to their family and they are incredulous that he is going to die. To make it even worse, I offered his wife a chance to get vaccinated and she refused. I asked if they had children at home, and would she at least let her older children get vaccinated? She just told me to mind my own farking business. I'm telling you, it is taking every ounce of strength I have to not walk out of the door. Every shift just gets worse.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
MAGAts are literally a step backwards to anything positive and progressive.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I have often wondered how much trouble a healthcare worker would get into if they vaccinated a child who wanted the (or any vaccine) vaccine but didn't have their parents permission.


Depends on the State
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alphax: In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.


On the other hand, MAGAts can be very dangerous as we have seen.
 
Insain2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, its really best to just shut up if don't want Mom, Dad, your Family, Friends to put you in a Shallow Grave cause some of these  MAGAt folks are just plain NUTZ.....!!!!!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seriously, fark what your MAGAt relatives think.  They're idiots, and everybody with two neurons to rub together knows that they're idiots.  I've basically black-balled the few relatives I have that are still stupid enough to believe the lies and propaganda.  History will prove that they were suckers for believing that tripe.  It's not up to the intelligent among us to cater to the worst...it's up to them to evolve and grow the fark up.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is no bar to lower anymore...Trump and his voters burned it and pissed on the ashes.  "Too stupid" is no longer a thing.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What a bunch of giant blubbering pussies.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A whole lot of people need to wake up and realize that they don't have to associate with other people just because of genetics.  If a relative is being a shiathead antivaxxer, cut ties.  They aren't your relative anymore.


👊🏼Amen.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm in a hospital in Missouri. We have 57 patients currently with Covid. Four of them probably will not last the day. I'm assigned to one of them. I just spent 20 minutes talking to their family and they are incredulous that he is going to die. To make it even worse, I offered his wife a chance to get vaccinated and she refused. I asked if they had children at home, and would she at least let her older children get vaccinated? She just told me to mind my own farking business. I'm telling you, it is taking every ounce of strength I have to not walk out of the door. Every shift just gets worse.


I am so sorry*.

*as in full of sorrow on your behalf, not the apology.
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm in a hospital in Missouri. We have 57 patients currently with Covid. Four of them probably will not last the day. I'm assigned to one of them. I just spent 20 minutes talking to their family and they are incredulous that he is going to die. To make it even worse, I offered his wife a chance to get vaccinated and she refused. I asked if they had children at home, and would she at least let her older children get vaccinated? She just told me to mind my own farking business. I'm telling you, it is taking every ounce of strength I have to not walk out of the door. Every shift just gets worse.


Whisper in their ear "a hospice volunteer today told me even he wouldn't waste his time on you, you're done".

Just for my benefit.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alphax: I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.


Well do you expect from conservatives? Courage? Their whole identity is being cowards about everything... why do you think they fear everything? They fear change?

Conservative = afraid of change = cowards to the core.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Smoking GNU: pueblonative: Alphax: In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.

Look at a Venn diagram of Nurglists and gun humpers.

[Fark user image image 800x533]

The Japanese?


Nah, but their flag perfectly visualizes said Venn diagram.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dothemath: It may be hard to believe that we've reached a point of stupidity...

The phrase "hold my beer" was invented for our current moment in history.

I wake up every day expecting to hear that some redneck republican congressman has proposed that we put Chuck Norris on the one dollar bill with "GO BACK TO AFRICA MEXICAN!" underneath.


They found a cure for COVID. Bad news is, it's Chuck Norris' tears.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The stupid we're dealing with...https://thehill.com/changing-a​merica/w​ell-being/mental-health/555838-viral-v​ideo-shows-sobbing-dad-begging-his-dau​ghter
 
The5thElement
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A doctor friend of mine told one of his patients that refuses to get vaxxed that they should plan their next vacation for Branson.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm in a hospital in Missouri. We have 57 patients currently with Covid. Four of them probably will not last the day. I'm assigned to one of them. I just spent 20 minutes talking to their family and they are incredulous that he is going to die. To make it even worse, I offered his wife a chance to get vaccinated and she refused. I asked if they had children at home, and would she at least let her older children get vaccinated? She just told me to mind my own farking business. I'm telling you, it is taking every ounce of strength I have to not walk out of the door. Every shift just gets worse.


I'm in favor of you just walking out, dude. So long as you can weather it financially until you find something that won't rot your soul daily.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm in a hospital in Missouri. We have 57 patients currently with Covid. Four of them probably will not last the day. I'm assigned to one of them. I just spent 20 minutes talking to their family and they are incredulous that he is going to die. To make it even worse, I offered his wife a chance to get vaccinated and she refused. I asked if they had children at home, and would she at least let her older children get vaccinated? She just told me to mind my own farking business. I'm telling you, it is taking every ounce of strength I have to not walk out of the door. Every shift just gets worse.


Goddammit. You're a better man than I.
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Alphax: In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.

I mean...the Red Hats are getting violent. If that's what they had to do to stay safe and get the vaccine...then that's what they had to do.


Yep. Ignoring COVID, there's always a lot of pressure in small town and/or red state circles to conform with whatever most of the people are doing. And everyone will be talking about and somehow acting out against the person doing something else.

(I found it interesting, and fun, in my small red town the pressure I received to join this or that church--their not knowing how to respond when I told them I'm not a believer, respect them and their church too much to go in there and lie to them about my faith. How too many people do that...)
 
Elzar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A whole lot of people need to wake up and realize that they don't have to associate with other people just because of genetics.  If a relative is being a shiathead antivaxxer, cut ties.  They aren't your relative anymore.


So much this - awful people are gonna awful - no sense in putting up with that abuse.

Every time I hear folks making some sort of comments about, don't tell <insert people/group> this, I can't help but think of the salient lessons in this book:
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Freedom means dying of a totally preventable disease because doing otherwise is just plain old fashioned communism.


Is it wrong that I openly hope that the Delta variant kills all antimask/antivax Covidiots and leaves the rest of us alone? If there is any justice in the universe this will happen, and we will make it the new Æsop's "Fable" for generations to come.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You would have to be a pretty fluffy sheep to allow the opinions of others to affect your decisions about your own healthcare.

IMHO
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A whole lot of people need to wake up and realize that they don't have to associate with other people just because of genetics.  If a relative is being a shiathead antivaxxer, cut ties.  They aren't your relative anymore.


.... And so went my entire extended family
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And THIS is why we call you Nazis.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: The stupid we're dealing with...https://thehill.com/changing-am​erica/well-being/mental-health/555838-​viral-video-shows-sobbing-dad-begging-​his-daughter

She ended up getting the vaccine, but she did not tell her father.


I hope she took his $2,000 too.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Alphax: In a hospital produced video, Frase said one pharmacist at her hospital told her "they've had several people come in to get vaccinated who have tried to sort of disguise their appearance and even went so far as to say, 'please, please, please don't let anybody know that I got this vaccine.'"

I guess I should be happy they're getting vaccinated, but this just sounds SO very cowardly to me.

On the other hand, MAGAts can be very dangerous as we have seen.


Most stupid people are dangerous
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dothemath: It may be hard to believe that we've reached a point of stupidity...

The phrase "hold my beer" was invented for our current moment in history.

I wake up every day expecting to hear that some redneck republican congressman has proposed that we put Chuck Norris on the one dollar bill with "GO BACK TO AFRICA MEXICAN!" underneath.


frankly im surprised there wasn't a push to put ronald reagan on everything.  well, beyond the obvious reason.
 
RedComrade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Feeling threatened by a bunch of MAGA terrorists exploiting their connections to you via DNA? 

We need a right wing call center that can connect you to somewhere safe and away from your relations who have lost all sense of reality and are a danger to themselves and everyone around them.

Or we can use there own words against them and say you 'feared for your life' which is legitimate with these people.
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No, subby, you merely exist somewhere I don't recognize.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm in a hospital in Missouri. We have 57 patients currently with Covid. Four of them probably will not last the day. I'm assigned to one of them. I just spent 20 minutes talking to their family and they are incredulous that he is going to die. To make it even worse, I offered his wife a chance to get vaccinated and she refused. I asked if they had children at home, and would she at least let her older children get vaccinated? She just told me to mind my own farking business. I'm telling you, it is taking every ounce of strength I have to not walk out of the door. Every shift just gets worse.


You are a healer not a judge. Take heart and keep on keeping on.
Back in the Nam we cared for all casualties. Some days I had GIs and NVA on stretchers side by side. Bleeding out because of what they did to each other.
This is a real test of faith for you. Win it!
 
