 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New European)   Fluffy little bunnies defeat the French army. Apparently the army did not possess the Holy Hand Grenade of Antioch   (theneweuropean.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Cool, Novi Sad, Sremski Karlovci, Les Invalides, Vojvodina, Rabbit, Serbia, winner of a German reality show, claims of rabbit damage  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jul 2021 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soldiers who work on the historic site, which contains an army museum, Napoleon's tomb and a still-active forces hospital, have been killing around 40 rabbits each year, claiming they dig up lawns and pierce watering pipes.

Those ungrateful bastards!
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1... 2... 40!
Three, sir!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The French surrenders! ...to bunnies.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who doesn't defeat the French Army?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man! Those bunnies hired some pretty good lawyers.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Based on their behavior of sitting in the middle of manicured lawns, those rabbits have no natural predators in the area.  The Army is probably doing them a favor helping to keep the population in check.  Otherwise they just need to create some habitat for a few hawks and foxes to take care of the problem.

Jeff5: Who doesn't defeat the French Army?


I think one could make a valid claim that the French defeated the US in Vietnam.
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Let the peasants hunt them.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Based on their behavior of sitting in the middle of manicured lawns, those rabbits have no natural predators in the area.  The Army is probably doing them a favor helping to keep the population in check.  Otherwise they just need to create some habitat for a few hawks and foxes to take care of the problem.

Jeff5: Who doesn't defeat the French Army?

I think one could make a valid claim that the French defeated the US in Vietnam.


I don't think so.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"All we are asking is for the soldiers to coexist peacefully with the rabbits."
Fark user imageView Full Size
The future of warfare is going to get weird. There may be carrot rations
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Preview should be my friend... oh well
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Skip a bit, brother.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Who doesn't defeat the French Army?


I guess we know where General Woundwort went to after losing the battle of Watership Down. . .
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Based on their behavior of sitting in the middle of manicured lawns, those rabbits have no natural predators in the area.  The Army is probably doing them a favor helping to keep the population in check.  Otherwise they just need to create some habitat for a few hawks and foxes to take care of the problem.

Jeff5: Who doesn't defeat the French Army?

I think one could make a valid claim that the French defeated the US in Vietnam.


Michelin started the whole damn mess by farming rubber trees that they did not own.
 
goodncold
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Based on their behavior of sitting in the middle of manicured lawns, those rabbits have no natural predators in the area.  The Army is probably doing them a favor helping to keep the population in check.  Otherwise they just need to create some habitat for a few hawks and foxes to take care of the problem.

Jeff5: Who doesn't defeat the French Army?

I think one could make a valid claim that the French defeated the US in Vietnam.


Its pretty much in the middle of Paris. So foxes probably wouldn't work. hawks maybe.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm betting they would make a fine addition to the lunch menu..

/They are soft, cute
// and also tasty
/// bonks from bunny foo-foo
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If this was an endangered species, this would make sense. But there's no shortage of wild rabbits.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DAAAAAAAAAAAAH!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Lapins crétins Parisiens
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The canteen is overrun! All is lost!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

goodncold: RogermcAllen: Based on their behavior of sitting in the middle of manicured lawns, those rabbits have no natural predators in the area.  The Army is probably doing them a favor helping to keep the population in check.  Otherwise they just need to create some habitat for a few hawks and foxes to take care of the problem.

Jeff5: Who doesn't defeat the French Army?

I think one could make a valid claim that the French defeated the US in Vietnam.

Its pretty much in the middle of Paris. So foxes probably wouldn't work. hawks maybe.


Owls can do the trick.  The tree cover seems a little sparse though.  Maybe import some coyotes.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I must say that this is one crazy summer.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: goodncold: RogermcAllen: Based on their behavior of sitting in the middle of manicured lawns, those rabbits have no natural predators in the area.  The Army is probably doing them a favor helping to keep the population in check.  Otherwise they just need to create some habitat for a few hawks and foxes to take care of the problem.

Jeff5: Who doesn't defeat the French Army?

I think one could make a valid claim that the French defeated the US in Vietnam.

Its pretty much in the middle of Paris. So foxes probably wouldn't work. hawks maybe.

Owls can do the trick.  The tree cover seems a little sparse though.  Maybe import some coyotes.


Ferrets. People use them for hunting rabbits anyway, just need to invite a few hundred Germans in...

Although then you might need a way to get rid of the Germans.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This wasn't even the first time.

Bunnies Victorious over Napoleon's Forces
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: This wasn't even the first time.

Bunnies Victorious over Napoleon's Forces


That's amusing.  But I'm not sure I trust something by an author who doesn't know tbe difference between facades and facets.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: This wasn't even the first time.

Bunnies Victorious over Napoleon's Forces


biobreak.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When I was stationed in Germany we had giant rabbits that were overrunning the area where we stored the Pershing warheads. These things were huge, standing over 3 feet tall. Because they were inside a fenced area there were no predators except for the occasional hawk, and so they were fearless as well. You could walk to within 5 feet of them before they'd slowly lope away. We were sure they were mutated from being close to the nukes.

About twice a year they would bring in some German hunters who would be escorted into the area and they would try to corral the rabbits and then shoot them. Naturally the rabbits would take off and try to escape but the hunters knew how to prevent a receding hare line.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.