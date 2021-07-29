 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 17)   News: North Carolina man arrested for anti-immigrant protest on the border. Not news: On the Border, the Mexican restaurant. Fark: his "protest" was slapping "I Heart Being White" bumper stickers on patrons' cars   (cbs17.com) divider line
52
    More: Dumbass, Transport, Crime, Restaurant, Bathroom attendant, Take-out, arrest report, Restrooms, Food  
•       •       •

754 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On a side note, I remain disappointed that we don't describe ourselves as North Carolingians.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Fox News infromed, racist MAGA M-I-L and my more normal F-I-L love going to that same restaurant in Cary, NC.

I think she would have had mixed feelings if this guy put the sticker on her car.  On the one hand, "who in the fark put that sticker on my car?"... but on the other hand, "I agree with it, and so I'm going to keep it."
 
AngryTeacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never seen an emoji in a URL before...
Fark user image
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I mean, it helps sometimes.  Like when I weasel out of speeding tickets.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he'd gotten a black person to do it, this would have been some next level trolling.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was a bit late for pride month.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, being white can be nifty
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In North Carolina, Vandalism is a misdemeanor punishable by $500 per offense in addition to possible community service.

Fine the f*cker $500 for each bumper sticker and sentence him to community service of 1 hour of highway trash pickup for each car as well.

Oh, and throw in restitution - make him pay for the bumper stickers to be removed and any resulting damage to cars' paint be repaired.
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I object to On the Border being classified as Mexican food.

It's like if Applebee's made an entire Tex-Mex menu but took out every authentic ingredient and flavor.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean we all like being white but theres no call for being all dicky about it.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: On a side note, I remain disappointed that we don't describe ourselves as North Carolingians.


On a different side note, I love that they make the guac right at your table.

Guacamole Live On the Border Cinco de Mayo 2012
Youtube WFqz_rjTpVI
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryTeacher: I have never seen an emoji in a URL before...
[Fark user image 741x28]


emojis have a unicode page - unicode pages being sets of characters computers use to display characters in all varieties of languages and symbol sets, so under the hood they're text just like any other character in the URL
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it that Racism can't jut DIE......!!!!!!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On The Border is white owned. And it's not real Mexican food.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

howdoibegin: AngryTeacher: I have never seen an emoji in a URL before...
[Fark user image 741x28]

emojis have a unicode page - unicode pages being sets of characters computers use to display characters in all varieties of languages and symbol sets, so under the hood they're text just like any other character in the URL


But deep down aren't we all just 0s and 1s?

Also, fark this guy because 0: that's some ugly racist shiat and 1: you don't mess with someone's car.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People assume you like being white.  There's no need for a bumper sticker.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's actually about states' rights," he went on to explain.
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: I object to On the Border being classified as Mexican food.

It's like if Applebee's made an entire Tex-Mex menu but took out every authentic ingredient and flavor.


No need to add that part about "taking out every authentic ingredient and flavor." That part is implied by the word "Applebee's."

Side note: I used to talk to a girl online years ago who was a food scientist. One of the clients of the company she worked for was Applebee's. At one point, they had her analyzing some other restaurant's popular menu item to see what ingredients were in it so they could try to duplicate it. That company never had an original idea and never will.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize just how much crazy cracking down on the prescription opioids would cause.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: howdoibegin: AngryTeacher: I have never seen an emoji in a URL before...
[Fark user image 741x28]

emojis have a unicode page - unicode pages being sets of characters computers use to display characters in all varieties of languages and symbol sets, so under the hood they're text just like any other character in the URL

But deep down aren't we all just 0s and 1s?

Also, fark this guy because 0: that's some ugly racist shiat and 1: you don't mess with someone's car.


Clutch - 10001110101
Youtube dFSm9vfwtNw
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're slapping stickers on vehicles, at least do the world a favor.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltraFark:  Nobody is calling it a protest except for subby
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When I was in college, one of the guys in my dorm had a bunch of stickers that had a picture of a screw on them.

He'd to go parking lots and slap them on the "heart" symbol on bumper stickers.

So "I [heart] Rottweilers" became "I [screw] Rottweilers", etc.
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Insain2: Why is it that Racism can't jut DIE......!!!!!!


Probably because of tribalism in our evolutionary history. Tribalism kept us alive 10 thousand years ago. Today...not so much.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: On a side note, I remain disappointed that we don't describe ourselves as North Carolingians.


I remain disappointed that North Carolinians don't describe themselves as [                ].
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Well, I mean, it helps sometimes.  Like when I weasel out of speeding tickets.


Well, at least you have a chance to explain yourself before you're shot.
 
AdrienVeidt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: To be fair, being white can be nifty


The guilt and shame I carry due to my poor outdoor grilling skills is a heavy burden, tho...


/thank God I can edge my lawn pretty well
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Guys, this isn't season four of "True Detective". Move on with your lives.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GRCooper: To be fair, being white can be nifty


Well apparently you guys do get better service at Alabama-based airports.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Some years ago I found a gay pride rainbow magnet on the back of my car. I would have been pissed if it was a sticker. Not because of what it was but because it was a sticker. I don't know how long it was there. I just didn't notice it. Not sure why they picked my car, just random I guess.

I figured I'd pay it forward an just left it there until I could. One day I saw a car with a Jesus fish and some other religious bumper stickers on it in the grocery store parking lot and put it on the back of their car among the other stickers and stuff hopping they wouldn't notice it for a while. Then I giggled and left.

/csb
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GRCooper: To be fair, being white can be nifty


Absolutely. You get to do cool things like drive a car, hike, scuba, walk/jog in public places without people calling the police on you for looking 'suspicious'.
 
Callous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I used to work with a guy that lost his job for removing political bumper stickers from fellow employee's cars in the company parking lot.  They even gave him the opportunity to keep his job if he replaced the stickers and apologized, he refused and was shown the door.
 
CCNP
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

hugram: "I agree with it, and so I'm going to keep it."


Only racists love being white.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I obviously enjoy being white, but wouldn't say I love it. I would be willing to try out being one of the darker races like Welsh or Portuguese. People should keep an open mind.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Proved awkward for some car owners.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: When I was in college, one of the guys in my dorm had a bunch of stickers that had a picture of a screw on them.

He'd to go parking lots and slap them on the "heart" symbol on bumper stickers.

So "I [heart] Rottweilers" became "I [screw] Rottweilers", etc.


It's mean, but I laughed.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Godscrack: GRCooper: To be fair, being white can be nifty

Absolutely. You get to do cool things like drive a car, hike, scuba, walk/jog in public places without people calling the police on you for looking 'suspicious'.


Not in my experience. I've had the cops called on me while doing each of those.  Granted, I was naked and aroused ...
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Callous: I used to work with a guy that lost his job for removing political bumper stickers from fellow employee's cars in the company parking lot.  They even gave him the opportunity to keep his job if he replaced the stickers and apologized, he refused and was shown the door.


I bet he tells people that he lost his job due to political persecution.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Godscrack: GRCooper: To be fair, being white can be nifty

Absolutely. You get to do cool things like drive a car, hike, scuba, walk/jog in public places without people calling the police on you for looking 'suspicious'.

Not in my experience. I've had the cops called on me while doing each of those.  Granted, I was naked and aroused ...


Well you are a former crossing guard with an ankle bracelet so that's something.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Godscrack: GRCooper: To be fair, being white can be nifty

Absolutely. You get to do cool things like drive a car, hike, scuba, walk/jog in public places without people calling the police on you for looking 'suspicious'.

Not in my experience. I've had the cops called on me while doing each of those.  Granted, I was naked and aroused ...


Hey, do you like fish sticks?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: Insain2: Why is it that Racism can't jut DIE......!!!!!!

Probably because of tribalism in our evolutionary history. Tribalism kept us alive 10 thousand years ago. Today...not so much.


Not really though.
Tribalism means protecting yourself from the tribe next door who might kill you.
Not from the tribe halfway around the planet who you will never see.
Evolution says you should fear the ones who look just like you.
In fact, the smart ones know the most likely people to kill you are in the same tribe.
Racism is from needing someone to easily identify to attack, from fear of being the guy at the bottom of society based on your lack of merit.
 
Callous
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Callous: I used to work with a guy that lost his job for removing political bumper stickers from fellow employee's cars in the company parking lot.  They even gave him the opportunity to keep his job if he replaced the stickers and apologized, he refused and was shown the door.

I bet he tells people that he lost his job due to political persecution.


I heard that he filed for unemployment and a wrongful termination lawsuit but that may have just been a watercooler rumor.  In my opinion that sounds like something he would do though so, it could be true.  The parking lot has video surveillance so he couldn't deny that he did it.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Callous: I used to work with a guy that lost his job for removing political bumper stickers from fellow employee's cars in the company parking lot.  They even gave him the opportunity to keep his job if he replaced the stickers and apologized, he refused and was shown the door.


My cousin lived with my aunt (not his mom, another one) and at some point needed to borrow a car so she loaned him hers.  He removed several political bumper stickers because "he couldn't be seen driving a vehicle with that on it."  He was kicked out of my aunt's house because he refused to apologize or replace the stickers.

He gets fired a lot, could be the same guy.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GRCooper: To be fair, being white can be nifty


Being white is pretty sweet.

You don't have any slurs that work against you.
The cops are nicer to you.
You get to hold all kinds of public office easily.
You generally have more money.
It's easier to get a house. And that house will be worth more with you in it!
Courts are much more lenient in your cases.
You get paid more and it's easier to get a job.
Your kids most likely go to better schools.
Politicians cater to basically everything you want.
The dominant culture represents you.
You're all over TV and movies in spades.

Sucks for everyone else, though.
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think you can get stickers of Screws to cover the Hearts.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know what's worse - that there's so many 'White pride' idiots around, or that they're so stupid about it.
 
Callous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mike_d85: Callous: I used to work with a guy that lost his job for removing political bumper stickers from fellow employee's cars in the company parking lot.  They even gave him the opportunity to keep his job if he replaced the stickers and apologized, he refused and was shown the door.

My cousin lived with my aunt (not his mom, another one) and at some point needed to borrow a car so she loaned him hers.  He removed several political bumper stickers because "he couldn't be seen driving a vehicle with that on it."  He was kicked out of my aunt's house because he refused to apologize or replace the stickers.

He gets fired a lot, could be the same guy.


This guy is/was married and has kids.  I can't imagine how the conversation went with his wife that he lost his job over bumper stickers.  Hopefully, his family doesn't rely on his income.

Absolutely ridiculous if you ask me.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FunkJunkie: I object to On the Border being classified as Mexican food.

It's like if Applebee's made an entire Tex-Mex menu but took out every authentic ingredient and flavor.


You have to read the fine print. It's On the Border of Mexican Food.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There are a lot of people for whom being born white is the only thing they have going for them, so when they feel like the advantages they see as their birthright are being chipped away, they get very upset.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images4.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.