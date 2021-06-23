 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   This is why people call the police when the neighbor's music is too loud instead of just knocking on their door   (local10.com) divider line
20
    More: Florida, Traumatic brain injury, Frank Penkava, Police, Broward County, Florida, Brain, English-language films, three-year-old boy, Joan Penkava  
•       •       •

801 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 8:20 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida? Gonna be a fight any way you go.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just looked at a bunch or articles and no mention of any arrests.  Something is fishy here.  Don't know if it's them or him but something just doesn't add up.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In before: Hurr durr, better this guy get beat up than a cop shows up and shoots a violent innocent person.
 
There's more to the story
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

offacue: Just looked at a bunch or articles and no mention of any arrests.  Something is fishy here.  Don't know if it's them or him but something just doesn't add up.


I agree
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know they'll crank it up to 11 as soon as the cops leave.

Cromulent Story Here:

Back in college, I worked as a night auditor in a hotel.  Big problem were parties.  I applied at another hotel and was talking to the desk clerk.  I asked him how they handled parties and he pointed to a switch box and said "We just turn of the power" .

I think that would be a great idea for the cops to just cut the power to the party house and have them pay a $25 reconnect fee.  But then, you'd have cops working for the power company turning off power and getting a kickback.  See?  I solved one problem and then unsolved it.  What a waste of internet.  Back to SharePoint, Harry.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

There's more to the story: offacue: Just looked at a bunch or articles and no mention of any arrests.  Something is fishy here.  Don't know if it's them or him but something just doesn't add up.

I agree


Yeah but I bet you always say that.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

offacue: Just looked at a bunch or articles and no mention of any arrests.  Something is fishy here.  Don't know if it's them or him but something just doesn't add up.


Something fishy is going on.  Florida has sunshine laws, but yet refuse to make any comments about this case.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/f​a​mily-wants-answers-after-brutal-beatin​g-left-hollywood-man-in-coma/2478357/

"NBC 6 reached out to Hollywood Police about this case and have not heard back. "

Almost sounds like the police are protecting those that did it.  It does say the dude has struggled with mental health issues in the past.... but if this guy started it how hard is it for the police to say "he attacked them aand they defended themselves."

The fact that police are refusing to comment in violation if sunshine laws, nobody has beem arrested, and they haven't even put out a wanted for questioning or whatever leads me to believe that the police are trying to cover for someone.
 
tuxq
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can't read something like this and not want to make an internet tough guy statement.

*sigh*

Karma is a biatch and patience is a virtue.
 
mwenye_kichaa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm fortunate that most of the loud music around here isn't super close for very long, but the last time I asked neighbors to turn it down, after the main guy told me to just tell them if it's too loud, he and his pals just laughed and kept being loud and drunk. So I gave up asking and made a noise complaint that night and any other night it was so loud my walls were shaking.

He was arrested years and years ago now for something unrelated, and only once has the most recent set been so loud I could almost distinguish lyrics even through earplugs.

I never approach neighbors playing loud music at 5am on a Sunday anymore because it's a guarantee they're drunk. Even if they don't get violent it's impossible to reason with them...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Because you know you're blasting it and you know you're being a nuisance, you just don't give a shiat about anyone but you.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

offacue: Just looked at a bunch or articles and no mention of any arrests.  Something is fishy here.  Don't know if it's them or him but something just doesn't add up.


The first clue was that "transcript" of the 911 call, that wasn't a transcript of a 911 call.

This article states he didn't want to press charges.  https://www.local10.com/new​s/local/202​1/06/23/hollywood-beating-victim-reman​s-hospitalized-as-family-members-push-​police-for-answers/

The family and an attorney are now involved, blaming the police for not continuing an investigation when the victim was clearly in no state of mind to make decisions.  I suspect you're right, that there are things going on.  Maybe he contributed to his own beating/started the fight.  Maybe the family is more interested in getting a payday out of the city, and go fund me, than getting any justice.

Who knows, it is kind of weird though.  There are some situations where it makes sense to go to civil court, such as when there are vast power inequities, but I don't see that here.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No, always try and handle this type of thing without calling the municipality's weaponized street thugs to do it for you.

I'm not sure what exactly happened here but I feel like something must have 'escalated'. I don't think we're getting all of the details as I doubt they just swarmed him for the simple ask. I'm not condoning anything, not blaming the victim, because I simply don't know what it could have been.

What's funny is my wife and I were just talking about this very scenario, yesterday. I will always try to be neighborly about this sort of thing and in return, I offer the same 'neighborness' if we get too loud.

Please, just don't call the cops.

/White in a predominately black neighborhood
//We love our loud neighbors Andre & Randy
///And our quieter ones on the other side with Wayne & Shari
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: In before: Hurr durr, better this guy get beat up than a cop shows up and shoots a violent innocent person.


I had a guy who lost his shiat at me because I called the cops after he hit my car at a stoplight.

I have to call the cops. It's state law and the insurance company requires it.

Shocker, he didn't have insurance and took 6 months to pay me.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dkulprit: offacue: Just looked at a bunch or articles and no mention of any arrests.  Something is fishy here.  Don't know if it's them or him but something just doesn't add up.

Something fishy is going on.  Florida has sunshine laws, but yet refuse to make any comments about this case.
https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/fa​mily-wants-answers-after-brutal-beatin​g-left-hollywood-man-in-coma/2478357/

"NBC 6 reached out to Hollywood Police about this case and have not heard back. "

Almost sounds like the police are protecting those that did it.  It does say the dude has struggled with mental health issues in the past.... but if this guy started it how hard is it for the police to say "he attacked them aand they defended themselves."

The fact that police are refusing to comment in violation if sunshine laws, nobody has beem arrested, and they haven't even put out a wanted for questioning or whatever leads me to believe that the police are trying to cover for someone.


Not sure the sunshine laws always apply to on going investigation.  The police often don't spill everything until there is an arrest as divulging information can ruin a case.  Seems like much of what we read here on fark relating to Floridians comes after an arrest and the subsequent release of the mugshot.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If you value what's left of your humanity, don't read the comments.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: ColonelCathcart: In before: Hurr durr, better this guy get beat up than a cop shows up and shoots a violent innocent person.

I had a guy who lost his shiat at me because I called the cops after he hit my car at a stoplight.

I have to call the cops. It's state law and the insurance company requires it.

Shocker, he didn't have insurance and took 6 months to pay me.


PSA: Uninsured motorist coverage, you must has it on your insurance.

/for this exact reason, then you don't wait for his money
//unless you live in a no-fault state, then you better have amazing coverage
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At lease carry a gun if you are going to confront people like that.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Party | The Young Ones | BBC Studios
Youtube wk5pO06BdSk
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Back in apartment hell days, I had a series of next door neighbors, some great, some loud.  I pretty much just realized I was in apartment hell, and didn't bother asking them to be quiet.

One night, I heard a party, and then yelling and then a sobbing woman.  So, I called the cops.  The cops stopped by, the party was decanted down to the street.  The 40 year old neighbor was partying with half a dozen teenage girls.  Two of the girls attempted to flee into the woods.  The scummy predator neighbor got arrested, hauled away never to return as a neighbor.  The two teen girls got collected from the woods, the police hung out for an hour as family members came to collect all the girls.

Sometimes it's alright to just call the police first.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mrmopar5287: At lease carry a gun if you are going to confront people like that.


Yes, because more guns will solve the problem. You are very intelligent.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.