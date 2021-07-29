 Skip to content
 
(Metro)   "Police say the fight started when the roommates argued over loud chewing"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Stop Smacking Your Food
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.

-Bill Cosby
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I can hear you eating, you're too loud. Exceptions apply.

Having a roommate is a financial choice so as to avoid singularly paying rent. Not having a roommate is a bad end to an argument, but on the other hand, prison is just basically free rent with lots of roommates. Downside to prison is that some of them might chew loudly, and then it's solitary or dealing with it, so vet your roommates before you lose that option, I guess?
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have an older relative who loves to harangue anyone he can to not eat with their elbow(s) on the table, but sounds like an army of vaginas marching through mud when he chews.

And since I don't play the 'respect your elders' game, I've told him as such. Suddenly, my elbows were free to move about the cabin from that day on.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: an army of vaginas marching through mud


wtf?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Brett and Germaine unavailable for comment.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's Britain.  With teeth like that, it's a surprise this doesn't happen more often.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is just what happens when you're sick of someone's shiat. "Look at that biatch over there eating her crackers like she owns the place."
 
ssaoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
misophonia sucks.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: magneticmushroom: an army of vaginas marching through mud

wtf?


Like squishy and squelchy? Or queefy?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've nearly divorced over someone not chewing with their damn mouth shut.

I wouldn't shoot anyone over it, but I would consider it.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A lot of colleges used to require first year students to live on campus, in the dorms. Maybe they still do. Two to a room. A small room with the showers and toilet down the hall. They claim it was to keep the new students from partying too much and dropping out. To teach discipline. Something like that. I could never have done that. I would kill my roommate or myself or both.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WHO CARES WHAT THE POLICE SAY ACAB AMIRIGHT
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm sorry, is this disturbing you?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I blame the parents. Teach your crotch fruit to chew with their mouth closed.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ssaoi: misophonia sucks.


Oh hell yeah. I've avoided social engagements because of it.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I chew how I chew
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: magneticmushroom: an army of vaginas marching through mud

wtf?


All I can say is Pink Floyd is highly pissed off at this missed opportunity.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I've nearly divorced over someone not chewing with their damn mouth shut.

I wouldn't shoot anyone over it, but I would consider it.


For some reason, I don't notice it except with cereal...and then I REALLY notice it.  Makes me want to discreetly swap out their cereal with Cap'n Crunch, so they slice their mouth to ribbons.
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: magneticmushroom: an army of vaginas marching through mud

wtf?


Someone got a new Farky!
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

guestguy: Maker_of_Roads: I've nearly divorced over someone not chewing with their damn mouth shut.

I wouldn't shoot anyone over it, but I would consider it.

For some reason, I don't notice it except with cereal...and then I REALLY notice it.  Makes me want to discreetly swap out their cereal with Cap'n Crunch, so they slice their mouth to ribbons.


Once had someone who, when they ate watermelon, sounded almost like a boot stuck in wet mud.

Was, to put it about as easily as possible, farking rough.
 
db2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

guestguy: Maker_of_Roads: I've nearly divorced over someone not chewing with their damn mouth shut.

I wouldn't shoot anyone over it, but I would consider it.

For some reason, I don't notice it except with cereal...and then I REALLY notice it.  Makes me want to discreetly swap out their cereal with Cap'n Crunch, so they slice their mouth to ribbons.


These new Saw movies are getting really lazy.
 
AStonerApart
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ssaoi: misophonia sucks.


i second this. 

Also, people tend to either dismiss this, or start intentionally setting it off.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I were the cops, I'd have planted a gun and some coke on the dead roommate and hailed the killer as a hero

Oh he didn't kill the roommate? Too bad...
 
AStonerApart
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: sounds like an army of vaginas marching through mud when he chews.


I never realized such an accurate description of this sound could be made.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Dr Jack Badofsky: magneticmushroom: an army of vaginas marching through mud

wtf?

Like squishy and squelchy? Or queefy?


Yes
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

guestguy: Maker_of_Roads: I've nearly divorced over someone not chewing with their damn mouth shut.

I wouldn't shoot anyone over it, but I would consider it.

For some reason, I don't notice it except with cereal...and then I REALLY notice it.  Makes me want to discreetly swap out their cereal with Cap'n Crunch, so they slice their mouth to ribbons.


I make it a point to eat alone when I come down with a sinus infection and have no choice but to chew with my mouth open or suffocate. I hate to inflict that on anyone.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

guestguy: Maker_of_Roads: I've nearly divorced over someone not chewing with their damn mouth shut.

I wouldn't shoot anyone over it, but I would consider it.

For some reason, I don't notice it except with cereal...and then I REALLY notice it.  Makes me want to discreetly swap out their cereal with Cap'n Crunch, so they slice their mouth to ribbons.


Why stop at one slap?  Paint brush the hell out of their face!!!
 
xcheopis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I've nearly divorced over someone not chewing with their damn mouth shut.

I wouldn't shoot anyone over it, but I would consider it.


I have misaligned jaw-teeth combo and grew up in poverty. It is, practically speaking, impossible for me to chew with my mouth shut. On the other hand, I try my best to keep chewing noise to a minimum (because I loathe the sound of people chewing!) and also eat by myself.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: guestguy: Maker_of_Roads: I've nearly divorced over someone not chewing with their damn mouth shut.

I wouldn't shoot anyone over it, but I would consider it.

For some reason, I don't notice it except with cereal...and then I REALLY notice it.  Makes me want to discreetly swap out their cereal with Cap'n Crunch, so they slice their mouth to ribbons.

I make it a point to eat alone when I come down with a sinus infection and have no choice but to chew with my mouth open or suffocate. I hate to inflict that on anyone.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PerryWinnwet: Having a roommate is a financial choice so as to avoid singularly paying rent.


The very vast majority of people who have roommates are doing so not out of choice. Unless you consider "be incapable of affording rent and become homeless" to be one of the "choices."
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We just hired a new person in our office that does this while bringing nasty smelling fast food and stinking up the office.....

/ it's an organic food company
// almost 40 and maybe his first job, apparently he lied about his abilities as well......
/// I didn't hire him but ya know what rhymes with hired......
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: We just hired a new person in our office that does this while bringing nasty smelling fast food and stinking up the office.....

/ it's an organic food company
// almost 40 and maybe his first job, apparently he lied about his abilities as well......
/// I didn't hire him but ya know what rhymes with hired......


Wait till you get some a-hole that saw on the interwebs that you can cook fish in the coffee maker.
 
dkulprit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right... but I get it.  I don't even have misophonia, but there are times I've wanted to just start stabbing people.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I've nearly divorced over someone not chewing with their damn mouth shut.

I wouldn't shoot anyone over it, but I would consider it.


I see actors on TV commercials chewing with their mouths open. obviously they are directed to do so. I guess someone somewhere paid huge $$$ for a study that told them "oh no, that's not absolutely gross, that's good television viewing". Some people need to be biatch slapped upside the head.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: magneticmushroom: an army of vaginas marching through mud

wtf?


Army of vaginas is my Pussy Riot cover band.
 
Kitty2.0 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AStonerApart: ssaoi: misophonia sucks.

i second this. 

Also, people tend to either dismiss this, or start intentionally setting it off.


Thirded

I bought a huge set of wooden spoons, spatulas, and a cool ladle. If you bang a metal utensil on a metal pot I will verbally assault you until it is embedded forever in your brain that wooden spoons exist, use them motherfarker!!!

*ahem, straightens shirt, relaxes*
 
