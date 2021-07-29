 Skip to content
(Twitter)   With one Tweet, Simone Biles shows why she's so much better than the trolls and troglodytes working so hard to bring her down. But hey, at least anti-vaxxers may not have to worry about being the worst people on Earth anymore   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that you are a fully operational celebrity it will be fascinating to see what you do with it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish her nothing but the best. She has represented this country with honor and distinction for most of her life.

Go forth and do what makes YOU happy!!!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being the recipient of an outpouring of empathy during a crisis is such a great feeling.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how you carebear stare.

Truly a class act, and an excellent example of how we all should try to be.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Now that you are a fully operational celebrity it will be fascinating to see what you do with it.


I've gotta be honest. This is a weird take.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


She has shame-ified and disrespecticated mah country
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: That's how you carebear stare.

Truly a class act, and an excellent example of how we all should try to be.


Carebear meat makes great burgers. Just sayin.

/taste the rainbow.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Now that you are a fully operational celebrity it will be fascinating to see what you do with it.


This decision will likely save someone's life at some point in the not too distant future, so it doesn't really matter what she does with her celebrity.  She's already made the world a better place.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to American males: being obnoxious doesn't make you tough, or manly.
It just makes you obnoxious.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's a poor role model for my kids.  That's why I make sure my kids look up to accomplished shiat stirrers and loudmouth malcontents like Charlie Kirk, Piers Morgan, and whatever a Buck Sexton and/or Sex Buckton is.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fact, being obnoxious to a young woman about the size of a Cornish game hen who's done nothing wrong kind of makes you look like a pussy, and a bully, when you think about it.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Now that you are a fully operational celebrity it will be fascinating to see what you do with it.


Maybe she can have a fruitful career rescuing frisbees from rooftops.
 
rick42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: [Fark user image 850x831]


Objection! Assumes facts not in evidence. We have no reason to believe that the haters have friends.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simone haters can choke on a bag of reptile hemipenises
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Phelps hopes Simone Biles gave people 'eye-opening experience' | Tokyo Olympics | NBC Sports
Youtube jkjkXtuo4Vc


If you want to detox from all the bullshiat artists, this is a great discussion by Phelps about the importance of mental health, the pressure on Olympic athletes, and his unconditional support for her.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do republicans have a weekly meeting to see who can be the biggest piece of sh*t?

If so theyre all winning.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: snocone: Now that you are a fully operational celebrity it will be fascinating to see what you do with it.

This decision will likely save someone's life at some point in the not too distant future, so it doesn't really matter what she does with her celebrity.  She's already made the world a better place.


Awesome pwn.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A professional took the high road to NOT compete. To not let her team down with a poor performance. To not risk horrific injury. To hand over the keys and admit that she was a risk to herself and others, and that takes a courage that many can't muster even at home, let alone in front of millions.

F*ck these asshats. Sometimes being a professional means knowing your limits. Knowing what you can and cannot do. What will risk injury. Connor McGregor broke his leg, and didn't bow out, and he snapped it in an even worse fashion. It was a horrific injury, that his refusal to stop made worse. Simone regularly competed with conditions in a sport that she herself pushed to the point of pushing the very limits of the human body and reaction time. She had the good Goddamn sense to know when she was up to it, or when she wasn't. Being off by a quarter of an inch, off by a microsecond where the human body is moving at terrific speeds in rotation, that's not a matter of getting a bruise, but of snapping bone and crippling injury, if not death.

She did the right thing. And good on her for having that courage.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof that Class is something you're born with, not born into.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snotnose: snocone: Now that you are a fully operational celebrity it will be fascinating to see what you do with it.

Maybe she can have a fruitful career rescuing frisbees from rooftops.


Well, someone needs to rescue white boys' Frisbees for them.
Apparently they can't manage it themselves.
I've seen the commercial, too,
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: snocone: Now that you are a fully operational celebrity it will be fascinating to see what you do with it.

I've gotta be honest. This is a weird take.


Yeah I don't think she owes anybody anything.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: snocone: Now that you are a fully operational celebrity it will be fascinating to see what you do with it.

This decision will likely save someone's life at some point in the not too distant future, so it doesn't really matter what she does with her celebrity.  She's already made the world a better place.


Life is a long song.
She has an opportunity to change the world. Her body of work if in the future.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Optimal_Illusion: Proof that Class is something you're born with, not born into.


As are a few of the posts ITT.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: In fact, being obnoxious to a young woman about the size of a Cornish game hen who's done nothing wrong kind of makes you look like a pussy, and a bully, when you think about it.


Hey, that Cornish game hen could probably kick my ass and I'm 6'5", 210.

Elite athleticism is an amazing thing. So is self-care.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.


Dude - this is real life, not one of your comic book movies.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.


Wow. That's lovely jingoistic nonsense.
As a competitive athlete with a former gymnast wife, please throw this nonsense out with the trash.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.


Fess up, who smarted this bullshiat? Maybe the Colonel did it themselves.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Ok.


Best comment you've ever made on Fark.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Simone_Biles: the outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍


Notice the heart is silver in that tweet?

I wonder who got gold because she quit while letting down her team and country.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/that's right, people who understand that personal sacrifice is needed for collective glory

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.

Dude - this is real life, not one of your comic book movies.


I'm sorry, I'm just repeating American propaganda I was indoctrinated with in my youth.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.


She's got over 30 medals.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I asked yesterday, in a different thread, WTF is so goddam wrong with some people?
They're jerks.  That's the answer.  Doesn't matter the subject, they're brain-stem barely functional jerks.  They love to rundown other people, defend their own stupidity, loudly announce their ignorance and pride in it.  Whether it's empathy for those in need (of help, of some time, of a sympathetic ear), care for strangers by getting a shot and wearing a mask, or even staying in their own goddam lane on the highway, they cannot do it.  It flies against every self-centered instinct they have.
There is no avoiding them.
/You rock, Simone.  You don't owe me anything.  You have shown how you are the best, and now you can show how best to handle the pressure that comes from it.  You've got soul, brains, and talent, and you know best what's best for you.  I'll be here to applaud when you step into the arena again.  You do that on your time.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people who don't like what she did are worse than people spreading a deadly virus.  That makes sense subby.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: jso2897: ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.

Dude - this is real life, not one of your comic book movies.

I'm sorry, I'm just repeating American propaganda I was indoctrinated with in my youth.


Well, that isn't my fault.
 
skers69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My only issue is her spot on the team could have been filled by someone whom wanted to participate.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.


Shut the fark up, loser.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: gar1013: Ok.

Best comment you've ever made on Fark.


I'm still waiting for your best comment. One day it'll happen.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: So people who don't like what she did are worse than people spreading a deadly virus.  That makes sense subby.


I think they're pretty much the same people, is what he meant - not that the two things are equivalent.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skers69: My only issue is her spot on the team could have been filled by someone whom wanted to participate.


That's why they have alternates.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weirdneighbour: Bowen: snocone: Now that you are a fully operational celebrity it will be fascinating to see what you do with it.

I've gotta be honest. This is a weird take.

Yeah I don't think she owes anybody anything.


Who said she owed anyone anything? It WILL be interesting to see what she decides to do with her post-gymnastics life.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious: have any of fark's resident assholes ever shown up to a fark party and gotten punched?
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.

Dude - this is real life, not one of your comic book movies.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: jso2897: gar1013: Ok.

Best comment you've ever made on Fark.

I'm still waiting for your best comment. One day it'll happen.


Wait a minute. That's logically impossible.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kobrakai: ColonelCathcart: Winners never quit, quitters never win.

Team mates don't let team mates down.

Shut the fark up, loser.


Loser? Say what now? If you add the ethnic Russians competing in the Former Soviet states, then we're #1 by a long margin:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

/underperforming setting sun empire says what?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skers69: My only issue is her spot on the team could have been filled by someone whom wanted to participate.



Im sure your insights on the nature of world class level athletic competition are the talk of the break room.
 
