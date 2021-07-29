 Skip to content
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a teeny suspicion that alcohol may have been a factor
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
After investigating the scene and performing a security check, police determined that the footprints were her own.

It was obviously Jesus, I mean come on it's just like the poster.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Isn't there a Winne the Pooh story about this?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: After investigating the scene and performing a security check, police determined that the footprints were her own.

It was obviously Jesus, I mean come on it's just like the poster.


Jesus wears a size 6 heel?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She found her prints charming.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Footprints in the Alley
Authorship disputed

One night I came home late from the bar.
As I was Stumbling along the alleyway with my Lord,
Across the dark sky flashed scenes from my party lifestyle.
For each scene, I noticed two sets of salty footprints,
One belonging to me and one to my Lord.
After the last scene of my kickass life flashed before me,
I looked back at the footprints on the pavement.
I noticed that at many times along the path of my life,
especially at the very drunkest and funnest times,
there was only one set of footprints.
This really troubled me, so I asked the Lord about it.
"Lord, you said once I decided to party with you,
You'd party with me any day.
But I noticed that during the drunkest and funnest times of my life,
there was only one set of footprints.
I don't understand why, when I needed You the most, You would ghost me."
He whispered, "My precious child, I love you and will never leave you
Never, ever, during your beer bongs and blow bangs.
When you saw only one set of footprints,
It was then that I gave you a piggyback ride."
 
daffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I have a teeny suspicion that alcohol may have been a factor


Ya think? I don't think this one's elevator goes all the way to the top. The boyfriend doesn't seem much better.
 
