Americans are migrating away from water
Sgygus
1 hour ago  
The Googles Do Nothing
1 hour ago  
baronbloodbath
54 minutes ago  

Sgygus: [Fark user image image 850x772]


Thread over, I'll get the lights, etc.
 
Walker
50 minutes ago  
The bottom line:In the age of air conditioning and irrigation, deserts haven't been an impediment to growth - simply gaze upon Phoenix, a city of more than 1.7 million that averages a little over 9 inches of rainfall each year.


Tyrone Slothrop
47 minutes ago  
Take Me To The River - Talking Heads
Phoenix19851
46 minutes ago  
You all can have the West and Southwest.  I'm staying here on the eastern seaboard.  Yes, the humidity sucks.  But I would rather live where it rains regularly, and I don't have to worry about wildfires yearly....yet.
 
Nick Nostril
45 minutes ago  
Folks out west are doing it without moving an inch.
 
swahnhennessy
44 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: You all can have the West and Southwest.  I'm staying here on the eastern seaboard.  Yes, the humidity sucks.  But I would rather live where it rains regularly, and I don't have to worry about wildfires yearly....yet.


No, just coastal flooding.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
42 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [y.yarn.co image 400x215]


I love that movie.

/Ray, this is Walter!
 
skinink
37 minutes ago  
I'm reading "The Water Knife", a book some Farker recommended. A good read so far, and really illustrates how tough these Southwestern states are farked.
 
wildlifer
36 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: You all can have the West and Southwest.  I'm staying here on the eastern seaboard.  Yes, the humidity sucks.  But I would rather live where it rains regularly, and I don't have to worry about wildfires yearly....yet.


Laughs in Arkansas..
103 today, 98% humidity..
Wind.. what's that?
 
Pextor
36 minutes ago  
Like, from a toilet?
 
The Googles Do Nothing
36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The Googles Do Nothing: [y.yarn.co image 400x215]

I love that movie.

/Ray, this is Walter!


It really is an unheralded classic.  Anytime we order pizza at home my kids like to proclaim "We got the pizza dude coming!".
 
Nah'mean
35 minutes ago  
And Leon is getting laaarrrger!

LrdPhoenix
35 minutes ago  
Not me.  I'm set to have oceanfront property if all the ice melts, so I'll just stay put.  I'm going to let the water migrate to me.
 
baorao
32 minutes ago  
This is why I keep telling my wife that we really ought to stay put in Michigan, ahead of the water wars.
 
cnocnanrionnag
32 minutes ago  
Lower Great Lakes area and the north east seem to be the most benign regions for non-extreme conditions.  Sufficient precipitation, warm but not stoopid hot summers (90's yes, 100's+ no), cool to cold winters (-10 to -20 extremes), Rare hurricanes which are mostly tropical storms when they get there, very rare tornadoes (mostly EF1-3), rare to nonexistent wildfires, extremely rare and very weak Earthquakes, no volcanoes, no avalanches, no mud/landslides.....

\happy in S. Ontario
 
SpectroBoy
31 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Phoenix19851: You all can have the West and Southwest.  I'm staying here on the eastern seaboard.  Yes, the humidity sucks.  But I would rather live where it rains regularly, and I don't have to worry about wildfires yearly....yet.

No, just coastal flooding.


Yes, everyone on the eastern seaboard lives near sea level.
Brilliant!
 
daffy
31 minutes ago  
I like the water. I don't think that its a good idea to live in a place that doesn't have it. When they run out, they are going to be sorry.
 
MechaPyx
28 minutes ago  

LrdPhoenix: Not me.  I'm set to have oceanfront property if all the ice melts, so I'll just stay put.  I'm going to let the water migrate to me.


Otisville, am I right.

/nods
 
Rapmaster2000
26 minutes ago  
Over the same time period, those places added an additional nearly 7.4 million people, increasing the population by 10% to more than 81.4 million people.

Counties mostly in the Northeast and the Midwest that spent less than a year cumulatively in severe drought over the past decade grew by only 5.7 million residents.

OK, but I'm guessing counties in the Southeast spent roughly the same time or less in collective drought over the past decade, and they gained at least 1.7 million people which somewhat calls this "shocking" disparity into question.

simply gaze upon Phoenix, a city of more than 1.7 million that averages a little over 9 inches of rainfall each year.

And in this situation, you missed an opportunity to note that Phoenix as a metro has 5 million people, which would have made your point here more shocking.  That's what just googling city population will get you.

Do Axios and Daily Fail share the same blurb writing bot?
 
151
26 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Lower Great Lakes area and the north east seem to be the most benign regions for non-extreme conditions.  Sufficient precipitation, warm but not stoopid hot summers (90's yes, 100's+ no), cool to cold winters (-10 to -20 extremes), Rare hurricanes which are mostly tropical storms when they get there, very rare tornadoes (mostly EF1-3), rare to nonexistent wildfires, extremely rare and very weak Earthquakes, no volcanoes, no avalanches, no mud/landslides.....

\happy in S. Ontario


Tornadoes are far from very rare. There were three confirmed touchdowns in the county directly to my east less than a week ago, in southeast Michigan. My county had a couple about a month ago as well. EF-1, yeah, but still happens with quite regularity. And it hits 100+ at least a couple times a year, usually.

Other than that, yes, it is the best place to be, mother-nature-wise.
 
Harry Freakstorm
25 minutes ago  
You know what fish like to do in water?  If not, check out FinPron (dot) com.  Wildest fish on fish action on the internet!  No credit card needed! until Credit Card Needed! part.  Get 10% off sign up with coupon TROY
 
Mouser
25 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Lower Great Lakes area and the north east seem to be the most benign regions for non-extreme conditions.  Sufficient precipitation, warm but not stoopid hot summers (90's yes, 100's+ no), cool to cold winters (-10 to -20 extremes), Rare hurricanes which are mostly tropical storms when they get there, very rare tornadoes (mostly EF1-3), rare to nonexistent wildfires, extremely rare and very weak Earthquakes, no volcanoes, no avalanches, no mud/landslides.....

\happy in S. Ontario


Which is why those areas are overrun by human beings, and folks are moving away from them.  Because your average person would rather put up with bothersome weather than bothersome neighbors.
 
Recoil Therapy
20 minutes ago  

Phoenix19851: You all can have the West and Southwest.  I'm staying here on the eastern seaboard.  Yes, the humidity sucks.  But I would rather live where it rains regularly, and I don't have to worry about wildfires yearly....yet.


User name ... doesn't really check out

/here in KY, lots of rain, maybe a couple of feet of snow total throughout the winter, quite warm/humid during the summer but nothing like the southeast, once a decade tornado in the general area (within 25 miles), yeah I'll take it
//a couple of years ago there was a wildfire south of town that made all the local nooze stations go all a flutter for a day or two.  The total size of the fire .... five acres
 
433
19 minutes ago  

wildlifer: Laughs in Arkansas..


It's good to be able to laugh when you are in Arkansas.  One time I was up there at a Western Sizzlin' and I heard one young employee ask another if she knew how to use a phone book.  I caught an elbow in the ribs but when we were seated we fell apart!

I know some other southern states get pity for the weather, but Arkansas gets weather systems out of Texas and LA, and gets the same terrible heat and humidity.  Keep your undies dry, bud!
 
yohohogreengiant
17 minutes ago  

daffy: I like the water. I don't think that its a good idea to live in a place that doesn't have it. When they run out, they are going to be sorry.


If they are growing food for export then before they run out, they will stop producing food.

Then others will be unhappy as well.
 
Nimbull
14 minutes ago  
If I ever hit the lottery I'm hitting up one of the New England states with mountains. Seems like it'd be a safe boring bet a middle aged GenX'r could spend the rest of his days writing programs on a 35+ year old computer for giggles. Then when people find me I can talk about my long lost AI project called Joshua and how he liked to play chess instead of Global Thermal Nuclear War when people visit.
 
Breaker Moran
12 minutes ago  
Water migrates away from people in the Southwest because they are that insufferable.

That and almonds and stuff.
 
goodncold
9 minutes ago  

cnocnanrionnag: Lower Great Lakes area and the north east seem to be the most benign regions for non-extreme conditions.  Sufficient precipitation, warm but not stoopid hot summers (90's yes, 100's+ no), cool to cold winters (-10 to -20 extremes), Rare hurricanes which are mostly tropical storms when they get there, very rare tornadoes (mostly EF1-3), rare to nonexistent wildfires, extremely rare and very weak Earthquakes, no volcanoes, no avalanches, no mud/landslides.....

\happy in S. Ontario


Well last year for the first time ever a tropical storm developed over the Great Lakes.

So you have that to look forward too more often.
 
clawsoon
5 minutes ago  
What happened the last time a bunch of humans moved into the Southwest:

cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Stibium
3 minutes ago  

goodncold: cnocnanrionnag: Lower Great Lakes area and the north east seem to be the most benign regions for non-extreme conditions.  Sufficient precipitation, warm but not stoopid hot summers (90's yes, 100's+ no), cool to cold winters (-10 to -20 extremes), Rare hurricanes which are mostly tropical storms when they get there, very rare tornadoes (mostly EF1-3), rare to nonexistent wildfires, extremely rare and very weak Earthquakes, no volcanoes, no avalanches, no mud/landslides.....

\happy in S. Ontario

Well last year for the first time ever a tropical storm developed over the Great Lakes.

So you have that to look forward too more often.


You talking about that 1500-mile wide storm that just popped up over the US within a couple hours? That shiat was LIT!

/massive lightning
//several seconds later the clap
///sounded like an atom bomb went off high in the atmosphere
 
The Googles Do Nothing
1 minute ago  

baorao: This is why I keep telling my wife that we really ought to stay put in Michigan, ahead of the water wars.


Yeah, except they will be coming for our water with their tanks and their bombs and their bombs and their guns.
 
