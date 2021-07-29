 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIMA tv)   Good thing he had a gun handy   (kimatv.com) divider line
66
    More: Murica, Washington man shoots fridge, United Kingdom, soda, police  
•       •       •

1584 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn decepticons.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And of course, the toaster walks again.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Investigators also say there is no one that lives in the basement below the man, and that, in fact, there is no basement at all."

does he live in a pizza place?
 
kolpanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have shot the toaster.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She laughed, I laughed, the fridge laughed. I shot the fridge. It was a good time.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they even look for the meth?

On another note, since there is no basement, is that where the kidnapped children are being held?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators also say there is no one that lives in the basement below the man, and that, in fact, there is no basement at all.

Thats what the basement people want you to believe.
 
mudpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHOOT IT: Refrigerator
Youtube _MkMlZG2_PM
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We traced the shot and it's coming from inside the refrigerator!"
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: And of course, the toaster walks again.


...just like Dr. Phibes! You may be on to something, there...
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police questioned the man about the gun and he said that he had found it two weeks prior.

Yeah, um, this guy needs a psych eval.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ow! That was my feelings!: [Fark user image image 540x325]


Thank you
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I shot the refrigerator
But I did not shoot the microwave
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better enhance that refrigerator.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the nra says, the only thing that can keep us safe from a refrigerator with a soda can, is someone with a gun.
Which they also apply to keeping people safe from toddlers, black people and school children.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's just plain Nutz....!!!!!
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing the mentally ill mean was shooting at imaginary people this time...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah and we give people with this level of intelligence/competency weapons that you can easily kill with. The founding fathers were definitely stupid when it came to the 2nd. The 1st isn't much better.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police questioned the man about the gun and he said that he had found it two weeks prior.

Yup, that's when the gun trees were ripe.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the refrigerator should've been more polite.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police questioned the man about the gun and he said that he had found it two weeks prior. "

Find a possible murder weapon, keep it for self defence against non existing downstairs neighbours.
 
wiwille
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Investigators also say there is no one that lives in the basement below the man, and that, in fact, there is no basement at all."

So, he's a Qanon Pizzagate believer?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Police questioned the man about the gun and he said that he had found it two weeks prior.

Yeah, um, this guy needs a psych eval.


Hey, free gun...with ammo!

How lucky can you get?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When police arrived, they say they found the man outside the home in an alleyway, "yelling incoherently" with a gun lying in the middle of the road.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's talk about common sense gun control policies.

This guy was clearly off his rocker. He believed that people lived in his non-existent basement, and that these people hated and wanted to kill him. As soon as he heard a loud noise, his first reaction was to pull the gun which he apparently had on him and start shooting at the noise.

Luckily, the only casualty is the refrigerator, but it could have just as easily been a kid with a cap gun or a car that backfired or a garbage truck driver. It's pretty clear that this guy should not have been allowed to carry a gun unsupervised.

Maybe he never did anything serious enough to be flagged as a potentially mentally unstable person until now. So it may have been impossible to stop a sale to him on such grounds. The only way to really know whether he was stable enough to safely own a gun would be frequent testing.

So let's implement an annual test to verify that gun owners are mentally stable and can be trusted with guns.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, if it was a Frigidaire it probably had it coming
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Police questioned the man about the gun and he said that he had found it two weeks prior.

Yeah, um, this guy needs a psych eval.


My thoughts exactly when i read the article the first this I said to myself was screw unlawful possession and discharge what about being as crazy as a shiathouse rat?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't shoot the box that feeds you.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fridge?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm extremely concerned about the exploding can of soda.  How do I know which can is likely to explode while sitting quietly in a cool, dark refrigerator?  Is there no order in the universe?  (Narrator: there is no order in the universe.)
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim Mitchell unavailable for comment.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I'm extremely concerned about the exploding can of soda.  How do I know which can is likely to explode while sitting quietly in a cool, dark refrigerator?  Is there no order in the universe?  (Narrator: there is no order in the universe.)


It was always a quiet soda can, always stayed on the shelf, never bothered the other beverages...then one day, it just...blew up
 
Greek [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Police questioned the man about the gun and he said that he had found it two weeks prior.

Yeah, um, this guy needs a psych eval.


Yes. There's practically a farking neon sign over him saying that he needs help. Hopefully, the legal system recognizes this and gets him the treatment that he needs. However... I'm not going to hold my breath on this one.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have no idea how many times I have wanted to shoot my piece of shiat Samsung fridge.  Just sayin'.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police questioned the man about the gun and he said that he had found it two weeks prior.

The US is like a first person shooter game. There are guns and ammo just lying around in the open.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: You have no idea how many times I have wanted to shoot my piece of shiat Samsung fridge.  Just sayin'.


This is not the first time I've heard someone express this opinion.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Let's talk about common sense gun control policies.

This guy was clearly off his rocker. He believed that people lived in his non-existent basement, and that these people hated and wanted to kill him. As soon as he heard a loud noise, his first reaction was to pull the gun which he apparently had on him and start shooting at the noise.

Luckily, the only casualty is the refrigerator, but it could have just as easily been a kid with a cap gun or a car that backfired or a garbage truck driver. It's pretty clear that this guy should not have been allowed to carry a gun unsupervised.

Maybe he never did anything serious enough to be flagged as a potentially mentally unstable person until now. So it may have been impossible to stop a sale to him on such grounds. The only way to really know whether he was stable enough to safely own a gun would be frequent testing.

So let's implement an annual test to verify that gun owners are mentally stable and can be trusted with guns.


This would work well except for the glaring issues in your theory,
1) Apparently he didn't purchase it from anyone or at the minimum anyone that would have run the necessary checks.
2) Since he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, its a safe bet he in fact wasn't allowed to have or carry one already.
3) An annual mental health check would not have caught this guys because he  a) wasn't allowed to legally possess a firearm and b) did not buy it from anyone who would have run the background check or file paperwork so until this incident no one knew crazy guy 1.0 even had a firearm.

Want to curb this kind of situation, crack down on straw purchases, implement a sane registration process, require liability insurance. This isn't a 2nd Amendment issue. The man wasn't legally allowed to own a firearm so the 2nd does not apply.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: So let's implement an annual test to verify that gun owners are mentally stable and can be trusted with guns.


My view is we institute a reading comprehension test for clueless kneejerk  individuals...
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Police questioned the man about the gun and he said that he had found it two weeks prior.

The US is like a first person shooter game. There are guns and ammo just lying around in the open.


Maybe we're all just characters in hyper-realistic GTA: 'Murica, Fark Yeah
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
filmschoolrejects.comView Full Size

"Damn, he almost hit me!"
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: cowgirl toffee: You have no idea how many times I have wanted to shoot my piece of shiat Samsung fridge.  Just sayin'.

This is not the first time I've heard someone express this opinion.


Not even 2 years.  It did not even last 2 years.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yakima? Yep, Yakima.

/If it were Yelm, it wouldn't have made the news.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gardening with Patrick Stewart
Youtube _xyGvpLOZ1Q
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Want to curb this kind of situation, crack down on straw purchases, implement a sane registration process, require liability insurance.


Nothing in this contradicts a testing proposal. In fact, the first two requirements would be necessary for proper testing. The last requirement goes beyond the testing proposal, and it's a good idea too.

To be clear, I don't want to curb 'this kind of situation' alone. I'd like to also curb situations like Vegas and other shootings by people who legally owned their guns.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: We Ate the Necco Wafers: cowgirl toffee: You have no idea how many times I have wanted to shoot my piece of shiat Samsung fridge.  Just sayin'.

This is not the first time I've heard someone express this opinion.

Not even 2 years.  It did not even last 2 years.


What in the world needs to be cold for more than two years?
I think this is on you.
 
auntedrie
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Want to curb this kind of situation, crack down on straw purchases, implement a sane registration process, require liability insurance.


Oh please elaborate on how this will affect this individual who found this weapon.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah and we give people with this level of intelligence/competency weapons that you can easily kill with. The founding fathers were definitely stupid when it came to the 2nd. The 1st isn't much better.

The man was arrested and booked for second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm.


And you also disagree with the 1st Amendment?  Go go with your brand of crazy!
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dothemath: What in the world needs to be cold for more than two years?


Dead hooker.
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.