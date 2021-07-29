 Skip to content
(Guardian)   When society inevitably collapses, you want to be in a place that can grow food for their populations, protect their borders from unwanted mass migration, maintain an electrical grid, and still read Fark   (theguardian.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It depends how.

It's likely that as the climate changes accelerate, nowhere will be safe or pleasant.

Growing up Gen X in SoCal we understood at a very early age that if the bomb dropped, no one was going to survive and it was hopeless to try to flee the blast area, and why would you want to survive to see what came next anyway?

The best place to be in a nuclear attack is exactly ground zero.

There isn't necessarily a ground zero for our ecosystem melting down, but I'm old enough that I can't really see the value of trying to live through it to see what preventable idiocy my species pitches next, with my sole consolation as an environmentalist progressive in saying "I farking told you so." I'm expecting I'll get a few more years, hopefully get to die a somewhat painless/honorable death.

I feel horrid for the youngsters, even though I didn't actually make any of them. I've raised a few. I doubt teaching them what is about to inevitably unfold in their lives will be much of a help at this point. I guess they'll become accustomed to the hell we created for them.

Or not.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget about the grid. Nothing that combines centralization (generation) and dispersion (distribution) to that degree has the remotest chance of surviving the grid.

Focus instead on learning how to generate electricity locally, say from waterwheels and windmills, and store it in lead-acid batteries. Distribution is going to be at the level of village/hamlet, at best. Cables strung outside your town walls aren't going to last the night.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: Forget about the grid. Nothing that combines centralization (generation) and dispersion (distribution) to that degree has the remotest chance of surviving the grid.

Focus instead on learning how to generate electricity locally, say from waterwheels and windmills, and store it in lead-acid batteries. Distribution is going to be at the level of village/hamlet, at best. Cables strung outside your town walls aren't going to last the night.


Part of me is giving you a hug.

Part of me is shaking my head.

I live off a half kilowatt of solar, battery storage, with a half kilowatt turbine that occasionally spins.

I have for decades mostly lived like this.

Do you have any notion what the industrial process is to make the basic cabling, the lead acid battery?

I have to "condition" - boil my batteries every year, constantly keep them topped with DI water (are you going to distill water yourself? Glass is fragile, and if you do it in steel it's not exactly DI anymore) and I still replace them on average every 3 years or so. That's living in the field. Those lead plates eventually dissolve. It's expensive. It should be.

I store 80 gallons of water and more with jugs. For years I've replenished with rainwater alone. Water collection and storage isn't trivial.

When industrialism breaks down you aren't going to be concerned with lights and music.  Or refrigeration.

You'll be doing subsistence farming, hoping not to get raided by God addled muricans disappointed they missed the rapture, and hoping The weather doesn't kill you.

Strangely, if our tech was just a little more advanced, it's conceivable that the entire manufacturing process including refining and recycling could fit on a table top.

The climate looks like it's going to melt down first.

Happy Thursday!
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When the war comes you can live out On the Beach.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Zardoz is where we're headed. Which side of the giant floating rock face will you be on?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Depends whether we're talking about subsistence or today's standard of living.

I live on half an acre in NZ's Far North, where it's warm enough that green veges grow outside right through winter and a 1200 sq ft garden to grow a surplus. We have chooks that give us eggs, we live close to a Whangaroa Harbour with an abundance of fish. Neighbours swap (home-kill) beef in return for help moving cows.

So we wouldn't starve if forced back on our own resources.

BUT my life would be immensely poorer if I couldn't drive my Dodge Ram, watch Netflix and rugby on Sky, read books, mags and papers online. And Fark.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Zardoz is where we're headed. Which side of the giant floating rock face will you be on?


The gun is good. The penis is evil. Happy to strap on a bandolier & thin the herd.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So the best place to live is where there are the fewest white people?

We already knew that.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tonga sounds lovely!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do hobbits really breed fast enough that you can roast one for dinner every night?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The problem with the idea of society collapsing, is that none of us are on a shared continuum.  Modern Western and Asian cities are on a shared level of civilization.  Afghanistan, the DRC, and rural Arkansas are on an entirely different continuum.  Society can't collapse if it was never built.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meh. If society collapses, people just take what they need from the people here in FARK.

Anti-cop and anti-2nd Amendment will be a tough way to live in that situation.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Meh. If society collapses, people just take what they need from the people here in FARK.

Anti-cop and anti-2nd Amendment will be a tough way to live in that situation.


Bootlickers will be okay until inconvenient though.

It's feudalism. You'll be a star. On your knees.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Funny how 'protect your borders from mass migration' is a good thing in this article about New Zealand, but is  hate-mongering racism if it involves the U.S.

Hypocrisy - it's spelled with an S
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Meh. If society collapses, people just take what they need from the people here in FARK.

Anti-cop and anti-2nd Amendment will be a tough way to live in that situation.


The cops will probably be among the first warlords.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No, I reckon I'll want my lawn gnome. He has a replica Philadelphia derringer and a pint of vanilla-flavored vodka inside of his hollow body.

Him and me have travel plans to the undiscovered country.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zgrizz: Funny how 'protect your borders from mass migration' is a good thing in this article about New Zealand, but is  hate-mongering racism if it involves the U.S.

Hypocrisy - it's spelled with an S


So is "stupidity".
 
GORDON
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: So the best place to live is where there are the fewest white people?

We already knew that.


Casual racism is awesome.
 
ifky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are Violent Video Games Preparing Kids For The Apocalypse?
Youtube VTbYUd1jUc4
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: PapermonkeyExpress: Meh. If society collapses, people just take what they need from the people here in FARK.

Anti-cop and anti-2nd Amendment will be a tough way to live in that situation.

The cops will probably be among the first warlords.


From his brief post it sounds like he's counting himself as one of them.

I expect he'd be unpleasantly surprised it's not mutual, should he live long enough into that particular future.

Feudalism sucks. Not as much for the guys with the swords and shiny hats, mind you.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: PapermonkeyExpress: Meh. If society collapses, people just take what they need from the people here in FARK.

Anti-cop and anti-2nd Amendment will be a tough way to live in that situation.

Bootlickers will be okay until inconvenient though.

It's feudalism. You'll be a star. On your knees.


I can almost guarantee that your kind be crying for help the loudest when someone comes to "redistribute" your wealth.

Good luck with your crisis councilor approach.  I'll be rooting for you.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sounds like Subby is encouraging Republican accelerationism.  Maybe don't encourage a race to the bottom.
 
Mercury
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We're all gonna have to till the soil!

/where's your plan now, genius?
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: When the war comes you can live out On the Beach.


Most folks wouldn't know or understand your reference to your post w/out a Picture unless they saw the movie like I did back in my College film class in the 90's......I got an "A" in that class too......
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ok Fellow Farkerz I'm out & back to my Movie again.....
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: BMFPitt: PapermonkeyExpress: Meh. If society collapses, people just take what they need from the people here in FARK.

Anti-cop and anti-2nd Amendment will be a tough way to live in that situation.

The cops will probably be among the first warlords.

From his brief post it sounds like he's counting himself as one of them.

I expect he'd be unpleasantly surprised it's not mutual, should he live long enough into that particular future.

Feudalism sucks. Not as much for the guys with the swords and shiny hats, mind you.


Nope. Just interested how the ACAB crowd think they'll do.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GORDON: dothemath: So the best place to live is where there are the fewest white people?

We already knew that.

Casual racism is awesome.


Is this going to be a quiet wimpering kind of crybaby thing or a loud look at me one?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: yohohogreengiant: PapermonkeyExpress: Meh. If society collapses, people just take what they need from the people here in FARK.

Anti-cop and anti-2nd Amendment will be a tough way to live in that situation.

Bootlickers will be okay until inconvenient though.

It's feudalism. You'll be a star. On your knees.

I can almost guarantee that your kind be crying for help the loudest when someone comes to "redistribute" your wealth.

Good luck with your crisis councilor approach.  I'll be rooting for you.


Nope. I'll be either under way or happily dead

And either way, you'll envy me.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: So the best place to live is where there are the fewest white people?

We already knew that.


I bet you're so progressive it hurts
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: yohohogreengiant: BMFPitt: PapermonkeyExpress: Meh. If society collapses, people just take what they need from the people here in FARK.

Anti-cop and anti-2nd Amendment will be a tough way to live in that situation.

The cops will probably be among the first warlords.

From his brief post it sounds like he's counting himself as one of them.

I expect he'd be unpleasantly surprised it's not mutual, should he live long enough into that particular future.

Feudalism sucks. Not as much for the guys with the swords and shiny hats, mind you.

Nope. Just interested how the ACAB crowd think they'll do.


If they're in communities, it's most likely they'll be defending themselves from those very same boots you're licking . Almost just like today.

If I'm a subsistence farmer after the collapse (that isn't what I'll be doing), a stranger with a badge, gun, uniform, etc, is far far more dangerous than my community.

I hope your tongue is spry enough. There'll be boots to polish to get the crumbs they drop to you .

Or do you imagine yourself the one in the boots?

Either way, whatever.
 
