(NBC New York)   NYC rush hour traffic almost back to its pre-Covid grind. On the plus side, plenty of elbow room on mass transit   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
6 Comments
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ha ha, LA is not really even close.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Traffic in DC has been blissfully low. I am not looking forward to the old times. I am hoping, secretly, that there are enough "WFH" conversions to cut down on traffic altogether. I know I'm one of them, but there needs to be around 500,000 more to make a difference.

Biden can help by letting federal workers telecommute unless they need to be in the office. They are the main driver (he he) of traffic around here.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mask up, get your vaccine if you're able to, and, if you're in a car, GFY.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And more people bought cars during the pandemic... which means more traffic.

What congress should do (hell every country should do this) : tax breaks for making people work from home.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Traffic in DC has been blissfully low. I am not looking forward to the old times. I am hoping, secretly, that there are enough "WFH" conversions to cut down on traffic altogether. I know I'm one of them, but there needs to be around 500,000 more to make a difference.

Biden can help by letting federal workers telecommute unless they need to be in the office. They are the main driver (he he) of traffic around here.


It needs to happen. The sun was farking orange last week on the east coast due to climate change.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: And more people bought cars during the pandemic... which means more traffic.

What congress should do (hell every country should do this) : tax breaks for making people work from home.


Yeah, we should use the tax system to disincentivize manufacturing and industry. Not like that could ever come back to haunt us...
 
